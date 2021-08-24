Champions League group stage draw: Pot 1

UEFA.com profiles the eight teams in Pot 1 ahead of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League group stage draw in Istanbul on 26 August.

The holders, the UEFA Europa League winners and champions of the six highest-ranked associations are placed in Pot 1. With many league titles changing hands last season, Bayern are the only club that remain from the eight in Pot 1 a year ago.

Pot 1 contenders + coefficients Chelsea (ENG, UEFA Champions League holders) 98.000

Bayern München (GER) 134.000

Manchester City (ENG) 125.000

Atlético de Madrid (ESP)﻿ 115.000

Villarreal (ESP, UEFA Europa League holders) 63.000

Internazionale Milano (ITA) 53.000

Sporting CP (POR) 45.500

LOSC Lille (FRA) 14.000

Havertz lost for words after winning goal

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): 11

How they qualified: UEFA Champions League winners

Last season: winners (W 1-0 vs Manchester City)

Best European Cup performance: winners (2011/12, 2020/21)

2020/21: After an autumn and early winter in which they topped their UEFA Champions League group but toiled on the domestic front, Chelsea appointed Thomas Tuchel as coach in late January – and went from strength to strength. Not only did Tuchel lead the Blues to a top-four Premier League finish, he went one better in Europe than he had managed with Paris Saint-Germain the previous season, knocking out Atlético, Porto and Real Madrid before defeating City in the final at the Estádio do Dragão.

UEFA coefficient ranking: 1

How they qualified: German champions

Last season: quarter-finals (L 3-3agg, away goals vs Paris)

Best European Cup performance: winners (1973/74, 1974/75, 1975/76, 2000/01, 2012/13, 2019/20)

2020/21: Fresh from their delayed UEFA Champions League triumph in August 2020, Bayern were superb in the group stage and saw off Lazio with comfort before Paris avenged their final defeat from the previous season, thanks to a 3-2 first-leg win in Munich inspired by Kylian Mbappé. Still, Bayern picked up the UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and ninth straight Bundesliga title, Robert Lewandowski scoring a record 41 German league goals.

Highlights: Chelsea win 2021 final

UEFA coefficient ranking: 3

How they qualified: English champions

Last season: final (L 0-1 vs Chelsea)

Best European Cup performance: runners-up (2020/21)

2020/21: So close to a dream season for City, who went on an incredible run from December with 21 straight competitive wins, a record for an English top-flight team. That pretty much sealed the Premier League title and they also clinched a fourth straight League Cup, but having won 11 and drawn one of their 12 games on the way to Porto, ﻿City's dreams of a first UEFA Champions League title were dashed by Chelsea in the decider.

UEFA coefficient ranking: 6

How they qualified: Spanish champions

Last season: round of 16 (L 0-3agg vs Chelsea)

Best European Cup performance: runners-up (1973/74, 2013/14, 2015/16)

2020/21: After a seven-year wait, Atlético were crowned champions of Spain for the 11th time, despite their ten-point lead having been whittled away during the run-in. Crucially, they pipped Real Madrid on a tense final day, defeating Valladolid thanks to a winning goal from Luis Suárez, his 21st Liga effort in his first season since leaving Barcelona. In the UEFA Champions League, Atlético won a Matchday 6 decider against Salzburg but fell to the eventual winners in the round of 16.

Villarreal v Man. United: The full penalty shoot-out

UEFA coefficient ranking: 22

How they qualified: UEFA Europa League winners

Last season: N/A

Best European Cup performance: semi-finals (2005/06)

2020/21: Two years ahead of their centenary, Villarreal won the first major trophy in the club's history – and on the European stage no less, as UEFA Europa League specialist Unai Emery took them through the competition unbeaten, defeating Manchester United 11-10 in an epic final penalty shoot-out in Gdańsk. On the Liga front, they lost just once before 29 December but eventually slipped to seventh.

UEFA coefficient ranking: 26

How they qualified: Italian champions

Last season: group stage

Best European Cup performance: winners (1963/64, 1964/65, 2009/10)

2020/21: Inter went top of Serie A in February and never looked back, finishing 12 points clear of AC Milan and ending nine seasons of Juventus dominance, with﻿ 24 goals and 11 assists from Romelu Lukaku spearheading their success. In the UEFA Champions League they ended fourth in a tight group, just four points off first-placed Real Madrid.

Sporting are Portuguese champions AFP via Getty Images

UEFA coefficient ranking: 32

How they qualified: Portuguese champions

Last season: N/A

Best European Cup performance: quarter-finals (1982/83)

2020/21: Sporting were crowned Portuguese champions for the first time in 19 years, having set a league record by going unbeaten for 32 games and only losing 4-3 at Benfica with the title already sealed. They also won the League Cup but fell in the UEFA Europa League play-offs to LASK.

UEFA coefficient ranking: 109

How they qualified: French champions

Last season: N/A

Best European Cup performance: round of 16 (2006/07)

2020/21: LOSC pipped overwhelming favourites Paris in a thrilling Ligue 1 title race with a club-record 83 points. They conceded only 23 goals in their 38 league games, keeping 21 clean sheets. In the UEFA Europa League, LOSC got through their group but lost 4-2 on aggregate to Ajax in the round of 32.

