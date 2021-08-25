2021/22 Champions League group stage contenders

The line-up for the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League group stage is complete following the play-offs.

Prior to this week, 26 teams were assured of a berth next term thanks to their domestic league placings or, in the case of Villarreal, as UEFA Europa League winners. Benfica, Malmö, Salzburg, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sheriff Tiraspol and Young Boys then won through qualifying to bring the tally to 32.



2021/22 group stage as it stands

Watch Chelsea lift Champions League trophy

ESP: Atlético de Madrid, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla, Villarreal

ENG: Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea

GER: Bayern, RB Leipzig, Dortmund, Wolfsburg

ITA: Internazionale Milano, AC Milan, Atalanta, Juventus

FRA: LOSC Lille, Paris Saint-Germain

POR: Sporting CP, Porto, Benfica

RUS: Zenit

BEL: Club Brugge

AUT: Salzburg

UKR: Dynamo Kyiv, Shakhtar Donetsk

NED: Ajax

TUR: Beşiktaş

SUI: Young Boys

SWE: Malmö

MDA: Sheriff Tiraspol

What if the Champions League/Europa League winners qualify via domestic leagues?

Since 2021 UEFA Champions League winners Chelsea had already qualified via their domestic league, Beşiktaş enter the group stage as champions of the 11th-ranked national association (Turkey). If Premier League runners-up Manchester United had won the UEFA Europa League final, Monaco would have entered the group stage as the third-placed team of the fifth-ranked association (France); instead, however, the victory for Villarreal meant Spain will have the maximum five representatives.

Highlights: Man. City 0-1 Chelsea (2 mins)

Do we know the draw seedings?

For the group stage draw, the teams are divided into four pots. Pot 1 contains the UEFA Champions League holders, the UEFA Europa League holders and the champions of the top six-ranked associations (Spain, England, Germany, Italy, France, Portugal). The remaining sides are seeded based on their UEFA club coefficients.

Pot 1

Chelsea (ENG) 98.000

Villarreal (ESP) 63.000

Bayern (GER) 134.000

Manchester City (ENG) 125.000

Atlético de Madrid (ESP) 115.000

Inter (ITA) 53.000

Sporting CP (POR) 45.500

LOSC Lille (FRA) 14.000

Pot 2

Real Madrid (ESP) 127.000

Barcelona (ESP) 122.000

Juventus (ITA) 120.000

Manchester United (ENG) 113.000

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 113.000

Liverpool (ENG) 101.000

Sevilla (ESP) 98.000

Borussia Dortmund (GER)﻿ 90.000

Pot 3

TBC

Pot 4

TBC

This article is for information purposes only and all subject to final confirmation from UEFA.