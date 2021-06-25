Prishtina, Escaldes into Champions League preliminary round final
Friday 25 June 2021
Prishtina and Inter Club d'Escaldes won Tuesday's preliminary round semi-finals and face off on Friday.
The 2021/22 UEFA Champions League season began on Tuesday when Prishtina and Inter Club d'Escaldes won the preliminary round semi-finals in Albania.
The champions of Kosovo and Andorra now face off in Friday's final in Elbasan. The winners progress to face Ferencváros in the first qualifying round on 6/7 and 13/14 July, when qualifying returns to a two-legged format.Qualifying fixtures
Preliminary round
Semi-finals: Tuesday 22 June
Folgore 0-2 Prishtina (Elbasan)
- Folgore will face whoever loses the first qualifying round tie between Flora Tallinn or Hibernians in the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round on 22 and 29 July.
HB Tórshavn 0-1 Inter Club d'Escaldes (Durres)
- HB will face whoever loses the first qualifying round tie between HJK Helsinki or Budućnost Podgorica in the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round on 22 and 29 July.
Final: Friday 25 June
Prishtina vs Inter Club d'Escaldes (Elbasan)
- The beaten finalists will face whoever loses the first qualifying round tie between Teuta or Sheriff in the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round on 22 and 29 July.
First qualifying round ties (6/7 & 13/14 July)
First legs:
Tuesday 6 July
HJK Helsinki vs Budućnost Podgorica
Flora Tallinn vs Hibernians
Ferencváros vs Prishtina / Inter Club d'Escaldes
Žalgiris Vilnius vs Linfield Fola Esch vs Lincoln Red Imps
Shkëndija vs Mura
CFR Cluj vs Borac Banja Luka
Wednesday 7 July
Dinamo Tbilisi vs Neftçi
Bodø/Glimt vs Legia Warszawa
Slovan Bratislava vs Shamrock Rovers
Ludogorets 1945 vs Shakhtyor Soligorsk
Maccabi Haifa vs Kairat Almaty
Teuta vs Sheriff Tiraspol
Malmö vs Riga FC
Dinamo Zagreb vs Valur
Connah's Quay Nomads vs Alashkert
- Defeated teams progress to the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round (the losers of Slovan Bratislava vs Shamrock Rovers receive a bye to the third qualifying round following a one-off draw required to balance the access list).
Second qualifying round ties (20/21 & 27/28 July)
- Winners enter the third qualifying round on 3/4 & 10 August, with the draw held on 19 July.
Champions path:
Dinamo Zagreb / Valur vs Omonoia
Slovan Bratislava / Shamrock Rovers vs Young Boys
Bodø/Glimt / Legia Warszawa vs Flora Tallinn / Hibernians
Connah's Quay Nomads / Alashkert FC vs Teuta / Sheriff Tiraspol
Olympiacos vs Dinamo Tbilisi / Neftçi
Maccabi Haifa / Kairat Almaty vs Crvena zvezda
Fola Esch / Lincoln Red Imps vs CFR Cluj / Borac Banja Luka
Malmö / Riga FC vs HJK Helsinki / Budućnost Podgorica
Ferencváros / Prishtina / Inter Club d'Escaldes vs Žalgiris Vilnius / Linfield
Shkëndija / Mura vs Ludogorets 1945 / Shakhtyor Soligorsk
- Defeated teams transfer to UEFA Europa League champions path third qualifying round.
League path:
Rapid Wien vs Sparta Praha
Celtic vs Midtjylland
PSV Eindhoven vs Galatasaray
- Defeated teams transfer to the UEFA Europa League main path third qualifying round.
The draw results are provisional and are subject to the outcome of ongoing investigations and/or legal proceedings and final confirmations from UEFA
Special COVID rules
Please be aware of the special rules applicable to the qualifying phase and play-offs of the competition due to COVID-19, which can be found here.
In regards to travelling fans being admitted to matches, more information can be found here.