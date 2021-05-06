UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Thursday 6 May 2021

Our latest Team of the Week contains seven players from one finalist club and four from the other.

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Goalkeeper

Edouard Mendy (Chelsea) – 7 points

Defenders

Kyle Walker (Man. City) – 8 points
César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) – 6 points
Thiago Silva (Chelsea) – 7 points
Rúben Dias (Man. City) – 7 points
Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) – 7 points

Midfielders

Riyad Mahrez (Man. City) – 14 points
Kai Havertz (Chelsea) – 6 points
﻿Mason Mount (Chelsea) – 7 points
Phil Foden (Man. City) – 6 points

Forwards

Timo Werner (Chelsea) – 6 points

 

