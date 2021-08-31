Five great Ronaldo Champions League moments for Manchester United

Twelve years may have passed since Cristiano Ronaldo last featured in the UEFA Champions League for Manchester United, but memories of his brilliance in the competition are still vivid.

From his long wait for a first goal in the group stage to his trademark header that set the Red Devils on their way to lifting the trophy in 2008, the Portuguese icon's journey was never dull. We take a look back at his top five performances on the European stage in his first stint at the club.

2007 quarter-final highlights: Man. United 7-1 Roma

It is astonishing to think that a man with 134 Champions League goals (group stage to final) took 27 games to find the net for the first time. The breaking of that duck was timely – United had lost 2-1 to Roma in the first leg – and his ability to stand up and be counted in key matches began in this quarter-final decider.

Sir Alex Ferguson's side were already three up at Old Trafford but, at 4-2 on aggregate, not assured of a last-four place. Ronaldo changed all that either side of the break, drilling in his first from the edge of the area in the 44th minute then sliding in to convert Ryan Giggs' teasing cross shortly after the interval. The floodgates for the Red Devils and Ronaldo had been opened.

Ronaldo's performance in a pre-season friendly for the Portuguese side against United in 2003 was so sensational that Ferguson's players implored their manager to sign the precocious talent immediately. He did – and it proved a masterstroke. The Red Devils' group stage opener in 2007 was Ronaldo's competitive return and, unsurprisingly, he took centre stage.

The hosts were arguably the better side for an hour, but then the man of the moment stepped up, meeting Wes Brown's cross with a diving header. Ronaldo refused to celebrate and gestured almost apologetically to the home fans, who responded by applauding when the goalscorer's name was announced. It was a fitting end to a poignant evening.

Man. United v Chelsea: The full story of the 2008 final

The goal at Sporting was the first of seven Ronaldo bagged on the way to the final, making the then 23-year-old the top scorer in the competition that season. All that was missing was a Champions League winners' medal for the first time in his career, and United's talisman was not to be denied.

In the 26th minute of an even contest, Ronaldo darted in front of Michael Essien at the back post to majestically head in Brown's cross for his eighth of the campaign. Frank Lampard levelled and the showpiece went to penalties, where Petr Čech's save from Ronaldo appeared to be decisive before John Terry's miss. Four kicks later and the trophy was heading to Old Trafford.

The holders' hopes of claiming back-to-back Champions League crowns hung in the balance after Porto snatched a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford in the dying moments, but, in their hour of need, you-know-who rose to the occasion once more.

There appeared little danger when Ronaldo picked up the ball centrally in the sixth minute, yet Helton could only grasp at thin air as the 35-metre strike, which was still rising when it hit the net, turned the tide. It was a goal worthy of winning any tie and proved pivotal in this one.

Ronaldo: great Manchester United goals

One round later and another second leg that could have gone either way after Ferguson's side eked out a 1-0 victory in the first instalment at Old Trafford. Could Ronaldo make the difference again? Of course he could – and this time from even further out.

The iconic No7 had already laid on the opener for Park Ji-Sung when United were awarded a free-kick 40 metres out in the 11th minute. Arsenal formed a wall, even from such a distance, but Ronaldo simply hammered an unstoppable effort inside Manuel Almunia's near post. He thumped home the third on the hour too, rounding off a stellar last Champions League performance on English shores as a Red Devil.