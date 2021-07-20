UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Champions League qualifying: where we stand

Tuesday 20 July 2021

The second qualifying round ties got under way on Tuesday and continues on Wednesday.

Midtylland celebrate Evander's equaliser against Celtic
Dinamo Zagreb and Ferencváros both claimed 2-0 first-leg wins as the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round began on Tuesday but Celtic have work to do after they were held at home by Midtjylland in a game both teams ended with ten men.

The action continues on Wednesday, with Crvena zvezda, Celtic and Olympiacos among the new entries. Perhaps the pick of the ties brings together PSV Eindhoven and Galatasaray.

Every team that reaches the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round will be guaranteed a spot in the group stage of one of UEFA's three club competitions.

Second qualifying round fixtures

First legs (league path)

Tuesday 20 July
Rapid Wien 2-1 Sparta Praha
Celtic 1-1 Midtjylland 

Wednesday 21 July
PSV Eindhoven vs Galatasaray 

First legs (champions path)

Tuesday 20 July
Alashkert 0-1 Sheriff Tiraspol 
Lincoln Red Imps 1-2 CFR Cluj
Ferencváros 2-0 Žalgiris Vilnius
Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 Omonoia 

UEFA Champions League debutants Mura beat Shkëndija to set up a tie with Ludogorets
Wednesday 21 July
Kairat Almaty vs Crvena zvezda
Malmö vs HJK Helsinki 
Mura vs Ludogorets 
Slovan Bratislava vs Young Boys 
Olympiacos vs Neftçi 
Legia Warszawa vs Flora Tallinn 

Second legs (league path)

Wednesday 28 July
Midtjylland vs Celtic 
Galatasaray vs PSV Eindhoven 
Sparta Praha vs Rapid Wien 

Winners enter the third qualifying round on 3/4 and 10 August, with the draw now made. Teams eliminated from the league path transfer to the UEFA Europa League main path third qualifying round, with the draw already set.

Full season calendar


Second legs (champions path)

Tuesday 27 July
Omonoia vs Dinamo Zagreb 
HJK Helsinki vs Malmö 
Flora Tallinn vs Legia Warszawa
Žalgiris Vilnius vs Ferencváros 

Wednesday 28 July
Neftçi vs Olympiacos 
Sheriff Tiraspol vs Alashkert 
CFR Cluj vs Lincoln Red Imps
Ludogorets vs Mura 
Young Boys vs Slovan Bratislava
Crvena zvezda vs Kairat Almaty

Winners enter the third qualifying round on 3/4 and 10 August, with the draw now made. Teams eliminated from the champions path transfer to the UEFA Europa League champions path third qualifying round, with the draw already set.

Third qualifying round ties (3/4 & 10 August)

League path 

PSV Eindhoven / Galatasaray vs Celtic / Midtjylland
Spartak Moskva vs Benfica
Genk vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Monaco vs Rapid Wien / Sparta Praha

  • Losing sides in the league path move into the UEFA Europa League group stage.

Champions path

Dinamo Zagreb / Omonoia vs Legia Warszawa / Flora Tallinn
Lincoln Red Imps / CFR Cluj vs Slovan Bratislava / Young Boys
Olympiacos / Neftçi vs Mura / Ludogorets
Kairat Almaty / Crvena zvezda vs Alashkert / Sheriff Tiraspol
Malmö/ HJK Helsinki vs Rangers
Ferencváros / Žalgiris Vilnius vs Slavia Praha

  • Losing teams in the champions path enter the UEFA Europa League play-offs, from which the winners reach the UEFA Europa League group stage and the losers transfer to the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage.

COMPLETED ROUNDS

First qualifying round

Second legs

Legia saw off Bodø/Glimt
Wednesday 14 July
Kairat Almaty 2-0 Maccabi Haifa (agg: 3-1)
Alashkert 1-0 Connah's Quay Nomads (aet, agg: 3-2)
Neftçi 2-1 Dinamo Tbilisi (agg: 4-2)
Legia Warszawa 2-0 Bodø/Glimt (agg: 5-2)

Tuesday 13 July
Hibernians 0-3 Flora Tallinn (agg: 0-5)
Riga FC 1-1 Malmö (agg: 1-2)
Lincoln Red Imps 5-0 Fola Esch (agg: 7-2)
Sheriff Tiraspol 1-0 Teuta (agg: 5-0)
Prishtina 1-3 Ferencváros (agg: 1-6)
Mura 5-0 Shkëndija (agg: 6-0)
Borac Banja Luka 2-1 CFR Cluj (aet, agg: 3-4)
Budućnost Podgorica 0-4 HJK Helsinki (agg: 1-7)
Linfield 1-2 Žalgiris Vilnius (agg: 2-5)
Shamrock Rovers 2-1 Slovan Bratislava (agg: 2-3)
Shakhtyor Soligorsk 0-1 Ludogorets (agg: 0-2)
Valur 0-2 Dinamo Zagreb (agg: 2-5)

Sixteen sides successfully navigated the first qualifying round. CFR Cluj benefited from the recent abolition of the away goals rule as they beat Borac Banja Luka in extra time. Similarly, Alashkert pipped Connah's Quay Nomads in extra time, which they would not have required with the away goals metric.

Defeated teams progress to the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round (Shamrock Rovers receive a bye to the third qualifying round following a one-off draw required to balance the access list).

Žalgiris went through with victory at Linfield
First legs

Wednesday 7 July
Dinamo Tbilisi 1-2 Neftçi 
Bodø/Glimt 2-3 Legia Warszawa 
Slovan Bratislava 2-0 Shamrock Rovers 
Ludogorets 1-0 Shakhtyor Soligorsk 
Maccabi Haifa 1-1 Kairat Almaty 
Teuta 0-4 Sheriff Tiraspol 
Malmö 1-0 Riga FC
Dinamo Zagreb 3-2 Valur 
Connah's Quay Nomads 2-2 Alashkert

CFR Cluj celebrate scoring against Borac Banja Luka
Tuesday 6 July
HJK Helsinki 3-1 Budućnost Podgorica
Flora Tallinn 2-0 Hibernians 
Ferencváros 3-0 Prishtina
Žalgiris Vilnius 3-1 Linfield
Fola Esch 2-2 Lincoln Red Imps 
Shkëndija 0-1 Mura 
CFR Cluj 3-1 Borac Banja Luka 

Preliminary round

Final: Friday 25 June

Prishtina 2-0 Inter Club d'Escaldes (Elbasan)
Inter Escaldes face whoever loses the first qualifying round tie between Teuta or Sheriff in the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round on 22 and 29 July.

﻿﻿Semi-finals: Tuesday 22 June

Folgore 0-2 Prishtina (Elbasan)
Folgore will face Hibernians in the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round on 22 and 29 July.

HB Tórshavn 0-1 Inter Club d'Escaldes (Durres)
HB will face Budućnost Podgorica in the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round on 22 and 29 July.

Special COVID rules

Please be aware of the special rules applicable to the qualifying phase and play-offs of the competition due to COVID-19, which can be found here.

In regards to travelling fans being admitted to matches, more information can be found here.

