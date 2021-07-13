Champions League first qualifying round
Tuesday 13 July 2021
Twelve teams are through and four more will join them when the concluding second legs take place on Wednesday.
Ferencváros, Dinamo Zagreb and Malmö are among 12 teams to confirm their place in the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League second qualifying round.
The trio all completed aggregate wins on Tuesday, when CFR Cluj benefitted from the recent abolition of the away goals rule as they defeated Borac Banja Luka in extra time. The final four first qualifying round second legs take place on Wednesday.Qualifying fixtures and results
First qualifying round ties
First legs
Wednesday 7 July
Dinamo Tbilisi 1-2 Neftçi
Bodø/Glimt 2-3 Legia Warszawa
Slovan Bratislava 2-0 Shamrock Rovers
Ludogorets 1-0 Shakhtyor Soligorsk
Maccabi Haifa 1-1 Kairat Almaty
Teuta 0-4 Sheriff Tiraspol
Malmö 1-0 Riga FC
Dinamo Zagreb 3-2 Valur
Connah's Quay Nomads 2-2 Alashkert
Tuesday 6 July
HJK Helsinki 3-1 Budućnost Podgorica
Flora Tallinn 2-0 Hibernians
Ferencváros 3-0 Prishtina
Žalgiris Vilnius 3-1 Linfield
Fola Esch 2-2 Lincoln Red Imps
Shkëndija 0-1 Mura
CFR Cluj 3-1 Borac Banja Luka
Second legs
Tuesday 13 July
Hibernians 0-3 Flora Tallinn (agg: 0-5)
Riga FC 1-1 Malmö (agg: 1-2)
Lincoln Red Imps 5-0 Fola Esch (agg: 7-2)
Sheriff Tiraspol 1-0 Teuta (agg: 5-0)
Prishtina 1-3 Ferencváros (agg: 1-6)
Mura 5-0 Shkëndija (agg: 6-0)
Borac Banja Luka 2-1 CFR Cluj, aet (agg: 3-4)
Budućnost Podgorica 0-4 HJK Helsinki (agg: 1-7)
Linfield 1-2 Žalgiris Vilnius (agg: 2-5)
Shamrock Rovers 2-1 Slovan Bratislava (agg: 2-3)
Shakhtyor Soligorsk 0-1 Ludogorets (agg: 0-2)
Valur 0-2 Dinamo Zagreb (agg: 2-5)
Wednesday 14 July
Kairat Almaty vs Maccabi Haifa (first leg: 1-1)
Alashkert vs Connah's Quay Nomads (first leg: 2-2)
Neftçi vs Dinamo Tbilisi (first leg: 2-1)
Legia Warszawa vs Bodø/Glimt (first leg: 3-2)
- Defeated teams progress to the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round (the losers of Slovan Bratislava vs Shamrock Rovers receive a bye to the third qualifying round following a one-off draw required to balance the access list).
Second qualifying round ties (20/21 & 27/28 July)
- Winners enter the third qualifying round on 3/4 & 10 August, with the draw held on 19 July.
Champions path
Dinamo Zagreb vs Omonoia
Slovan Bratislava vs Young Boys
Bodø/Glimt / Legia Warszawa vs Flora Tallinn
Connah's Quay Nomads / Alashkert FC vs Sheriff Tiraspol
Olympiacos vs Dinamo Tbilisi / Neftçi
Maccabi Haifa / Kairat Almaty vs Crvena zvezda
Fola Esch / Lincoln Red Imps vs CFR Cluj
Malmö / Riga FC vs HJK Helsinki
Ferencváros vs Žalgiris Vilnius
Mura vs Ludogorets
- Defeated teams transfer to the UEFA Europa League champions path third qualifying round, drawn on 19 July.
League path
Rapid Wien vs Sparta Praha
Celtic vs Midtjylland
PSV Eindhoven vs Galatasaray
- Defeated teams transfer to the UEFA Europa League main path third qualifying round, drawn on 19 July.
The draw results are provisional and are subject to the outcome of ongoing investigations and/or legal proceedings and final confirmations from UEFA
Rounds complete
Preliminary round
Final: Friday 25 June
Prishtina 2-0 Inter Club d'Escaldes (Elbasan)
- Inter Escaldes face whoever loses the first qualifying round tie between Teuta or Sheriff in the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round on 22 and 29 July.
Semi-finals: Tuesday 22 June
Folgore 0-2 Prishtina (Elbasan)
- Folgore will face whoever loses the first qualifying round tie between Flora Tallinn or Hibernians in the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round on 22 and 29 July.
HB Tórshavn 0-1 Inter Club d'Escaldes (Durres)
- HB will face whoever loses the first qualifying round tie between HJK Helsinki or Budućnost Podgorica in the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round on 22 and 29 July.
Special COVID rules
Please be aware of the special rules applicable to the qualifying phase and play-offs of the competition due to COVID-19, which can be found here.
In regards to travelling fans being admitted to matches, more information can be found here.