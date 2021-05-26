2021 UEFA Champions League final programme

You can order your copy of the official UEFA Champions League final programme right now – but first, get a sneak preview.

The programme for the 2021 final ticks all the boxes you'd expect – and a fair few you might not. There are the team pages, of course. We examine each club's route to the final (with Pat Nevin's assistance in Chelsea's case) and provide comprehensive squad listings. For Manchester City, we've got interviews with talented twosome Ferran Torres and Phil Foden, alongside a manager's address from Pep Guardiola. From the Chelsea camp, there are Q&As with captain César Azpilicueta and coach Thomas Tuchel, and we also hear from midfield engine N'Golo Kanté.

Elsewhere, there's more than a cursory nod to the host city of this season's showpiece. We look at the plentiful Portuguese players – and a certain special manager – who have represented both teams over the years, from Rúben Dias to Deco. We also hear from Porto legends Vítor Baía and Jorge Costa as they revel in the memories of their club's unexpected trophy lift in 2004; we acknowledge the side's 1987 European Cup win too, courtesy of a feature (and brilliant bespoke illustration) focused on Rabah Madjer's groundbreaking back-heel goal.

There's more. Eight pages are devoted to unpacking the twists and turns of this unpredictable Champions League season; we reflect on highlights from the group stage to the semi-finals, with a few illuminating statistics thrown in for good measure. We also celebrate you, the fans. Our photo gallery portrays a mix of supporters who have been lucky enough to attend Champions League games this season and those who have been restricted to cheering on their teams from home; in both cases, the passion pours off the page.

Order yours here now