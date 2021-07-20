Champions League qualifying: where we stand
Tuesday 20 July 2021
The second qualifying round ties got under way on Tuesday and continues on Wednesday.
Dinamo Zagreb and Ferencváros both claimed 2-0 first-leg wins as the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round began on Tuesday but Celtic have work to do after they were held at home by Midtjylland in a game both teams ended with ten men.
The action continues on Wednesday, with Crvena zvezda, Celtic and Olympiacos among the new entries. Perhaps the pick of the ties brings together PSV Eindhoven and Galatasaray.
Every team that reaches the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round will be guaranteed a spot in the group stage of one of UEFA's three club competitions.
Second qualifying round fixtures
First legs (league path)
Tuesday 20 July
Rapid Wien 2-1 Sparta Praha
Celtic 1-1 Midtjylland
Wednesday 21 July
PSV Eindhoven vs Galatasaray
First legs (champions path)
Tuesday 20 July
Alashkert 0-1 Sheriff Tiraspol
Lincoln Red Imps 1-2 CFR Cluj
Ferencváros 2-0 Žalgiris Vilnius
Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 Omonoia
Wednesday 21 July
Kairat Almaty vs Crvena zvezda
Malmö vs HJK Helsinki
Mura vs Ludogorets
Slovan Bratislava vs Young Boys
Olympiacos vs Neftçi
Legia Warszawa vs Flora Tallinn
Second legs (league path)
Wednesday 28 July
Midtjylland vs Celtic
Galatasaray vs PSV Eindhoven
Sparta Praha vs Rapid Wien
Winners enter the third qualifying round on 3/4 and 10 August, with the draw now made. Teams eliminated from the league path transfer to the UEFA Europa League main path third qualifying round, with the draw already set.Full season calendar
Second legs (champions path)
Tuesday 27 July
Omonoia vs Dinamo Zagreb
HJK Helsinki vs Malmö
Flora Tallinn vs Legia Warszawa
Žalgiris Vilnius vs Ferencváros
Wednesday 28 July
Neftçi vs Olympiacos
Sheriff Tiraspol vs Alashkert
CFR Cluj vs Lincoln Red Imps
Ludogorets vs Mura
Young Boys vs Slovan Bratislava
Crvena zvezda vs Kairat Almaty
Winners enter the third qualifying round on 3/4 and 10 August, with the draw now made. Teams eliminated from the champions path transfer to the UEFA Europa League champions path third qualifying round, with the draw already set.
Third qualifying round ties (3/4 & 10 August)
League path
PSV Eindhoven / Galatasaray vs Celtic / Midtjylland
Spartak Moskva vs Benfica
Genk vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Monaco vs Rapid Wien / Sparta Praha
- Losing sides in the league path move into the UEFA Europa League group stage.
Champions path
Dinamo Zagreb / Omonoia vs Legia Warszawa / Flora Tallinn
Lincoln Red Imps / CFR Cluj vs Slovan Bratislava / Young Boys
Olympiacos / Neftçi vs Mura / Ludogorets
Kairat Almaty / Crvena zvezda vs Alashkert / Sheriff Tiraspol
Malmö/ HJK Helsinki vs Rangers
Ferencváros / Žalgiris Vilnius vs Slavia Praha
- Losing teams in the champions path enter the UEFA Europa League play-offs, from which the winners reach the UEFA Europa League group stage and the losers transfer to the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage.
COMPLETED ROUNDS
First qualifying round
Second legs
Wednesday 14 July
Kairat Almaty 2-0 Maccabi Haifa (agg: 3-1)
Alashkert 1-0 Connah's Quay Nomads (aet, agg: 3-2)
Neftçi 2-1 Dinamo Tbilisi (agg: 4-2)
Legia Warszawa 2-0 Bodø/Glimt (agg: 5-2)
Tuesday 13 July
Hibernians 0-3 Flora Tallinn (agg: 0-5)
Riga FC 1-1 Malmö (agg: 1-2)
Lincoln Red Imps 5-0 Fola Esch (agg: 7-2)
Sheriff Tiraspol 1-0 Teuta (agg: 5-0)
Prishtina 1-3 Ferencváros (agg: 1-6)
Mura 5-0 Shkëndija (agg: 6-0)
Borac Banja Luka 2-1 CFR Cluj (aet, agg: 3-4)
Budućnost Podgorica 0-4 HJK Helsinki (agg: 1-7)
Linfield 1-2 Žalgiris Vilnius (agg: 2-5)
Shamrock Rovers 2-1 Slovan Bratislava (agg: 2-3)
Shakhtyor Soligorsk 0-1 Ludogorets (agg: 0-2)
Valur 0-2 Dinamo Zagreb (agg: 2-5)
Sixteen sides successfully navigated the first qualifying round. CFR Cluj benefited from the recent abolition of the away goals rule as they beat Borac Banja Luka in extra time. Similarly, Alashkert pipped Connah's Quay Nomads in extra time, which they would not have required with the away goals metric.
Defeated teams progress to the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round (Shamrock Rovers receive a bye to the third qualifying round following a one-off draw required to balance the access list).
First legs
Wednesday 7 July
Dinamo Tbilisi 1-2 Neftçi
Bodø/Glimt 2-3 Legia Warszawa
Slovan Bratislava 2-0 Shamrock Rovers
Ludogorets 1-0 Shakhtyor Soligorsk
Maccabi Haifa 1-1 Kairat Almaty
Teuta 0-4 Sheriff Tiraspol
Malmö 1-0 Riga FC
Dinamo Zagreb 3-2 Valur
Connah's Quay Nomads 2-2 Alashkert
Tuesday 6 July
HJK Helsinki 3-1 Budućnost Podgorica
Flora Tallinn 2-0 Hibernians
Ferencváros 3-0 Prishtina
Žalgiris Vilnius 3-1 Linfield
Fola Esch 2-2 Lincoln Red Imps
Shkëndija 0-1 Mura
CFR Cluj 3-1 Borac Banja Luka
Preliminary round
Final: Friday 25 June
Prishtina 2-0 Inter Club d'Escaldes (Elbasan)
Inter Escaldes face whoever loses the first qualifying round tie between Teuta or Sheriff in the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round on 22 and 29 July.
Semi-finals: Tuesday 22 June
Folgore 0-2 Prishtina (Elbasan)
Folgore will face Hibernians in the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round on 22 and 29 July.
HB Tórshavn 0-1 Inter Club d'Escaldes (Durres)
HB will face Budućnost Podgorica in the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round on 22 and 29 July.
Special COVID rules
Please be aware of the special rules applicable to the qualifying phase and play-offs of the competition due to COVID-19, which can be found here.
In regards to travelling fans being admitted to matches, more information can be found here.