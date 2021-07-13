UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Champions League first qualifying round

Tuesday 13 July 2021

Twelve teams are through and four more will join them when the concluding second legs take place on Wednesday.

Flora celebrate en route to becoming the first side through to the second qualifying round
Flora celebrate en route to becoming the first side through to the second qualifying round Domenic Aquilina

Ferencváros, Dinamo Zagreb and Malmö are among 12 teams to confirm their place in the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League second qualifying round.

The trio all completed aggregate wins on Tuesday, when CFR Cluj benefitted from the recent abolition of the away goals rule as they defeated Borac Banja Luka in extra time. The final four first qualifying round second legs take place on Wednesday.

Qualifying fixtures and results


First qualifying round ties

First legs

Wednesday 7 July
Dinamo Tbilisi 1-2 Neftçi 
Bodø/Glimt 2-3 Legia Warszawa 
Slovan Bratislava 2-0 Shamrock Rovers 
Ludogorets 1-0 Shakhtyor Soligorsk 
Maccabi Haifa 1-1 Kairat Almaty 
Teuta 0-4 Sheriff Tiraspol 
Malmö 1-0 Riga FC
Dinamo Zagreb 3-2 Valur 
Connah's Quay Nomads 2-2 Alashkert

Tuesday 6 July
HJK Helsinki 3-1 Budućnost Podgorica
Flora Tallinn 2-0 Hibernians 
Ferencváros 3-0 Prishtina
Žalgiris Vilnius 3-1 Linfield
Fola Esch 2-2 Lincoln Red Imps 
Shkëndija 0-1 Mura 
CFR Cluj 3-1 Borac Banja Luka 

Second legs

Tuesday 13 July
Hibernians 0-3 Flora Tallinn (agg: 0-5)
Riga FC 1-1 Malmö (agg: 1-2)
Lincoln Red Imps 5-0 Fola Esch (agg: 7-2)
Sheriff Tiraspol 1-0 Teuta (agg: 5-0)
Prishtina 1-3 Ferencváros (agg: 1-6)
Mura 5-0 Shkëndija (agg: 6-0)
Borac Banja Luka 2-1 CFR Cluj, aet (agg: 3-4)
Budućnost Podgorica 0-4 HJK Helsinki (agg: 1-7)
Linfield 1-2 Žalgiris Vilnius (agg: 2-5)
Shamrock Rovers 2-1 Slovan Bratislava (agg: 2-3)
Shakhtyor Soligorsk 0-1 Ludogorets (agg: 0-2)
Valur 0-2 Dinamo Zagreb (agg: 2-5)

Wednesday 14 July
Kairat Almaty vs Maccabi Haifa (first leg: 1-1)
Alashkert vs Connah's Quay Nomads (first leg: 2-2)
Neftçi vs Dinamo Tbilisi (first leg: 2-1)
Legia Warszawa vs Bodø/Glimt (first leg: 3-2)

Full season calendar

Second qualifying round ties (20/21 & 27/28 July)

  • Winners enter the third qualifying round on 3/4 & 10 August, with the draw held on 19 July.

Champions path

Dinamo Zagreb vs Omonoia
Slovan Bratislava vs Young Boys
Bodø/Glimt / Legia Warszawa vs Flora Tallinn
Connah's Quay Nomads / Alashkert FC vs Sheriff Tiraspol
Olympiacos vs Dinamo Tbilisi / Neftçi
Maccabi Haifa / Kairat Almaty vs Crvena zvezda
Fola Esch / Lincoln Red Imps vs CFR Cluj
Malmö / Riga FC vs HJK Helsinki
Ferencváros vs Žalgiris Vilnius
Mura vs Ludogorets

  • Defeated teams transfer to the UEFA Europa League champions path third qualifying round, drawn on 19 July.

League path

Rapid Wien vs Sparta Praha
Celtic vs Midtjylland
PSV Eindhoven vs Galatasaray

  • Defeated teams transfer to the UEFA Europa League main path third qualifying round, drawn on 19 July.

The draw results are provisional and are subject to the outcome of ongoing investigations and/or legal proceedings and final confirmations from UEFA

Rounds complete

Preliminary round

Final: Friday 25 June

Prishtina 2-0 Inter Club d'Escaldes (Elbasan)

﻿﻿Semi-finals: Tuesday 22 June

Folgore 0-2 Prishtina (Elbasan)

HB Tórshavn 0-1 Inter Club d'Escaldes (Durres)

Special COVID rules

Please be aware of the special rules applicable to the qualifying phase and play-offs of the competition due to COVID-19, which can be found here.

In regards to travelling fans being admitted to matches, more information can be found here.

