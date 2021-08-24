Champions League group stage draw: Pot 2

UEFA.com profiles the eight teams in Pot 2 ahead of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League group stage draw in Istanbul on 26 August.

The holders, the UEFA Europa League winners and champions of the six highest-ranked associations are placed in Pot 1. From the remaining clubs, the eight with the highest coefficients are placed in Pot 2.

Pot 2 contenders + coefficients Real Madrid (ESP) 127.000

Barcelona (ESP) 122.000

Juventus (ITA) 120.000

Manchester United (ENG) 113.000

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 113.000

Liverpool (ENG) 101.000

Sevilla (ESP) 98.000

Borussia Dortmund (GER)﻿ 90.000

﻿Vinícius Júnior's quarter-final show against Liverpool

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): 2

How they qualified: second in Spain

Last season: semi-finals (L 1-3agg vs Chelsea)

Best European Cup performance: winners (1955/56, 1956/57, 1957/58, 1958/59, 1959/60, 1965/66, 1997/98, 1999/2000, 2001/02, 2013/14, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18)

2020/21: Madrid ended the season without a trophy for the first time since 2009/10. Pipped by Atlético in the Liga, they fell in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals to Chelsea and lost to Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey round of 32. Now they will return to their revamped Santiago Bernabéu home under Carlo Ancelotti.

UEFA coefficient ranking: 4

How they qualified: third in Spain

Last season: round of 16 (L 2-5agg vs Paris)

Best European Cup performance: winners (1991/92, 2005/06, 2008/09, 2010/11, 2014/15)

2020/21: Finished behind both Madrid clubs in a tight Liga title race and were undone by a Kylian Mbappé hat-trick in the UEFA Champions League, the France striker helping Paris win 4-1 at the Camp Nou. Despite those disappointments, Barcelona did lift the Copa del Rey thanks to a 4-0 defeat of Athletic Club in Seville.

Highlights: Juventus fall to Porto

UEFA coefficient ranking: 5

How they qualified: fourth in Italy

Last season: round of 16 (L 4-4agg, aet, away goals vs Porto)

Best European Cup performance: winners (1984/85, 1995/96)

2020/21: Their nine-season Serie A reign was ended well before the end of the campaign and only on the final day did they secure a top-four finish, winning 4-1 at Bologna to overtake Napoli. Porto crushed their UEFA Champions League hopes in an extra-time thriller, but Juventus did lift the Coppa Italia with a 2-1 defeat of Atalanta in Reggio Emilia

UEFA coefficient ranking: 7

How they qualified: second in England

Last season: group stage (UEFA Europa League runners-up)

Best European Cup performance: winners (1967/68, 1998/99, 2007/08)

2020/21: A team in transition, United were unable to keep pace with Manchester City in the Premier League but still secured a comfortable second spot, and were only the fourth team in English top-flight history to stay unbeaten away from home. Losses to Paris Saint-Germain and Leipzig on the last two matchdays left them third in their UEFA Champions League group, but they made smart progress in the UEFA Europa League, including a 6-2 semi-final first-leg defeat of Roma, only to lose 11-10 on penalties to Villarreal in the final.

Mbappé becomes youngest to 25 Champions League goals

UEFA coefficient ranking: 8

How they qualified: second in France

Last season: semi-finals (L 1-4agg vs Manchester City)

Best European Cup performance: runners-up (2019/20)

2020/21: Paris replaced coach Thomas Tuchel with Mauricio Pochettino midway through the season and created sparks in the UEFA Champions League knockout stage, an inspired Kylian Mbappé taking them past Barcelona and 2020 final nemeses Bayern München before they fell to Manchester City in the semis. There was disappointment on the domestic front too, with LOSC Lille usurping their Ligue 1 crown, but the capital side did retain the Coupe de France, beating Monaco 2-0 in the final.

UEFA coefficient ranking: 9

How they qualified: third in England

Last season: quarter-finals (L 1-3agg vs Real Madrid)

Best European Cup performance: winners (1976/77, 1977/78, 1980/81, 1983/84, 2004/05, 2018/19)

2020/21: There was to be no repeat for the Reds of either their European triumph in 2018/19 or their Premier League title the following season. In fact, after a run of six losses from seven games in February and early March, their top-four hopes fell into serious jeopardy – but they recovered to remain unbeaten in their last ten league fixtures, winning the final five. They also topped their UEFA Champions League group and knocked out United's conquerors Leipzig, before being undone by Vinícius Júnior in Madrid.

All of Sevilla's group stage goals

UEFA coefficient ranking: 12

How they qualified: fourth in Spain

Last season: round of 16 (L 4-5agg vs Dortmund)

Best European Cup performance: quarter-finals (1957/58, 2017/18)

2020/21: Still in the Liga title mix at the start of May, ﻿Sevilla had to settle for a top-four finish in the end – and there was late anguish in the Copa del Rey too, Barcelona recovering from a 2-0 loss in their semi-final opener to win the return game in extra time. As for Sevilla's UEFA Champions League bid, entering as UEFA Europa League holders they finished second behind Chelsea in their group and fell just short against Dortmund, ﻿Erling Haaland scoring four of the German club's five goals.

UEFA coefficient ranking: 14

How they qualified: third in Germany

Last season: quarter-finals (L 2-4agg vs Manchester City)

Best European Cup performance: winners (1996/97)

2020/21: Despite topping their UEFA Champions League group, Dortmund let coach Lucien Favre go in mid-December and placed Edin Terzić in interim charge for the rest of the season. They were able to secure a top-four finish as they ended the Bundesliga campaign with seven straight wins, and also clinched silverware by defeating Leipzig 4-1 in the German Cup final. Haaland topped the UEFA Champions League scoring charts with ten goals, including those four against Sevilla, but he drew a blank in the quarter-final loss to City.

