Champions League possible line-ups and team news

Monday 12 April 2021

Who's likely to start, who might be left out and who is unavailable? UEFA.com predicts the second-leg line-ups.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is expected to start for Bayern
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is expected to start for Bayern dpa Picture-Alliance via AFP

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting line-ups for the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second legs.

TUESDAY

Highlights: Porto 0-2 Chelsea (2 mins)
Chelsea vs Porto

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rüdiger; James, Jorginho, Kovačić, Alonso; Mount, Havertz, Pulišić
Out: none
Doubtful: Christensen (hamstring), Thiago Silva (match fitness)
Misses next match if booked: Kovačić, Ziyech

Porto: Marchesín; Manafá, Pepe, Mbemba, Zaidu; Corona, Sérgio Oliveira, Uribe, Otávio; Marega, Taremi
Out: none
Misses next match if booked: Mbemba

Highlights: Bayern 2-3 Paris (2 mins)
Paris vs Bayern

Paris: Navas; Dagba, Danilo, Kimpembe, Diallo; Gueye, Paredes; Di María, Draxler, Neymar; Mbappé
Out: Bernat (knee), Icardi (thigh), Kurzawa (calf), Marquinhos (adductor)
Doubtful: ﻿Diallo (illness), ﻿Florenzi (unspecified), Verratti (unspecified)
Misses next match if booked: Gueye, Kurzawa, Neymar, Verratti

Bayern: Neuer; Pavard, Boateng, Hernández, Davies; Kimmich, Alaba; Sané, Müller, Coman; Choupo-Moting
Out: Lewandowski (knee), Costa (foot), Gnabry (illness), Süle (thigh), Tolisso (thigh)
Doubtful: Roca (unspecified)
Misses next match if booked: Boateng, Hernández, Kimmich

WEDNESDAY

Highlights: Manchester City 2-1 Dortmund (2 mins)
Dortmund vs Man. City

Dortmund: Hitz; Morey, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro; Emre Can, Dahoud, Bellingham; Reus, Haaland, Hazard
Out: Moukoko (foot), Sancho (thigh), Schmelzer (knee), Witsel (achilles), Zagadou (knee)
Misses next match if booked: ﻿Can, Haaland﻿﻿

Man. City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gündoğan; Mahrez, Jesus, Foden
Out: none
Doubtful: Agüero (unspecified), Laporte (hip)
Misses next match if booked: Fernandinho, João Cancelo

Highlights: Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool (2 mins)
Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Liverpool: Alisson Becker; Alexander-Arnold, Ozan Kabak, Phillips, Robertson; Thiago, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Jota, Mané
Out: Henderson (groin), Van Dijk (knee), Gomez (knee), Matip (ankle)
Doubtful: Kelleher (abdominal tear), Origi (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: Alexander-Arnold, Henderson, Mané, Milner, Wijnaldum

Real Madrid: Courtois; Odriozola, Nacho, Éder Militão, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modrić; Asensio, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior
Out: Ramos (calf), Lucas Vázquez (knee), Varane (illness)
Doubtful: Valverde (foot), Hazard (muscular), Carvajal (hamstring)
Misses next match if booked: Mendy, Valverde

