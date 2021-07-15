Watch all the UEFA.com Goal of the Season winners: Messi, Ronaldo, Mandžukić
Thursday 15 July 2021
See each winner since the first vote was launched in 2014/15 with Lionel Messi dominant.
Roll of honour
2018/19
Lionel Messi (Barcelona 3-0 Liverpool, UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg, 01/05/2019)
2017/18
Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg, 03/04/2018)
2016/17
Mario Mandžukić (Juventus 1-4 Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League final, 03/06/2017
2015/16
Lionel Messi (Barcelona 6-1 Roma, UEFA Champions League group stage, 24/11/2015)
2014/15
Lionel Messi (Barcelona 3-0 Bayern, UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg, 06/05/2015)
There was no vote in 2019/20