UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Champions League qualifying: Benfica, Malmö, Young Boys through

Wednesday 25 August 2021

Sheriff, Shakhtar and Salzburg have joined Young Boys, Benfica and Malmö in winning play-offs.

Sheriff celebrate becoming the first Moldovan side to reach the group stage
Sheriff celebrate becoming the first Moldovan side to reach the group stage Getty Images

Salzburg, Sheriff Tiraspol, Shakhtar Donetsk, Benfica, Malmö and Young Boys are through from the UEFA Champions League play-offs to complete the line-up for Thursday's group stage draw at 18:00 CET in Istanbul.

Benfica, Malmö and Young Boys all held leads as they travelled to Tuesday's second legs and all narrowly progressed. In Wednesday's action, Sheriff became the first Moldovan club to reach the UEFA Champions League group stage as they maintained their 3-0 advantage at Dinamo Zagreb. Salzburg won through too, as did Shakhtar Donetsk in extra time against Monaco.

Play-off second legs

Highlights: Ferencváros 2-3 Young Boys
Highlights: Ferencváros 2-3 Young Boys

Wednesday 25 August
Brøndby 1-2 Salzburg (agg: 2-4)
Dinamo Zagreb 0-0 Sheriff﻿ (agg: 0-3)
Shakhtar Donetsk 2-2 Monaco﻿ (aet, agg: 3-2)

Tuesday 24 August
Ferencváros 2-3 Young Boys (agg: 4-6)
Ludogorets 2-1 Malmö﻿﻿ (agg: 2-3)
PSV Eindhoven 0-0 Benfica﻿﻿ (agg: 1-2)

Winners advance to the UEFA Champions League group stage; all losing sides move into the UEFA Europa League group stage.

Highlights: Salzburg 2-1 Brøndby
Highlights: Salzburg 2-1 Brøndby

Play-off first legs

Wednesday 18 August
Young Boys 3-2 Ferencváros
Malmö 2-0 Ludogorets
Benfica 2-1 PSV Eindhoven﻿

Tuesday 17 August
Salzburg 2-1 Brøndby 
Sheriff 3-0 Dinamo Zagreb
Monaco 0-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

Highlights: Benfica 2-1 PSV
Highlights: Benfica 2-1 PSV

Third qualifying round

Second legs (league path)

Tuesday 10 August
Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 Genk (agg: 4-2)
Midtjylland 0-1 PSV Eindhoven (agg: 0-4)
Monaco 3-1 Sparta Praha (agg: 5-1)
Benfica 2-0 Spartak Moskva﻿ (agg: 4-0)

Winning teams progress to the play-offs. Losing sides in the league path move into the UEFA Europa League group stage.

Awer Mabil celebrates scoring in Midtjylland's win over Celtic
Awer Mabil celebrates scoring in Midtjylland's win over CelticRitzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima

Second legs (champions path)

Tuesday 10 August
Slavia Praha 1-0 Ferencváros (agg: 1-2)
Sheriff 1-0 Crvena zvezda (agg: 2-1)
Young Boys 3-1 CFR Cluj (agg: 4-2)
Ludogorets 2-2 Olympiacos (aet, agg: 3-3, Ludogorets win 4-1 on pens)
Rangers 1-2 Malmö (agg: 2-4)
Legia Warszawa 0-1 Dinamo Zagreb (agg: 1-2)

Winning teams progress to the play-offs. Losing teams in the champions path enter the UEFA Europa League play-offs, from which the winners reach the UEFA Europa League group stage and the losers transfer to the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage.

First legs (league path)

Tuesday 3 August
PSV Eindhoven 3-0 Midtjylland
Genk 1-2 Shakhtar Donetsk
Sparta Praha 0-2 Monaco

Wednesday 4 August
Spartak Moskva 0-2 Benfica

First legs (champions path)

CFR celebrate their early goal against YB in the third qualifying round first leg
CFR celebrate their early goal against YB in the third qualifying round first legGetty Images

Tuesday 3 August
CFR Cluj 1-1 Young Boys
Olympiacos﻿ 1-1 Ludogorets
Crvena zvezda 1-1 ﻿Sheriff 
Malmö 2-1 Rangers

Wednesday 4 August
Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 Legia Warszawa
Ferencváros 2-0 Slavia Praha

Second qualifying round

Second legs (champions path)

Wednesday 28 July
Neftçi 0-1 Olympiacos (agg: 0-2) 
Sheriff Tiraspol 3-1 Alashkert (agg: 4-1) 
CFR Cluj 2-0 Lincoln Red Imps (agg: 4-1)
Ludogorets 3-1 Mura (agg: 3-1) 
Young Boys 3-2 Slovan Bratislava (agg: 3-2)
Crvena zvezda 5-0 Kairat Almaty (agg: 6-2)

Tuesday 27 July
Omonoia 0-1 Dinamo Zagreb (agg: 0-3) 
HJK Helsinki 2-2 Malmö (agg: 3-4) 
Flora Tallinn 0-1 Legia Warszawa (agg: 1-3)
Žalgiris Vilnius 1-3 Ferencváros (agg: 1-5) 

Second legs (league path)

Wednesday 28 July
Midtjylland 2-1 Celtic (aet, agg: 3-2) 
Galatasaray 1-2 PSV Eindhoven (agg: 2-7) 
Sparta Praha 2-0 Rapid Wien (agg: 3-2) 

Teams eliminated from the league path transferred to the UEFA Europa League main path third qualifying round, while teams eliminated from the champions path transferred to the UEFA Europa League champions path third qualifying round.

First legs (league path)

UEFA Champions League debutants Mura beat Shkëndija to set up a tie with Ludogorets
UEFA Champions League debutants Mura beat Shkëndija to set up a tie with LudogoretsGetty Images

Wednesday 21 July
PSV Eindhoven 5-1 Galatasaray 

Tuesday 20 July
Rapid Wien 2-1 Sparta Praha
Celtic 1-1 Midtjylland 

First legs (champions path)

Wednesday 21 July
Kairat Almaty 2-1 Crvena zvezda
Malmö 2-1 HJK Helsinki 
Mura 0-0 Ludogorets 
Slovan Bratislava 0-0 Young Boys 
Olympiacos 1-0 Neftçi 
Legia Warszawa 2-1 Flora Tallinn 

Tuesday 20 July
Alashkert 0-1 Sheriff Tiraspol 
Lincoln Red Imps 1-2 CFR Cluj
Ferencváros 2-0 Žalgiris Vilnius
Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 Omonoia 

First qualifying round

Second legs

Legia saw off Bodø/Glimt
Legia saw off Bodø/GlimtGetty Images

Wednesday 14 July
Kairat Almaty 2-0 Maccabi Haifa (agg: 3-1)
Alashkert 1-0 Connah's Quay Nomads (aet, agg: 3-2)
Neftçi 2-1 Dinamo Tbilisi (agg: 4-2)
Legia Warszawa 2-0 Bodø/Glimt (agg: 5-2)

Tuesday 13 July
Hibernians 0-3 Flora Tallinn (agg: 0-5)
Riga FC 1-1 Malmö (agg: 1-2)
Lincoln Red Imps 5-0 Fola Esch (agg: 7-2)
Sheriff Tiraspol 1-0 Teuta (agg: 5-0)
Prishtina 1-3 Ferencváros (agg: 1-6)
Mura 5-0 Shkëndija (agg: 6-0)
Borac Banja Luka 2-1 CFR Cluj (aet, agg: 3-4)
Budućnost Podgorica 0-4 HJK Helsinki (agg: 1-7)
Linfield 1-2 Žalgiris Vilnius (agg: 2-5)
Shamrock Rovers 2-1 Slovan Bratislava (agg: 2-3)
Shakhtyor Soligorsk 0-1 Ludogorets (agg: 0-2)
Valur 0-2 Dinamo Zagreb (agg: 2-5)

Sixteen sides successfully navigated the first qualifying round. CFR Cluj benefited from the recent abolition of the away goals rule as they beat Borac Banja Luka in extra time. Similarly, Alashkert pipped Connah's Quay Nomads in extra time, which they would not have required with the away goals metric.

Defeated teams progress to the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round (Shamrock Rovers receive a bye to the third qualifying round following a one-off draw required to balance the access list).

Žalgiris went through with victory at Linfield
Žalgiris went through with victory at LinfieldGetty Images

First legs

Wednesday 7 July
Dinamo Tbilisi 1-2 Neftçi 
Bodø/Glimt 2-3 Legia Warszawa 
Slovan Bratislava 2-0 Shamrock Rovers 
Ludogorets 1-0 Shakhtyor Soligorsk 
Maccabi Haifa 1-1 Kairat Almaty 
Teuta 0-4 Sheriff Tiraspol 
Malmö 1-0 Riga FC
Dinamo Zagreb 3-2 Valur 
Connah's Quay Nomads 2-2 Alashkert

Tuesday 6 July
HJK Helsinki 3-1 Budućnost Podgorica
Flora Tallinn 2-0 Hibernians 
Ferencváros 3-0 Prishtina
Žalgiris Vilnius 3-1 Linfield
Fola Esch 2-2 Lincoln Red Imps 
Shkëndija 0-1 Mura 
CFR Cluj 3-1 Borac Banja Luka 

Preliminary round

Final: Friday 25 June

Prishtina won the preliminary round
Prishtina won the preliminary roundUEFA via Getty Images

Prishtina 2-0 Inter Club d'Escaldes (Elbasan)
Inter Escaldes face whoever loses the first qualifying round tie between Teuta or Sheriff in the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round on 22 and 29 July.

﻿﻿Semi-finals: Tuesday 22 June

Folgore 0-2 Prishtina (Elbasan)
Folgore face Hibernians in the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round on 22 and 29 July.

HB Tórshavn 0-1 Inter Club d'Escaldes (Durres)
HB face Budućnost Podgorica in the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round on 22 and 29 July.

Special COVID rules

Please be aware of the special rules applicable to the qualifying phase and play-offs of the competition due to COVID-19, which can be found here.

In regards to travelling fans being admitted to matches, more information can be found here.

© 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday 25 August 2021