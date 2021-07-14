Champions League qualifying latest

Ferencváros, Dinamo Zagreb and Malmö are among the teams who have confirmed their places in the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League second qualifying round after the first qualifying round ended on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The trio were among 16 teams who went through including CFR Cluj, who on Tuesday benefitted from the recent abolition of the away goals rule as they defeated Borac Banja Luka in extra time. On Wednesday, Alashkert pipped Connah's Quay Nomads in extra time, which they would not have required under the away goals rule.

Among teams now entering when the second qualifying round begins next Tuesday and Wednesday are Crvena zvezda, Celtic and Olympiacos, with perhaps the pick of the ties between PSV Eindhoven and Galatasaray,

The defeated teams in the first qualifying round now transfer to the UEFA Europa Conference League for which the second qualifying round is also next week.



First qualifying round

Second legs:

Legia saw off Bodø/Glimt Getty Images

Wednesday 14 July

Kairat Almaty 2-0 Maccabi Haifa (agg: 3-1)

Alashkert 1-0 Connah's Quay Nomads (aet, agg: 3-2)

Neftçi 2-1 Dinamo Tbilisi (agg: 4-2)

Legia Warszawa 2-0 Bodø/Glimt (agg: 5-2)

Tuesday 13 July

Hibernians 0-3 Flora Tallinn (agg: 0-5)

Riga FC 1-1 Malmö (agg: 1-2)

Lincoln Red Imps 5-0 Fola Esch (agg: 7-2)

Sheriff Tiraspol 1-0 Teuta (agg: 5-0)

Prishtina 1-3 Ferencváros (agg: 1-6)

Mura 5-0 Shkëndija (agg: 6-0)

Borac Banja Luka 2-1 CFR Cluj (aet, agg: 3-4)

Budućnost Podgorica 0-4 HJK Helsinki (agg: 1-7)

Linfield 1-2 Žalgiris Vilnius (agg: 2-5)

Shamrock Rovers 2-1 Slovan Bratislava (agg: 2-3)

Shakhtyor Soligorsk 0-1 Ludogorets (agg: 0-2)

Valur 0-2 Dinamo Zagreb (agg: 2-5)

Defeated teams progress to the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round (Shamrock Rovers receive a bye to the third qualifying round following a one-off draw required to balance the access list).

Žalgiris went through with victory at Linfield Getty Images

First legs:

Wednesday 7 July

Dinamo Tbilisi 1-2 Neftçi

Bodø/Glimt 2-3 Legia Warszawa

Slovan Bratislava 2-0 Shamrock Rovers

Ludogorets 1-0 Shakhtyor Soligorsk

Maccabi Haifa 1-1 Kairat Almaty

Teuta 0-4 Sheriff Tiraspol

Malmö 1-0 Riga FC

Dinamo Zagreb 3-2 Valur

Connah's Quay Nomads 2-2 Alashkert

CFR Cluj celebrate scoring against Borac Banja Luka Getty Images

Tuesday 6 July

HJK Helsinki 3-1 Budućnost Podgorica

Flora Tallinn 2-0 Hibernians

Ferencváros 3-0 Prishtina

Žalgiris Vilnius 3-1 Linfield

Fola Esch 2-2 Lincoln Red Imps

Shkëndija 0-1 Mura

CFR Cluj 3-1 Borac Banja Luka

Second qualifying round

Winners enter the third qualifying round on 3/4 & 10 August, with the draw held on 19 July.

First legs:

LEAGUE PATH

Tuesday 20 July

Rapid Wien vs Sparta Praha

Celtic vs Midtjylland



Wednesday 20 July

PSV Eindhoven vs Galatasaray

CHAMPIONS PATH

Tuesday 20 July

Lincoln Red Imps vs CFR Cluj

Ferencváros vs Žalgiris Vilnius

Dinamo Zagreb vs Omonoia



Wednesday 21 July

Malmö vs HJK Helsinki

Mura vs Ludogorets

Slovan Bratislava vs Young Boys

Olympiacos vs Neftçi



tbc

Legia Warszawa vs Flora Tallinn

Alashkert vs Sheriff Tiraspol

Kairat Almaty vs Crvena zvezda

Second legs:

LEAGUE PATH

Wednesday 28 July

Midtjylland vs Celtic

Galatasaray vs PSV Eindhoven

Sparta Praha vs Rapid Wien

Defeated teams transfer to the UEFA Europa League main path third qualifying round, drawn on 19 July.

CHAMPIONS PATH

Tuesday 27 July

Omonoia vs Dinamo Zagreb

HJK Helsinki vs Malmö

Flora Tallinn vs Legia Warszawa

Žalgiris Vilnius vs Ferencváros

Wednesday 28 July

Sheriff Tiraspol vs Alashkert

CFR Cluj vs Lincoln Red Imps

Ludogorets vs Mura

Young Boys vs Slovan Bratislava

Crvena zvezda vs Kairat Almaty

tbc

Neftçi vs Olympiacos

Defeated teams transfer to the UEFA Europa League champions path third qualifying round drawn on 19 July.

Preliminary round

Final: Friday 25 June

Prishtina 2-0 Inter Club d'Escaldes (Elbasan)



Inter Escaldes face whoever loses the first qualifying round tie between Teuta or Sheriff in the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round on 22 and 29 July.

﻿﻿Semi-finals: Tuesday 22 June



Folgore 0-2 Prishtina (Elbasan)



Folgore will face Hibernians in the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round on 22 and 29 July.

HB Tórshavn 0-1 Inter Club d'Escaldes (Durres)



HB will face Budućnost Podgorica in the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round on 22 and 29 July.

Special COVID rules

Please be aware of the special rules applicable to the qualifying phase and play-offs of the competition due to COVID-19, which can be found here.

In regards to travelling fans being admitted to matches, more information can be found here.