UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Champions League qualifying latest

Wednesday 14 July 2021

The second qualifying round ties starting next Tuesday are set after the first stage ended on Wednesday.

Mura, on their UEFA Champions League debut, knocked out Shkëndija and now face Ludogorets
Mura, on their UEFA Champions League debut, knocked out Shkëndija and now face Ludogorets Getty Images

Ferencváros, Dinamo Zagreb and Malmö are among the teams who have confirmed their places in the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League second qualifying round after the first qualifying round ended on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The trio were among 16 teams who went through including CFR Cluj, who on Tuesday benefitted from the recent abolition of the away goals rule as they defeated Borac Banja Luka in extra time. On Wednesday, Alashkert pipped Connah's Quay Nomads in extra time, which they would not have required under the away goals rule.

Among teams now entering when the second qualifying round begins next Tuesday and Wednesday are Crvena zvezda, Celtic and Olympiacos, with perhaps the pick of the ties between PSV Eindhoven and Galatasaray,

The defeated teams in the first qualifying round now transfer to the UEFA Europa Conference League for which the second qualifying round is also next week.

Qualifying fixtures and results


First qualifying round

Second legs:

Legia saw off Bodø/Glimt
Legia saw off Bodø/GlimtGetty Images

Wednesday 14 July
Kairat Almaty 2-0 Maccabi Haifa (agg: 3-1)
Alashkert 1-0 Connah's Quay Nomads (aet, agg: 3-2)
Neftçi 2-1 Dinamo Tbilisi (agg: 4-2)
Legia Warszawa 2-0 Bodø/Glimt (agg: 5-2)

Tuesday 13 July
Hibernians 0-3 Flora Tallinn (agg: 0-5)
Riga FC 1-1 Malmö (agg: 1-2)
Lincoln Red Imps 5-0 Fola Esch (agg: 7-2)
Sheriff Tiraspol 1-0 Teuta (agg: 5-0)
Prishtina 1-3 Ferencváros (agg: 1-6)
Mura 5-0 Shkëndija (agg: 6-0)
Borac Banja Luka 2-1 CFR Cluj (aet, agg: 3-4)
Budućnost Podgorica 0-4 HJK Helsinki (agg: 1-7)
Linfield 1-2 Žalgiris Vilnius (agg: 2-5)
Shamrock Rovers 2-1 Slovan Bratislava (agg: 2-3)
Shakhtyor Soligorsk 0-1 Ludogorets (agg: 0-2)
Valur 0-2 Dinamo Zagreb (agg: 2-5)

Žalgiris went through with victory at Linfield
Žalgiris went through with victory at LinfieldGetty Images

First legs:

Wednesday 7 July
Dinamo Tbilisi 1-2 Neftçi 
Bodø/Glimt 2-3 Legia Warszawa 
Slovan Bratislava 2-0 Shamrock Rovers 
Ludogorets 1-0 Shakhtyor Soligorsk 
Maccabi Haifa 1-1 Kairat Almaty 
Teuta 0-4 Sheriff Tiraspol 
Malmö 1-0 Riga FC
Dinamo Zagreb 3-2 Valur 
Connah's Quay Nomads 2-2 Alashkert

CFR Cluj celebrate scoring against Borac Banja Luka
CFR Cluj celebrate scoring against Borac Banja Luka Getty Images

Tuesday 6 July
HJK Helsinki 3-1 Budućnost Podgorica
Flora Tallinn 2-0 Hibernians 
Ferencváros 3-0 Prishtina
Žalgiris Vilnius 3-1 Linfield
Fola Esch 2-2 Lincoln Red Imps 
Shkëndija 0-1 Mura 
CFR Cluj 3-1 Borac Banja Luka 

Full season calendar

Second qualifying round

First legs:

LEAGUE PATH

Tuesday 20 July
Rapid Wien vs Sparta Praha
Celtic vs Midtjylland 

Wednesday 20 July
PSV Eindhoven vs Galatasaray 

CHAMPIONS PATH

Tuesday 20 July
Lincoln Red Imps vs CFR Cluj
Ferencváros vs Žalgiris Vilnius
Dinamo Zagreb vs Omonoia 

Wednesday 21 July
Malmö vs HJK Helsinki 
Mura vs Ludogorets 
Slovan Bratislava vs Young Boys 
Olympiacos vs Neftçi

tbc
Legia Warszawa vs Flora Tallinn
Alashkert vs Sheriff Tiraspol
Kairat Almaty vs Crvena zvezda

Second legs:

LEAGUE PATH

Wednesday 28 July
Midtjylland vs Celtic 
Galatasaray vs PSV Eindhoven 
Sparta Praha vs Rapid Wien 

  • Defeated teams transfer to the UEFA Europa League main path third qualifying round, drawn on 19 July.

CHAMPIONS PATH

Tuesday 27 July
Omonoia vs Dinamo Zagreb 
HJK Helsinki vs Malmö 
Flora Tallinn vs Legia Warszawa 
Žalgiris Vilnius vs Ferencváros 

Wednesday 28 July
Sheriff Tiraspol vs Alashkert 
CFR Cluj vs Lincoln Red Imps
Ludogorets vs Mura 
Young Boys vs Slovan Bratislava
Crvena zvezda vs Kairat Almaty  

tbc
Neftçi vs Olympiacos

  • Defeated teams transfer to the UEFA Europa League champions path third qualifying round drawn on 19 July.

Preliminary round

Final: Friday 25 June

Prishtina 2-0 Inter Club d'Escaldes (Elbasan)

﻿﻿Semi-finals: Tuesday 22 June

Folgore 0-2 Prishtina (Elbasan)

HB Tórshavn 0-1 Inter Club d'Escaldes (Durres)

Special COVID rules

Please be aware of the special rules applicable to the qualifying phase and play-offs of the competition due to COVID-19, which can be found here.

In regards to travelling fans being admitted to matches, more information can be found here.

© 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday 14 July 2021