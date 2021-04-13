Champions League: what to look out for on Wednesday

Liverpool embark on an especially daunting comeback mission against Real Madrid, while Dortmund also have plenty of work to do against Manchester City.

We take a look at what's in store in Wednesday's UEFA Champions League quarter-final second legs.

Quarter-final second legs

Tuesday 13 April

Paris 0-1 Bayern (agg: 3-3, Paris win on away goals)

Chelsea 0-1 Porto (agg: 2-1)

Wednesday 14 April

Liverpool vs Real Madrid (agg: 1-3)

Dortmund vs Manchester City (agg: 1-2)

Liverpool face Spain barrier again

Highlights: Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool (2 mins)

For the third time in three seasons, Liverpool are going into the decisive leg of a UEFA Champions League knockout tie needing to win at home against Spanish opponents. The Reds' recent recovery continues to look fragile, and they have lost two of their last five European home fixtures, but Mohamed Salah's goal in Madrid has given them something to build on. "It gives us at least a lifeline," said manager Jürgen Klopp.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois knows that well, remarking: "It's a good position for us now, but we know Anfield is always a hard place to go." However, having won six of their last seven UEFA Champions League matches, the 13-time European champions will not necessarily be playing with their backs to the wall. Karim Benzema, meanwhile, needs just one more goal to join club legend Raúl González on 71 goals in Europe's top competition.

Haaland factor vs brilliance of De Bruyne

De Bruyne highlights and reaction

Dortmund could take plenty of pride from their performance in Manchester given the dire predictions that were made ahead of the first leg, and BILD knows that Erling Haaland's failure to score might be another bonus ahead of the second leg, writing: "Haaland has scored against every team he's faced in the Champions League. That means a goal against City is still to come."

However, even if the Norwegian is good for a goal against his father's old club, keeping a lid on this City side is an immense challenge for Edin Terzić's men. Kevin De Bruyne has laid on four assists in this season's UEFA Champions League on top of his two goals, and is feeling confident: "They're capable of causing us problems, but we also know we're good enough to go there and win."

Semi-finals

Bayern / Paris vs Man. City / Dortmund

Real Madrid / Liverpool vs Porto / Chelsea

Semi-final ties will take place on 27/28 April and 4/5 May.

Final

Atatürk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul: 29 May