All the 2021/22 Champions League fixtures

Keep up with all the fixtures and results in the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League.

Matches kick off at 21:00 CET unless otherwise stated. All times CET.

Matchday 1

Highlights: Barcelona 0-3 Bayern

Tuesday 14 September

Group E: Barcelona 0-3 Bayern, Dynamo Kyiv 0-0 Benfica

Group F: Young Boys 2-1 Man. United, Villarreal 2-2 Atalanta

Group G: Sevilla 1-1 Salzburg, LOSC 0-0 Wolfsburg

Group H: Chelsea 1-0 Zenit, Malmö 0-3 Juventus

Wednesday 15 September

Group A: Man. City 6-3 Leipzig, Club Brugge 1-1 Paris

Group B: Atlético de Madrid 0-0 Porto, Liverpool 3-2 AC Milan

Group C: Beşiktaş 1-2 Dortmund, Sporting CP 1-5 Ajax

Group D: Sheriff 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter 0-1 Real Madrid



Matchday 2

Great Matchday 2 goals down the years

Tuesday 28 September

Group A: Paris vs Man. City, Leipzig vs Club Brugge

Group B: AC Milan vs Atlético de Madrid, Porto vs Liverpool

Group C: Ajax vs Beşiktaş (18:45 CET), Dortmund vs Sporting CP

Group D: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Inter (18:45 CET), Real Madrid vs Sheriff

Wednesday 29 September

Group E: Bayern vs Dynamo Kyiv, Benfica vs Barcelona

Group F: Atalanta vs Young Boys (18:45 CET), Man. United vs Villarreal

Group G: Salzburg vs LOSC, Wolfsburg vs Sevilla

Group H: Zenit vs Malmö (18:45 CET), Juventus vs Chelsea

Matchday 3

Tuesday 19 October

Group A: Club Brugge vs Man. City (18:45 CET), Paris vs Leipzig

Group B: Atlético de Madrid vs Liverpool, Porto vs AC Milan

Group C: Beşiktaş vs Sporting CP (18:45 CET), Ajax vs Dortmund

Group D: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid, Inter vs Sheriff

Great Matchday 3 goals down the years

Wednesday 20 October

Group E: Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv (18:45 CET), Benfica vs Bayern

Group F: Young Boys vs Villarreal, Man. United vs Atalanta

Group G: Salzburg vs Wolfsburg (18:45 CET), LOSC vs Sevilla

Group H: Chelsea vs Malmö, Zenit vs Juventus

Matchday 4

Tuesday 2 November

Group E: Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona, Bayern vs Benfica

Group F: Villarreal vs Young Boys, Atalanta vs Man. United

Group G: Wolfsburg vs Salzburg (18:45 CET), Sevilla vs LOSC

Group H: Malmö vs Chelsea (18:45 CET), Juventus vs Zenit

Classic Matchday 4 moments

Wednesday 3 November

Group A: Man. City vs Club Brugge, Leipzig vs Paris

Group B: AC Milan vs Porto (18:45 CET), Liverpool vs Atlético de Madrid

Group C: Sporting CP vs Beşiktaş, Dortmund vs Ajax

Group D: Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk (18:45 CET), Sheriff vs Inter

Matchday 5

Tuesday 23 November

Group E: Dynamo Kyiv vs Bayern (18:45 CET), Barcelona vs Benfica

Group F: Villarreal vs Man. United (18:45 CET), Young Boys vs Atalanta

Group G: Sevilla vs Wolfsburg, LOSC vs Salzburg

Group H: Malmö vs Zenit, Chelsea vs Juventus

Classic Matchday 5 moments

Wednesday 24 November

Group A: Man. City vs Paris, Club Brugge vs Leipzig

Group B: Atlético de Madrid vs AC Milan, Liverpool vs Porto

Group C: Beşiktaş vs Ajax (18:45 CET), Sporting CP vs Dortmund

Group D: Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk (18:45 CET), Sheriff vs Real Madrid

Matchday 6

Tuesday 7 December

Group A: Paris vs Club Brugge (18:45 CET), Leipzig vs Man. City (18:45 CET)

Group B: Porto vs Atlético de Madrid, AC Milan vs Liverpool

Group C: Dortmund vs Beşiktaş, Ajax vs Sporting CP

Group D: Real Madrid vs Inter, Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sheriff

Great Matchday 6 goals down the years

Wednesday 8 December

Group E: Benfica vs Dynamo Kyiv, Bayern vs Barcelona

Group F: Man. United vs Young Boys, Atalanta vs Villarreal

Group G: Salzburg vs Sevilla, Wolfsburg vs LOSC

Group H: Juventus vs Malmö (18:45 CET), Zenit vs Chelsea (18:45 CET)

Note: The current rule not to allow travelling fans at UEFA club competitions matches is currently being reviewed by UEFA and a subsequent decision will be communicated in the next days. We advise fans to not make any travel arrangements before a decision has been communicated.

Knockout stage dates

Round of 16 draw: 13 December

Round of 16 first legs: 15/16/22/23 February

Round of 16 second legs: 8/9/15/16 March

Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 18 March

Quarter-final first legs: 5/6 April

Quarter-final second legs: 12/13 April

Semi-final first legs: 26/27 April

Semi-final second legs: 3/4 May

Final: 28 May