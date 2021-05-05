Champions League final: Man. City vs Chelsea previous meetings

Final debutants Manchester City will take on fellow Premier League team Chelsea in this season's UEFA Champions League final on Saturday 29 May.

UEFA.com looks at the history between the finalists and how things have played out when they have met in the recent past.

Previous meetings in UEFA competition

Chelsea 1-0 Man. City

Man. City 0-1 Chelsea

(agg: 2-0 Chelsea, 1970/71 European Cup Winners' Cup semi-finals)

Chelsea parade the trophy after lifting the 1970/71 European Cup Winners' Cup Popperfoto via Getty Images

The London club won both legs of the sides' only previous European encounter in 1971. Derek Smethurst was on target at Stamford Bridge, before goalkeeper Ron Healey fumbled Keith Weller's free-kick into his own net in Manchester.

Meetings in domestic competition

Chelsea and Manchester City have met 165 times in domestic competition, with the Blues winning 67 matches to City's 58 with 40 draws.

City outclassed Chelsea in January's Premier League meeting, netting three first-half goals in a commanding 3-1 victory at Stamford Bridge. It was a different story in the FA Cup semi-finals, however, as City's defence were lured towards Timo Werner's motoring run, leaving Hakim Ziyech to steer the winner into an open goal. The teams' second league fixture of the season is this Saturday, with City set to be crowned champions should they win.

Final meetings in domestic competition

Chelsea 0-0 Man. City (aet)

(Man. City won 4-3 on penalties, 2018/19 League Cup)

Raheem Sterling converted the decisive spot kick as City retained the trophy by beating Chelsea in a shoot-out after a goalless 120 minutes. The showpiece had taken 43 minutes to throw up a shot on target as Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea stifled City. Nevertheless, Josep Guardiola's men succeeded in capturing their first piece of silverware that season – later adding the FA Cup and Premier League.