Champions League first qualifying round starts Tuesday

The 2021/22 UEFA Champions League season has kicked off with Prishtina having beaten Folgore and Inter Club d'Escaldes to win the preliminary round in Albania and complete the line-up for the first qualifying round, which begins on Tuesday.

Qualifying now returns to a two-legged format, with Prishtina's opponents Ferencváros, Dinamo Zagreb and Malmö among those clubs starting their campaigns.

First qualifying round ties:

First legs:

Tuesday 6 July

HJK Helsinki vs Budućnost Podgorica

Flora Tallinn vs Hibernians

Ferencváros vs Prishtina

Žalgiris Vilnius vs Linfield Fola Esch vs Lincoln Red Imps

Shkëndija vs Mura

CFR Cluj vs Borac Banja Luka

Wednesday 7 July

Dinamo Tbilisi vs Neftçi

Bodø/Glimt vs Legia Warszawa

Slovan Bratislava vs Shamrock Rovers

Ludogorets vs Shakhtyor Soligorsk

Maccabi Haifa vs Kairat Almaty

Teuta vs Sheriff Tiraspol

Malmö vs Riga FC

Dinamo Zagreb vs Valur

Connah's Quay Nomads vs Alashkert

Second legs:

Tuesday 13 July

Hibernians vs Flora Tallinn

Riga FC vs Malmö

Lincoln Red Imps vs Fola Esch

Sheriff Tiraspol vs Teuta

Prishtina vs Ferencváros

Mura vs Shkëndija

Borac Banja Luka vs CFR Cluj

Budućnost Podgorica vs HJK Helsinki

Linfield vs Žalgiris Vilnius

Shamrock Rovers vs Slovan Bratislava

Shakhtyor Soligorsk vs Ludogorets

Valur vs Dinamo Zagreb

Wednesday 14 July

Kairat Almaty vs Maccabi Haifa

Alashkert vs Connah's Quay Nomads

Neftçi vs Dinamo Tbilisi

Legia Warszawa vs Bodø/Glimt

Defeated teams progress to the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round (the losers of Slovan Bratislava vs Shamrock Rovers receive a bye to the third qualifying round following a one-off draw required to balance the access list).

Second qualifying round ties (20/21 & 27/28 July):

Winners enter the third qualifying round on 3/4 & 10 August, with the draw held on 19 July.

Champions path:

Dinamo Zagreb / Valur vs Omonoia

Slovan Bratislava / Shamrock Rovers vs Young Boys

Bodø/Glimt / Legia Warszawa vs Flora Tallinn / Hibernians

Connah's Quay Nomads / Alashkert FC vs Teuta / Sheriff Tiraspol

Olympiacos vs Dinamo Tbilisi / Neftçi

Maccabi Haifa / Kairat Almaty vs Crvena zvezda

Fola Esch / Lincoln Red Imps vs CFR Cluj / Borac Banja Luka

Malmö / Riga FC vs HJK Helsinki / Budućnost Podgorica

Ferencváros / Prishtina vs Žalgiris Vilnius / Linfield

Shkëndija / Mura vs Ludogorets / Shakhtyor Soligorsk



Defeated teams transfer to the UEFA Europa League champions path third qualifying round, drawn on 19 July.

League path:

Rapid Wien vs Sparta Praha

Celtic vs Midtjylland

PSV Eindhoven vs Galatasaray



Defeated teams transfer to the UEFA Europa League main path third qualifying round, drawn on 19 July.

The draw results are provisional and are subject to the outcome of ongoing investigations and/or legal proceedings and final confirmations from UEFA

Rounds complete

Preliminary round:

Final: Friday 25 June

Prishtina 2-0 Inter Club d'Escaldes (Elbasan)



Inter Escaldes face whoever loses the first qualifying round tie between Teuta or Sheriff in the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round on 22 and 29 July.

﻿﻿Semi-finals: Tuesday 22 June



Folgore 0-2 Prishtina (Elbasan)



Folgore will face whoever loses the first qualifying round tie between Flora Tallinn or Hibernians in the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round on 22 and 29 July.

HB Tórshavn 0-1 Inter Club d'Escaldes (Durres)



HB will face whoever loses the first qualifying round tie between HJK Helsinki or Budućnost Podgorica in the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round on 22 and 29 July.

Special COVID rules

Please be aware of the special rules applicable to the qualifying phase and play-offs of the competition due to COVID-19, which can be found here.

In regards to travelling fans being admitted to matches, more information can be found here.