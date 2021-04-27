Champions League semi-finals: who's got pedigree at this stage?

The four UEFA Champions League semi-finalists have contrasting records and experience at this stage in the competition, dating back in one case to the very first European Cup of 1955/56.

Record at a glance

Chelsea – P7 W2 L5

Manchester City – P1 W0 L1

Paris – P2 W1 L1

Real Madrid – P29 W16 L13

Chelsea – W2 L5

Watch Torres winner for Chelsea against Barcelona in 2012

L 2013/14 Atlético 1-3 (0-0 a, 1-3 h)

W 2011/12 Barcelona 3-2 (1-0 h, 2-2 a)

L 2008/09 Barcelona 1-1, away goals (0-0 a, 1-1 h)

W 2007/08 Liverpool 4-3 (1-1a, 3-2aet h)

L 2006/07 Liverpool 1-1, 1-4pens (1-0 h, 0-1aet a)

L 2004/05 Liverpool 0-1 (0-0 h, 0-1 a)

L 2003/04 Monaco 3-5 (1-3 a, 2-2 h)

Other UEFA club semi-finals

UEFA Europa League P2 W2 L0

European/UEFA Cup Winners' Cup P4 W2 L2

Manchester City – W0 L1

2016 semi-final highlights: Real Madrid 1-0 Man. City

L 2015/16 Real Madrid 0-1 (0-0 h, 0-1 a)

Other UEFA club semi-finals

European Cup Winners' Cup P2 W1 L1

Paris Saint-Germain – W1 L1

W 2019/20 Leipzig 3-0, one-off tie in Lisbon

L 1994/95 AC Milan 0-3 (0-1 h, 0-2 a)

Other UEFA club semi-finals

UEFA Cup P1 W0 L1

European/UEFA Cup Winners' Cup P3 W2 L1

Real Madrid – W16 L13

2014: Real Madrid blow Bayern away

W 2017/18 Bayern München 3-2 (2-1 a, 2-2 h)

W 2016/17 Atlético 4-2 (3-0 h, 1-2 a)

W 2015/16 Manchester City 1-0 (0-0 a, 1-0 h)

L 2014/15 Juventus 2-3 (1-2 a, 1-1 h)

W 2013/14 Bayern München 5-0 (1-0 h, 4-0 a)

L 2012/13 Borussia Dortmund 3-4 (1-4 a, 2-0 h)

L 2011/12 Bayern München 3-3, 1-3pens (1-2 a, 2-1aet h)

L 2010/11 Barcelona 1-3 (0-2 h, 1-1 a)

L 2002/03 Juventus 3-4 (2-1 h, 1-3 a)

W 2001/02 Barcelona 3-1 (2-0 a, 1-1 h)

L 2000/01 Bayern München 1-3 (0-1 h, 1-2 a)

W 1999/2000 Bayern München 3-2 (2-0 h, 1-2 a)

W 1997/98 Borussia Dortmund 2-0 (2-0 h, 0-0 a)L 1988/89 AC Milan 1-6 (1-1 h, 0-5 a)

L 1987/88 PSV Eindhoven 1-1, away goals (1-1 h, 0-0 a)

L 1986/87 Bayern München 2-4 (1-4 a, 1-0 h)

W 1980/81 Internazionale Milano 2-1 (2-0 h, 0-1 a)

L 1979/80 Hamburg 3-5 (2-0 h, 1-5 a)

L 1975/76 Bayern München 1-3 (1-1 h, 0-2 a)

L 1972/73 Ajax 1-3 (1-2 a, 0-1 h)

L 1967/68 Manchester United 3-4 (0-1 a, 3-3 h)

W 1965/66 Internazionale Milano 2-1 (1-0 h, 1-1 a)

W 1963/64 Zürich 8-1 (2-1 a, 6-0 h)

W 1961/62 Standard de Liège 6-0 (4-0 h, 2-0 a)

W 1959/60 Barcelona 6-2 (3-1 h, 3-1 a)

W 1958/59 Atlético 2-2, 2-1 play-off in Zaragoza (2-1 h, 0-1 a, 2-1 n)

W 1957/58 Vasas 4-2 (4-0 h, 0-2 a)

W 1956/57 Manchester United 5-3 (3-1 h, 2-2 a)

W 1955/56 AC Milan 5-4 (4-2 h, 1-2 a)

Other UEFA club semi-finals

UEFA Cup P3 W2 L1

European Cup Winners' Cup P2 W2 L0