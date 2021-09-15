All the 2021/22 Champions League fixtures
Wednesday 15 September 2021
The full fixture list has been confirmed for the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League group stage.
Keep up with all the fixtures and results in the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League.
Matches kick off at 21:00 CET unless otherwise stated. All times CET.
Matchday 1
Tuesday 14 September
Group E: Barcelona 0-3 Bayern, Dynamo Kyiv 0-0 Benfica
Group F: Young Boys 2-1 Man. United, Villarreal 2-2 Atalanta
Group G: Sevilla 1-1 Salzburg, LOSC 0-0 Wolfsburg
Group H: Chelsea 1-0 Zenit, Malmö 0-3 Juventus
Wednesday 15 September
Group A: Man. City 6-3 Leipzig, Club Brugge 1-1 Paris
Group B: Atlético de Madrid 0-0 Porto, Liverpool 3-2 AC Milan
Group C: Beşiktaş 1-2 Dortmund, Sporting CP 1-5 Ajax
Group D: Sheriff 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter 0-1 Real Madrid
Matchday 2
Tuesday 28 September
Group A: Paris vs Man. City, Leipzig vs Club Brugge
Group B: AC Milan vs Atlético de Madrid, Porto vs Liverpool
Group C: Ajax vs Beşiktaş (18:45 CET), Dortmund vs Sporting CP
Group D: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Inter (18:45 CET), Real Madrid vs Sheriff
Wednesday 29 September
Group E: Bayern vs Dynamo Kyiv, Benfica vs Barcelona
Group F: Atalanta vs Young Boys (18:45 CET), Man. United vs Villarreal
Group G: Salzburg vs LOSC, Wolfsburg vs Sevilla
Group H: Zenit vs Malmö (18:45 CET), Juventus vs Chelsea
Matchday 3
Tuesday 19 October
Group A: Club Brugge vs Man. City (18:45 CET), Paris vs Leipzig
Group B: Atlético de Madrid vs Liverpool, Porto vs AC Milan
Group C: Beşiktaş vs Sporting CP (18:45 CET), Ajax vs Dortmund
Group D: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid, Inter vs Sheriff
Wednesday 20 October
Group E: Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv (18:45 CET), Benfica vs Bayern
Group F: Young Boys vs Villarreal, Man. United vs Atalanta
Group G: Salzburg vs Wolfsburg (18:45 CET), LOSC vs Sevilla
Group H: Chelsea vs Malmö, Zenit vs Juventus
Matchday 4
Tuesday 2 November
Group E: Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona, Bayern vs Benfica
Group F: Villarreal vs Young Boys, Atalanta vs Man. United
Group G: Wolfsburg vs Salzburg (18:45 CET), Sevilla vs LOSC
Group H: Malmö vs Chelsea (18:45 CET), Juventus vs Zenit
Wednesday 3 November
Group A: Man. City vs Club Brugge, Leipzig vs Paris
Group B: AC Milan vs Porto (18:45 CET), Liverpool vs Atlético de Madrid
Group C: Sporting CP vs Beşiktaş, Dortmund vs Ajax
Group D: Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk (18:45 CET), Sheriff vs Inter
Matchday 5
Tuesday 23 November
Group E: Dynamo Kyiv vs Bayern (18:45 CET), Barcelona vs Benfica
Group F: Villarreal vs Man. United (18:45 CET), Young Boys vs Atalanta
Group G: Sevilla vs Wolfsburg, LOSC vs Salzburg
Group H: Malmö vs Zenit, Chelsea vs Juventus
Wednesday 24 November
Group A: Man. City vs Paris, Club Brugge vs Leipzig
Group B: Atlético de Madrid vs AC Milan, Liverpool vs Porto
Group C: Beşiktaş vs Ajax (18:45 CET), Sporting CP vs Dortmund
Group D: Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk (18:45 CET), Sheriff vs Real Madrid
Matchday 6
Tuesday 7 December
Group A: Paris vs Club Brugge (18:45 CET), Leipzig vs Man. City (18:45 CET)
Group B: Porto vs Atlético de Madrid, AC Milan vs Liverpool
Group C: Dortmund vs Beşiktaş, Ajax vs Sporting CP
Group D: Real Madrid vs Inter, Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sheriff
Wednesday 8 December
Group E: Benfica vs Dynamo Kyiv, Bayern vs Barcelona
Group F: Man. United vs Young Boys, Atalanta vs Villarreal
Group G: Salzburg vs Sevilla, Wolfsburg vs LOSC
Group H: Juventus vs Malmö (18:45 CET), Zenit vs Chelsea (18:45 CET)
Note: The current rule not to allow travelling fans at UEFA club competitions matches is currently being reviewed by UEFA and a subsequent decision will be communicated in the next days. We advise fans to not make any travel arrangements before a decision has been communicated.
Knockout stage dates
Round of 16 draw: 13 December
Round of 16 first legs: 15/16/22/23 February
Round of 16 second legs: 8/9/15/16 March
Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 18 March
Quarter-final first legs: 5/6 April
Quarter-final second legs: 12/13 April
Semi-final first legs: 26/27 April
Semi-final second legs: 3/4 May
Final: 28 May
No more away goals rule
There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.