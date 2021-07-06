UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Champions League first qualifying round begins

Tuesday 6 July 2021

The latest from qualifying as teams such as Dinamo Zagreb, Legia and Malmö begin their campaigns.

Ferencváros beat Prishtina 3-0 in the first leg of their first qualifying round tie Getty Images

The 2021/22 UEFA Champions League first qualifying round has begun.

Qualifying now returns to a two-legged format, with Ferencváros, Dinamo Zagreb, Legia and Malmö among those clubs starting their campaigns.

Qualifying fixtures and results


First qualifying round ties

First legs

Tuesday 6 July
HJK Helsinki 3-1 Budućnost Podgorica
Flora Tallinn 2-0 Hibernians 
Ferencváros 3-0 Prishtina
Žalgiris Vilnius 3-1 Linfield
Fola Esch 2-2 Lincoln Red Imps 
Shkëndija 0-1 Mura 
CFR Cluj 3-1 Borac Banja Luka 

Wednesday 7 July
Dinamo Tbilisi vs Neftçi 
Bodø/Glimt vs Legia Warszawa 
Slovan Bratislava vs Shamrock Rovers 
Ludogorets vs Shakhtyor Soligorsk 
Maccabi Haifa vs Kairat Almaty 
Teuta vs Sheriff Tiraspol 
Malmö vs Riga FC
Dinamo Zagreb vs Valur 
Connah's Quay Nomads vs Alashkert

Second legs

Tuesday 13 July
Hibernians vs Flora Tallinn 
Riga FC vs Malmö 
Lincoln Red Imps vs Fola Esch
Sheriff Tiraspol vs Teuta
Prishtina vs Ferencváros
Mura vs Shkëndija 
Borac Banja Luka vs CFR Cluj 
Budućnost Podgorica vs HJK Helsinki 
Linfield vs Žalgiris Vilnius
Shamrock Rovers vs Slovan Bratislava 
Shakhtyor Soligorsk vs Ludogorets 
Valur vs Dinamo Zagreb 

Wednesday 14 July
Kairat Almaty vs Maccabi Haifa 
Alashkert vs Connah's Quay Nomads 
Neftçi vs Dinamo Tbilisi 
Legia Warszawa vs Bodø/Glimt

Full season calendar

Second qualifying round ties (20/21 & 27/28 July)

  • Winners enter the third qualifying round on 3/4 & 10 August, with the draw held on 19 July.

Champions path

Dinamo Zagreb / Valur vs Omonoia
Slovan Bratislava / Shamrock Rovers vs Young Boys
Bodø/Glimt / Legia Warszawa vs Flora Tallinn / Hibernians
Connah's Quay Nomads / Alashkert FC vs Teuta / Sheriff Tiraspol
Olympiacos vs Dinamo Tbilisi / Neftçi
Maccabi Haifa / Kairat Almaty vs Crvena zvezda
Fola Esch / Lincoln Red Imps vs CFR Cluj / Borac Banja Luka
Malmö / Riga FC vs HJK Helsinki / Budućnost Podgorica
Ferencváros / Prishtina vs Žalgiris Vilnius / Linfield
Shkëndija / Mura vs Ludogorets / Shakhtyor Soligorsk

  • Defeated teams transfer to the UEFA Europa League champions path third qualifying round, drawn on 19 July.

League path

Rapid Wien vs Sparta Praha
Celtic vs Midtjylland
PSV Eindhoven vs Galatasaray

  • Defeated teams transfer to the UEFA Europa League main path third qualifying round, drawn on 19 July.

The draw results are provisional and are subject to the outcome of ongoing investigations and/or legal proceedings and final confirmations from UEFA

Rounds complete

Preliminary round

Final: Friday 25 June

Prishtina 2-0 Inter Club d'Escaldes (Elbasan)

﻿﻿Semi-finals: Tuesday 22 June

Folgore 0-2 Prishtina (Elbasan)

HB Tórshavn 0-1 Inter Club d'Escaldes (Durres)

Special COVID rules

Please be aware of the special rules applicable to the qualifying phase and play-offs of the competition due to COVID-19, which can be found here.

In regards to travelling fans being admitted to matches, more information can be found here.

