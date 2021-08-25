Champions League qualifying: Benfica, Malmö, Young Boys through

Salzburg, Sheriff Tiraspol, Shakhtar Donetsk, Benfica, Malmö and Young Boys are through from the UEFA Champions League play-offs to complete the line-up for Thursday's group stage draw at 18:00 CET in Istanbul.

Benfica, Malmö and Young Boys all held leads as they travelled to Tuesday's second legs and all indeed narrowly progressed. In tonight's action, Sheriff became the first Moldovan club to reach the UEFA Champions League group stage as they maintained their 3-0 advantage at Dinamo Zagreb. Salzburg won through too, as did Shakhtar Donetsk in extra time against Monaco.

Play-off second legs

Highlights: Ferencváros 2-3 Young Boys

Wednesday 25 August

Brøndby 1-2 Salzburg (agg: 2-4)

Dinamo Zagreb 0-3 Sheriff﻿ (agg: 0-3)

Shakhtar Donetsk 2-2 Monaco﻿ (aet, agg: 3-2)

Tuesday 24 August

Ferencváros 2-3 Young Boys (agg: 4-6)

Ludogorets 2-1 Malmö﻿﻿ (agg: 2-3)

PSV Eindhoven 0-0 Benfica﻿﻿ (agg: 1-2)

Winners advance to the UEFA Champions League group stage; all losing sides move into the UEFA Europa League group stage.

Highlights: Salzburg 2-1 Brøndby

Play-off first legs

Wednesday 18 August

Young Boys 3-2 Ferencváros

Malmö 2-0 Ludogorets

Benfica 2-1 PSV Eindhoven﻿

Tuesday 17 August

Salzburg 2-1 Brøndby

Sheriff 3-0 Dinamo Zagreb

Monaco 0-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

Highlights: Benfica 2-1 PSV

Third qualifying round

Tuesday 10 August

Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 Genk (agg: 4-2)

Midtjylland 0-1 PSV Eindhoven (agg: 0-4)

Monaco 3-1 Sparta Praha (agg: 5-1)

Benfica 2-0 Spartak Moskva﻿ (agg: 4-0)

Winning teams progress to the play-offs. Losing sides in the league path move into the UEFA Europa League group stage.

Awer Mabil celebrates scoring in Midtjylland's win over Celtic Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima

Tuesday 10 August

Slavia Praha 1-0 Ferencváros (agg: 1-2)

Sheriff 1-0 Crvena zvezda (agg: 2-1)

Young Boys 3-1 CFR Cluj (agg: 4-2)

Ludogorets 2-2 Olympiacos (aet, agg: 3-3, Ludogorets win 4-1 on pens)

Rangers 1-2 Malmö (agg: 2-4)

Legia Warszawa 0-1 Dinamo Zagreb (agg: 1-2)

Winning teams progress to the play-offs. Losing teams in the champions path enter the UEFA Europa League play-offs, from which the winners reach the UEFA Europa League group stage and the losers transfer to the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage.

Tuesday 3 August

PSV Eindhoven 3-0 Midtjylland

Genk 1-2 Shakhtar Donetsk

Sparta Praha 0-2 Monaco

Wednesday 4 August

Spartak Moskva 0-2 Benfica

CFR celebrate their early goal against YB in the third qualifying round first leg Getty Images

Tuesday 3 August

CFR Cluj 1-1 Young Boys

Olympiacos﻿ 1-1 Ludogorets

Crvena zvezda 1-1 ﻿Sheriff

Malmö 2-1 Rangers

Wednesday 4 August

Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 Legia Warszawa

Ferencváros 2-0 Slavia Praha

Second qualifying round

Wednesday 28 July

Neftçi 0-1 Olympiacos (agg: 0-2)

Sheriff Tiraspol 3-1 Alashkert (agg: 4-1)

CFR Cluj 2-0 Lincoln Red Imps (agg: 4-1)

Ludogorets 3-1 Mura (agg: 3-1)

Young Boys 3-2 Slovan Bratislava (agg: 3-2)

Crvena zvezda 5-0 Kairat Almaty (agg: 6-2)

Tuesday 27 July

Omonoia 0-1 Dinamo Zagreb (agg: 0-3)

HJK Helsinki 2-2 Malmö (agg: 3-4)

Flora Tallinn 0-1 Legia Warszawa (agg: 1-3)

Žalgiris Vilnius 1-3 Ferencváros (agg: 1-5)

Wednesday 28 July

Midtjylland 2-1 Celtic (aet, agg: 3-2)

Galatasaray 1-2 PSV Eindhoven (agg: 2-7)

Sparta Praha 2-0 Rapid Wien (agg: 3-2)

Teams eliminated from the league path transferred to the UEFA Europa League main path third qualifying round, while teams eliminated from the champions path transferred to the UEFA Europa League champions path third qualifying round.

UEFA Champions League debutants Mura beat Shkëndija to set up a tie with Ludogorets Getty Images

Wednesday 21 July

PSV Eindhoven 5-1 Galatasaray

Tuesday 20 July

Rapid Wien 2-1 Sparta Praha

Celtic 1-1 Midtjylland



Wednesday 21 July

Kairat Almaty 2-1 Crvena zvezda

Malmö 2-1 HJK Helsinki

Mura 0-0 Ludogorets

Slovan Bratislava 0-0 Young Boys

Olympiacos 1-0 Neftçi

Legia Warszawa 2-1 Flora Tallinn

Tuesday 20 July

Alashkert 0-1 Sheriff Tiraspol

Lincoln Red Imps 1-2 CFR Cluj

Ferencváros 2-0 Žalgiris Vilnius

Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 Omonoia

First qualifying round

Legia saw off Bodø/Glimt Getty Images

Wednesday 14 July

Kairat Almaty 2-0 Maccabi Haifa (agg: 3-1)

Alashkert 1-0 Connah's Quay Nomads (aet, agg: 3-2)

Neftçi 2-1 Dinamo Tbilisi (agg: 4-2)

Legia Warszawa 2-0 Bodø/Glimt (agg: 5-2)

Tuesday 13 July

Hibernians 0-3 Flora Tallinn (agg: 0-5)

Riga FC 1-1 Malmö (agg: 1-2)

Lincoln Red Imps 5-0 Fola Esch (agg: 7-2)

Sheriff Tiraspol 1-0 Teuta (agg: 5-0)

Prishtina 1-3 Ferencváros (agg: 1-6)

Mura 5-0 Shkëndija (agg: 6-0)

Borac Banja Luka 2-1 CFR Cluj (aet, agg: 3-4)

Budućnost Podgorica 0-4 HJK Helsinki (agg: 1-7)

Linfield 1-2 Žalgiris Vilnius (agg: 2-5)

Shamrock Rovers 2-1 Slovan Bratislava (agg: 2-3)

Shakhtyor Soligorsk 0-1 Ludogorets (agg: 0-2)

Valur 0-2 Dinamo Zagreb (agg: 2-5)

Sixteen sides successfully navigated the first qualifying round. CFR Cluj benefited from the recent abolition of the away goals rule as they beat Borac Banja Luka in extra time. Similarly, Alashkert pipped Connah's Quay Nomads in extra time, which they would not have required with the away goals metric.

Defeated teams progress to the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round (Shamrock Rovers receive a bye to the third qualifying round following a one-off draw required to balance the access list).

Žalgiris went through with victory at Linfield Getty Images

Wednesday 7 July

Dinamo Tbilisi 1-2 Neftçi

Bodø/Glimt 2-3 Legia Warszawa

Slovan Bratislava 2-0 Shamrock Rovers

Ludogorets 1-0 Shakhtyor Soligorsk

Maccabi Haifa 1-1 Kairat Almaty

Teuta 0-4 Sheriff Tiraspol

Malmö 1-0 Riga FC

Dinamo Zagreb 3-2 Valur

Connah's Quay Nomads 2-2 Alashkert

Tuesday 6 July

HJK Helsinki 3-1 Budućnost Podgorica

Flora Tallinn 2-0 Hibernians

Ferencváros 3-0 Prishtina

Žalgiris Vilnius 3-1 Linfield

Fola Esch 2-2 Lincoln Red Imps

Shkëndija 0-1 Mura

CFR Cluj 3-1 Borac Banja Luka

Preliminary round

Final: Friday 25 June

Prishtina won the preliminary round UEFA via Getty Images

Prishtina 2-0 Inter Club d'Escaldes (Elbasan)

Inter Escaldes face whoever loses the first qualifying round tie between Teuta or Sheriff in the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round on 22 and 29 July.

﻿﻿Semi-finals: Tuesday 22 June



Folgore 0-2 Prishtina (Elbasan)

Folgore face Hibernians in the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round on 22 and 29 July.

HB Tórshavn 0-1 Inter Club d'Escaldes (Durres)

HB face Budućnost Podgorica in the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round on 22 and 29 July.

Special COVID rules

Please be aware of the special rules applicable to the qualifying phase and play-offs of the competition due to COVID-19, which can be found here.

In regards to travelling fans being admitted to matches, more information can be found here.