Champions League Fantasy Football: all you need to know and how to play
Tuesday 24 August 2021
As another UEFA Champions League campaign approaches, pick the top players from around Europe for your 15-man squad.
Another season of the UEFA Champions League is fast approaching and you can get into the thick of the action by playing UEFA.com's Fantasy Football game, allowing you to select from some of Europe's finest footballers to put together a squad that can compete with the very best around. With unlimited transfers before the Matchday 1 deadline, get ahead of the game and select your initial squad today.Pick your Champions League Fantasy team
Key Features
- 15-man squad
- Goalkeepers x 2, Defenders x 5, Midfielders x 5, Forwards x 3
- €100m budget (rising to €105m from round of 16)
- Maximum of 3 players per team in group stage
- 2 free transfers every matchday in group stage
- Substitutions within a matchday
- Change captain to maximise points total
Key deadlines
- Matchday 1: Tuesday 14 September, time TBC
- Matchday 2: Tuesday 28 September, time TBC
- Matchday 3: Tuesday 19 October, time TBC
- Matchday 4: Tuesday 2 November, time TBC
- Matchday 5: Tuesday 23 November, time TBC
- Matchday 6: Tuesday 7 December, time TBC
- Round of 16 1st leg: Tuesday 15 February, time TBC
- Round of 16 2nd leg: Tuesday 8 March, time TBC
- Quarter-final 1st leg: Tuesday 5 April, time TBC
- Quarter-final 2nd leg: Tuesday 12 April, time TBC
- Semi-final 1st leg: Tuesday 26 April, time TBC
- Semi-final 2nd leg: Tuesday 3 May, time TBC
- Final: Saturday 28 May, time TBC
Selected player prices
- Edouard Mendy (€6.0m)
- Jan Oblak (€6.5m)
- Trent Alexander Arnold (€6.5m)
- Joshua Kimmich (€6.5m)
- Raphaël Varane (€5.5m)
- Mohamed Salah (€10.5m)
- Bruno Fernandes (€10.5m)
- Kevin De Bruyne (€11.0m)
- Erling Haaland (€11.0m)
- Cristiano Ronaldo (€11.0m
- Lionel Messi (€11.0m)
- Romelu Lukaku (€10.5m)
There are plenty of ways to score points in Champions League Fantasy, but here's some key ones:
- Goals (4 points for forwards, 5 for midfielders, 6 for defenders and goalkeepers)
- Scoring from outside the box (1 point)
- Assists (3 points per player)
- Clean sheets (4 points for goalkeepers and defenders)
- Player of the Match (3 points)
Captain
A key way of maximising your points total in Champions League Fantasy is the ability to change your captain within matchdays. Just as you can substitute out players who don't deliver the points you were looking for, you can switch captains too for similar reasons – and with double points on offer for your captain, that's a great opportunity to score heavily.
Leagues
Want to take on your mates? Why not set up a private league and give them the code to challenge you and see who comes out on top over the season?
You'll also be automatically entered into three public leagues – the overall leaderboard, one with other players from your country and one with other players who support the same Champions League team as you.