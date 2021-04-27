Real Madrid's Karim Benzema goes fourth in all-time Champions League scorers rankings

Karim Benzema has taken his UEFA Champions League goals total to 71, matching Real Madrid great Raúl González's tally to become the joint fourth highest scorer in Europe's top club football competition.

Now 33, Benzema scored for Lyon on his UEFA Champions League debut – in a 2-1 group stage win against Rosenborg on 6 December 2005, 13 days before his 18th birthday. He left France for Madrid in 2009 (the same summer that Cristiano Ronaldo joined the Merengues), and has maintained his record of scoring at least one UEFA Champions League goal a season for 16 campaigns. It's a record he shares with Lionel Messi.

The Frenchman's next challenge may be to see whether he can overtake Robert Lewandowski (73 goals) to move up to third on the list. Lewandowski is around nine months younger than Benzema. In any case, with six goals this season, the Real Madrid ace is closing in on his best seasonal haul for the UEFA Champions League: he netted a personal-best seven in the 2011/12 campaign.

To date, Benzema has scored in 53 UEFA Champions League games, with those goals contributing to 39 wins and 11 draws as well as three defeats.

Champions League icon: Raúl González

Benzema vs Raúl

Benzema and Raúl were team-mates for just one season in Madrid, with the former bagging nine goals in all competition's to his captain's seven in 2009/10. Raúl left for Schalke during summer 2010, having scored 66 goals in his 132 UEFA Champions League appearances for the club (a club record Ronaldo would go on to break in 2015).

With 59 of his 71 goals coming for the Merengues, Benzema has a way to go to catch Raúl as Real Madrid's second-top UEFA Champions League marksman; however, he has won the UEFA Champions League more times with the club (four titles to Raúl's three) and boasts a slightly faster strike rate – Raúl registered exactly 0.5 goals per game whereas Benzema's strike rate in 110 games is 0.54.

134 Cristiano Ronaldo (POR, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus)

120 Lionel Messi (ARG, Barcelona)

73 Robert Lewandowski (POL, Dortmund, Bayern)

71 Raúl González (ESP, Real Madrid, Schalke)

71 Karim Benzema (FRA, Lyon, Real Madrid)

56 Ruud van Nistelrooy (NED, PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United, Real Madrid)

50 Thierry Henry (FRA, Monaco, Arsenal, Barcelona)

Season by season

Five great Benzema goals

Benzema and Lionel Messi are the only players who have scored in 16 successive UEFA Champions League campaigns. Ryan Giggs also hit the target in 16 seasons, yet the Manchester United winger did so non-consecutively.



2005/06 1 (Lyon)

2006/07 2 (Lyon)

2007/08 4 (Lyon)

2008/09 5 (Lyon)

2009/10 1 (Real Madrid)

2010/11 6 (Real Madrid)

2011/12 6 (Real Madrid)

2012/13 5 (Real Madrid)

2013/14 5 (Real Madrid)

2014/15 6 (Real Madrid)

2015/16 4 (Real Madrid)

2016/17 5 (Real Madrid)

2017/18 5 (Real Madrid)

2018/19 4 (Real Madrid)

2019/20 5 (Real Madrid)

2020/21 6 (Real Madrid)

Goals by round

51 Group stage

11 Round of 16

3 Quarter-finals

5 Semi-finals

1 Final

Hat-tricks

Real Madrid 4-0 Auxerre (08/12/2010)

Real Madrid 8-0 Malmö (09/12/2015)