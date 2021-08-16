UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Champions League qualifying: how it stands, what's next

Monday 16 August 2021

There are six UEFA Champions League group stage places up for grabs this week and next.

Shakhtar are away to Monaco on Tuesday
BELGA/AFP via Getty Images

Sheriff and Malmö are among the 12 teams bidding for the last six UEFA Champions League group stage places over the next fortnight as the play-off round gets under way.

The pair stunned Crvena zvezda and Rangers respectively last week, and line up alongside names more familiar with recent success in this competition, such as PSV Eindhoven, Benfica, Monaco and Shakhtar Donetsk.

The first legs take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the second legs next week ahead of Thursday's group stage draw.

Play-off first legs

Tuesday 17 August
Salzburg vs Brøndby 
Sheriff vs Dinamo Zagreb
Monaco vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Benfica beat Spartak Moskva in the third qualifying round to set up a tie with PSV
AFP via Getty Images

Wednesday 18 August
Young Boys vs Ferencváros
Malmö vs Ludogorets
Benfica vs PSV Eindhoven﻿

Play-off second legs

Tuesday 24 August
Ferencváros vs Young Boys﻿
Ludogorets vs Malmö﻿﻿
PSV Eindhoven vs Benfica﻿﻿

Wednesday 25 August
Brøndby vs Salzburg
Dinamo Zagreb vs Sheriff﻿
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Monaco﻿

All matches kick off at 21:00 CET. Winners advance to the UEFA Champions League group stage; all losing sides move into the UEFA Europa League group stage.

COMPLETED ROUNDS

Third qualifying round

Second legs (league path)

Tuesday 10 August
Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 Genk (agg: 4-2)
Midtjylland 0-1 PSV Eindhoven (agg: 0-4)
Monaco 3-1 Sparta Praha (agg: 5-1)
Benfica 2-0 Spartak Moskva﻿ (agg: 4-0)

Winning teams progress to the play-offs. Losing sides in the league path move into the UEFA Europa League group stage.

Awer Mabil celebrates scoring in Midtjylland's win over Celtic
Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima

Second legs (champions path)

Tuesday 10 August
Slavia Praha 1-0 Ferencváros (agg: 1-2)
Sheriff 1-0 Crvena zvezda (agg: 2-1)
Young Boys 3-1 CFR Cluj (agg: 4-2)
Ludogorets 2-2 Olympiacos (aet, agg: 3-3, Ludogorets win 4-1 on pens)
Rangers 1-2 Malmö (agg: 2-4)
Legia Warszawa 0-1 Dinamo Zagreb (agg: 1-2)

Winning teams progress to the play-offs. Losing teams in the champions path enter the UEFA Europa League play-offs, from which the winners reach the UEFA Europa League group stage and the losers transfer to the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage.

First legs (league path)

Tuesday 3 August
PSV Eindhoven 3-0 Midtjylland
Genk 1-2 Shakhtar Donetsk
Sparta Praha 0-2 Monaco

Wednesday 4 August
Spartak Moskva 0-2 Benfica

First legs (champions path)

Cluj celebrate their early goal against YB in the third qualifying round first leg
Getty Images

Tuesday 3 August
CFR Cluj 1-1 Young Boys
Olympiacos﻿ 1-1 Ludogorets
Crvena zvezda 1-1 ﻿Sheriff 
Malmö 2-1 Rangers

Wednesday 4 August
Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 Legia Warszawa
Ferencváros 2-0 Slavia Praha

Second qualifying round

Second legs (champions path)

Wednesday 28 July
Neftçi 0-1 Olympiacos (agg: 0-2) 
Sheriff Tiraspol 3-1 Alashkert (agg: 4-1) 
CFR Cluj 2-0 Lincoln Red Imps (agg: 4-1)
Ludogorets 3-1 Mura (agg: 3-1) 
Young Boys 3-2 Slovan Bratislava (agg: 3-2)
Crvena zvezda 5-0 Kairat Almaty (agg: 6-2)

Tuesday 27 July
Omonoia 0-1 Dinamo Zagreb (agg: 0-3) 
HJK Helsinki 2-2 Malmö (agg: 3-4) 
Flora Tallinn 0-1 Legia Warszawa (agg: 1-3)
Žalgiris Vilnius 1-3 Ferencváros (agg: 1-5) 

Second legs (league path)

Wednesday 28 July
Midtjylland 2-1 Celtic (aet, agg: 3-2) 
Galatasaray 1-2 PSV Eindhoven (agg: 2-7) 
Sparta Praha 2-0 Rapid Wien (agg: 3-2) 

Teams eliminated from the league path transferred to the UEFA Europa League main path third qualifying round, while teams eliminated from the champions path transferred to the UEFA Europa League champions path third qualifying round.

First legs (league path)

UEFA Champions League debutants Mura beat Shkëndija to set up a tie with Ludogorets
Getty Images

Wednesday 21 July
PSV Eindhoven 5-1 Galatasaray 

Tuesday 20 July
Rapid Wien 2-1 Sparta Praha
Celtic 1-1 Midtjylland 

First legs (champions path)

Wednesday 21 July
Kairat Almaty 2-1 Crvena zvezda
Malmö 2-1 HJK Helsinki 
Mura 0-0 Ludogorets 
Slovan Bratislava 0-0 Young Boys 
Olympiacos 1-0 Neftçi 
Legia Warszawa 2-1 Flora Tallinn 

Tuesday 20 July
Alashkert 0-1 Sheriff Tiraspol 
Lincoln Red Imps 1-2 CFR Cluj
Ferencváros 2-0 Žalgiris Vilnius
Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 Omonoia 

First qualifying round

Second legs

Legia saw off Bodø/Glimt
Getty Images

Wednesday 14 July
Kairat Almaty 2-0 Maccabi Haifa (agg: 3-1)
Alashkert 1-0 Connah's Quay Nomads (aet, agg: 3-2)
Neftçi 2-1 Dinamo Tbilisi (agg: 4-2)
Legia Warszawa 2-0 Bodø/Glimt (agg: 5-2)

Tuesday 13 July
Hibernians 0-3 Flora Tallinn (agg: 0-5)
Riga FC 1-1 Malmö (agg: 1-2)
Lincoln Red Imps 5-0 Fola Esch (agg: 7-2)
Sheriff Tiraspol 1-0 Teuta (agg: 5-0)
Prishtina 1-3 Ferencváros (agg: 1-6)
Mura 5-0 Shkëndija (agg: 6-0)
Borac Banja Luka 2-1 CFR Cluj (aet, agg: 3-4)
Budućnost Podgorica 0-4 HJK Helsinki (agg: 1-7)
Linfield 1-2 Žalgiris Vilnius (agg: 2-5)
Shamrock Rovers 2-1 Slovan Bratislava (agg: 2-3)
Shakhtyor Soligorsk 0-1 Ludogorets (agg: 0-2)
Valur 0-2 Dinamo Zagreb (agg: 2-5)

Sixteen sides successfully navigated the first qualifying round. CFR Cluj benefited from the recent abolition of the away goals rule as they beat Borac Banja Luka in extra time. Similarly, Alashkert pipped Connah's Quay Nomads in extra time, which they would not have required with the away goals metric.

Defeated teams progress to the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round (Shamrock Rovers receive a bye to the third qualifying round following a one-off draw required to balance the access list).

Žalgiris went through with victory at Linfield
Getty Images

First legs

Wednesday 7 July
Dinamo Tbilisi 1-2 Neftçi 
Bodø/Glimt 2-3 Legia Warszawa 
Slovan Bratislava 2-0 Shamrock Rovers 
Ludogorets 1-0 Shakhtyor Soligorsk 
Maccabi Haifa 1-1 Kairat Almaty 
Teuta 0-4 Sheriff Tiraspol 
Malmö 1-0 Riga FC
Dinamo Zagreb 3-2 Valur 
Connah's Quay Nomads 2-2 Alashkert

Tuesday 6 July
HJK Helsinki 3-1 Budućnost Podgorica
Flora Tallinn 2-0 Hibernians 
Ferencváros 3-0 Prishtina
Žalgiris Vilnius 3-1 Linfield
Fola Esch 2-2 Lincoln Red Imps 
Shkëndija 0-1 Mura 
CFR Cluj 3-1 Borac Banja Luka 

Preliminary round

Final: Friday 25 June

Prishtina won the preliminary round
UEFA via Getty Images

Prishtina 2-0 Inter Club d'Escaldes (Elbasan)
Inter Escaldes face whoever loses the first qualifying round tie between Teuta or Sheriff in the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round on 22 and 29 July.

﻿﻿Semi-finals: Tuesday 22 June

Folgore 0-2 Prishtina (Elbasan)
Folgore face Hibernians in the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round on 22 and 29 July.

HB Tórshavn 0-1 Inter Club d'Escaldes (Durres)
HB face Budućnost Podgorica in the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round on 22 and 29 July.

Special COVID rules

Please be aware of the special rules applicable to the qualifying phase and play-offs of the competition due to COVID-19, which can be found here.

In regards to travelling fans being admitted to matches, more information can be found here.

