Champions League first qualifying round starts Tuesday
Thursday 1 July 2021
The latest from qualifying as teams like Dinamo Zagreb, Ferencváros and Malmö prepare to begin their campaigns.
The 2021/22 UEFA Champions League season has kicked off with Prishtina having beaten Folgore and Inter Club d'Escaldes to win the preliminary round in Albania and complete the line-up for the first qualifying round, which begins on Tuesday.
Qualifying now returns to a two-legged format, with Prishtina's opponents Ferencváros, Dinamo Zagreb and Malmö among those clubs starting their campaigns.Qualifying fixtures and results
First qualifying round ties:
First legs:
Tuesday 6 July
HJK Helsinki vs Budućnost Podgorica
Flora Tallinn vs Hibernians
Ferencváros vs Prishtina
Žalgiris Vilnius vs Linfield Fola Esch vs Lincoln Red Imps
Shkëndija vs Mura
CFR Cluj vs Borac Banja Luka
Wednesday 7 July
Dinamo Tbilisi vs Neftçi
Bodø/Glimt vs Legia Warszawa
Slovan Bratislava vs Shamrock Rovers
Ludogorets vs Shakhtyor Soligorsk
Maccabi Haifa vs Kairat Almaty
Teuta vs Sheriff Tiraspol
Malmö vs Riga FC
Dinamo Zagreb vs Valur
Connah's Quay Nomads vs Alashkert
Second legs:
Tuesday 13 July
Hibernians vs Flora Tallinn
Riga FC vs Malmö
Lincoln Red Imps vs Fola Esch
Sheriff Tiraspol vs Teuta
Prishtina vs Ferencváros
Mura vs Shkëndija
Borac Banja Luka vs CFR Cluj
Budućnost Podgorica vs HJK Helsinki
Linfield vs Žalgiris Vilnius
Shamrock Rovers vs Slovan Bratislava
Shakhtyor Soligorsk vs Ludogorets
Valur vs Dinamo Zagreb
Wednesday 14 July
Kairat Almaty vs Maccabi Haifa
Alashkert vs Connah's Quay Nomads
Neftçi vs Dinamo Tbilisi
Legia Warszawa vs Bodø/Glimt
- Defeated teams progress to the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round (the losers of Slovan Bratislava vs Shamrock Rovers receive a bye to the third qualifying round following a one-off draw required to balance the access list).
Second qualifying round ties (20/21 & 27/28 July):
- Winners enter the third qualifying round on 3/4 & 10 August, with the draw held on 19 July.
Champions path:
Dinamo Zagreb / Valur vs Omonoia
Slovan Bratislava / Shamrock Rovers vs Young Boys
Bodø/Glimt / Legia Warszawa vs Flora Tallinn / Hibernians
Connah's Quay Nomads / Alashkert FC vs Teuta / Sheriff Tiraspol
Olympiacos vs Dinamo Tbilisi / Neftçi
Maccabi Haifa / Kairat Almaty vs Crvena zvezda
Fola Esch / Lincoln Red Imps vs CFR Cluj / Borac Banja Luka
Malmö / Riga FC vs HJK Helsinki / Budućnost Podgorica
Ferencváros / Prishtina vs Žalgiris Vilnius / Linfield
Shkëndija / Mura vs Ludogorets / Shakhtyor Soligorsk
- Defeated teams transfer to the UEFA Europa League champions path third qualifying round, drawn on 19 July.
League path:
Rapid Wien vs Sparta Praha
Celtic vs Midtjylland
PSV Eindhoven vs Galatasaray
- Defeated teams transfer to the UEFA Europa League main path third qualifying round, drawn on 19 July.
The draw results are provisional and are subject to the outcome of ongoing investigations and/or legal proceedings and final confirmations from UEFA
Rounds complete
Preliminary round:
Final: Friday 25 June
Prishtina 2-0 Inter Club d'Escaldes (Elbasan)
- Inter Escaldes face whoever loses the first qualifying round tie between Teuta or Sheriff in the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round on 22 and 29 July.
Semi-finals: Tuesday 22 June
Folgore 0-2 Prishtina (Elbasan)
- Folgore will face whoever loses the first qualifying round tie between Flora Tallinn or Hibernians in the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round on 22 and 29 July.
HB Tórshavn 0-1 Inter Club d'Escaldes (Durres)
- HB will face whoever loses the first qualifying round tie between HJK Helsinki or Budućnost Podgorica in the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round on 22 and 29 July.
Special COVID rules
Please be aware of the special rules applicable to the qualifying phase and play-offs of the competition due to COVID-19, which can be found here.
In regards to travelling fans being admitted to matches, more information can be found here.