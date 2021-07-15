Watch all the UEFA.com Goal of the Season winners: Messi, Ronaldo, Mandžukić

The UEFA.com Goal of the Season launched in 2014/15 and the sixth winner will be crowned after the 2020/21 vote, which runs until 10:00 CET on Thursday 29 July.

Roll of honour

2018/19

Lionel Messi (Barcelona 3-0 Liverpool, UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg, 01/05/2019)

2017/18

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg, 03/04/2018)

Watch the 2020/21 contenders

2016/17

Mario Mandžukić (Juventus 1-4 Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League final, 03/06/2017

2015/16

Lionel Messi (Barcelona 6-1 Roma, UEFA Champions League group stage, 24/11/2015)

2014/15

Lionel Messi (Barcelona 3-0 Bayern, UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg, 06/05/2015)

There was no vote in 2019/20