Champions League first qualifying round

Ferencváros, Dinamo Zagreb and Malmö are among 12 teams to confirm their place in the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League second qualifying round.

The trio all completed aggregate wins on Tuesday, when CFR Cluj benefitted from the recent abolition of the away goals rule as they defeated Borac Banja Luka in extra time. The final four first qualifying round second legs take place on Wednesday.



First qualifying round ties

First legs

Wednesday 7 July

Dinamo Tbilisi 1-2 Neftçi

Bodø/Glimt 2-3 Legia Warszawa

Slovan Bratislava 2-0 Shamrock Rovers

Ludogorets 1-0 Shakhtyor Soligorsk

Maccabi Haifa 1-1 Kairat Almaty

Teuta 0-4 Sheriff Tiraspol

Malmö 1-0 Riga FC

Dinamo Zagreb 3-2 Valur

Connah's Quay Nomads 2-2 Alashkert

Tuesday 6 July

HJK Helsinki 3-1 Budućnost Podgorica

Flora Tallinn 2-0 Hibernians

Ferencváros 3-0 Prishtina

Žalgiris Vilnius 3-1 Linfield

Fola Esch 2-2 Lincoln Red Imps

Shkëndija 0-1 Mura

CFR Cluj 3-1 Borac Banja Luka

Second legs

Tuesday 13 July

Hibernians 0-3 Flora Tallinn (agg: 0-5)

Riga FC 1-1 Malmö (agg: 1-2)

Lincoln Red Imps 5-0 Fola Esch (agg: 7-2)

Sheriff Tiraspol 1-0 Teuta (agg: 5-0)

Prishtina 1-3 Ferencváros (agg: 1-6)

Mura 5-0 Shkëndija (agg: 6-0)

Borac Banja Luka 2-1 CFR Cluj, aet (agg: 3-4)

Budućnost Podgorica 0-4 HJK Helsinki (agg: 1-7)

Linfield 1-2 Žalgiris Vilnius (agg: 2-5)

Shamrock Rovers 2-1 Slovan Bratislava (agg: 2-3)

Shakhtyor Soligorsk 0-1 Ludogorets (agg: 0-2)

Valur 0-2 Dinamo Zagreb (agg: 2-5)

Wednesday 14 July

Kairat Almaty vs Maccabi Haifa (first leg: 1-1)

Alashkert vs Connah's Quay Nomads (first leg: 2-2)

Neftçi vs Dinamo Tbilisi (first leg: 2-1)

Legia Warszawa vs Bodø/Glimt (first leg: 3-2)

Defeated teams progress to the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round (the losers of Slovan Bratislava vs Shamrock Rovers receive a bye to the third qualifying round following a one-off draw required to balance the access list).

Second qualifying round ties (20/21 & 27/28 July)

Winners enter the third qualifying round on 3/4 & 10 August, with the draw held on 19 July.

Champions path

Dinamo Zagreb vs Omonoia

Slovan Bratislava vs Young Boys

Bodø/Glimt / Legia Warszawa vs Flora Tallinn

Connah's Quay Nomads / Alashkert FC vs Sheriff Tiraspol

Olympiacos vs Dinamo Tbilisi / Neftçi

Maccabi Haifa / Kairat Almaty vs Crvena zvezda

Fola Esch / Lincoln Red Imps vs CFR Cluj

Malmö / Riga FC vs HJK Helsinki

Ferencváros vs Žalgiris Vilnius

Mura vs Ludogorets



Defeated teams transfer to the UEFA Europa League champions path third qualifying round, drawn on 19 July.

League path

Rapid Wien vs Sparta Praha

Celtic vs Midtjylland

PSV Eindhoven vs Galatasaray



Defeated teams transfer to the UEFA Europa League main path third qualifying round, drawn on 19 July.

Rounds complete

Preliminary round

Final: Friday 25 June

Prishtina 2-0 Inter Club d'Escaldes (Elbasan)



Inter Escaldes face whoever loses the first qualifying round tie between Teuta or Sheriff in the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round on 22 and 29 July.

﻿﻿Semi-finals: Tuesday 22 June



Folgore 0-2 Prishtina (Elbasan)



Folgore will face whoever loses the first qualifying round tie between Flora Tallinn or Hibernians in the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round on 22 and 29 July.

HB Tórshavn 0-1 Inter Club d'Escaldes (Durres)



HB will face whoever loses the first qualifying round tie between HJK Helsinki or Budućnost Podgorica in the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round on 22 and 29 July.

Special COVID rules

Please be aware of the special rules applicable to the qualifying phase and play-offs of the competition due to COVID-19, which can be found here.

In regards to travelling fans being admitted to matches, more information can be found here.