Every UEFA Champions League Player of the Match

UEFA will give an official Player of the Match award after every 2021/22 UEFA Champions League group stage game to recognise the top performers in Europe's top club competition.

The UEFA technical observers at each game decide who deserves to be the Player of the Match, with an official trophy handed to the successful candidate after full time. Bolded teams (below) are those of the selected player.

Matchday 1

14/09: Barcelona 0-3 Bayern – Robert Lewandowski

14/09: Dynamo Kyiv 0-0 Benfica – Nicolás Otamendi

14/09: Young Boys 2-1 Man. United – Christian Fassnacht

14/09: Villarreal 2-2 Atalanta – Daniel Parejo

14/09: Sevilla 1-1 Salzburg – Karim Adeyemi

14/09: LOSC 0-0 Wolfsburg – Jonathan David

14/09: Chelsea 1-0 Zenit – Romelu Lukaku

14/09: Malmö 0-3 Juventus – Paulo Dybala

15/09: Man. City 6-3 Leipzig – Christopher Nkunku

15/09: Club Brugge 1-1 Paris – Noa Lang

15/09: Atlético de Madrid 0-0 Porto – Geoffrey Kondogbia

15/09: Liverpool 3-2 AC Milan – Jordan Henderson

15/09: Beşiktaş 1-2 Dortmund – Jude Bellingham

15/09: Sporting CP 1-5 Ajax – Sébastien Haller

15/09: Sheriff 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk – Cristiano

15/09: Inter 0-1 Real Madrid – Marcelo Brozović

Matchday 2

28/09: Paris vs Man. City

28/09: Leipzig vs Club Brugge

28/09: AC Milan vs Atlético de Madrid

28/09: Porto vs Liverpool

28/09: Ajax vs Beşiktaş

28/09: Dortmund vs Sporting CP

28/09: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Inter

28/09: Real Madrid vs Sheriff

29/09: Bayern vs Dynamo Kyiv

29/09: Benfica vs Barcelona

29/09: Atalanta vs Young Boys

29/09: Man. United vs Villarreal

29/09: Salzburg vs LOSC

29/09: Wolfsburg vs Sevilla

29/09: Zenit vs Malmö

29/09: Juventus vs Chelsea

Matchday 3

19/10: Club Brugge vs Man. City

19/10: Paris vs Leipzig

19/10: Atlético de Madrid vs Liverpool

19/10: Porto vs AC Milan

19/10: Beşiktaş vs Sporting CP

19/10: Ajax vs Dortmund

19/10: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid

19/10: Inter vs Sheriff

20/10: Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv

20/10: Benfica vs Bayern

20/10: Young Boys vs Villarreal

20/10: Man. United vs Atalanta

20/10: Salzburg vs Wolfsburg

20/10: LOSC vs Sevilla

20/10: Chelsea vs Malmö

20/10: Zenit vs Juventus

Matchday 4

02/11: Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona

02/11: Bayern vs Benfica

02/11: Villarreal vs Young Boys

02/11: Atalanta vs Man. United

02/11: Wolfsburg vs Salzburg

02/11: Sevilla vs LOSC

02/11: Malmö vs Chelsea

02/11: Juventus vs Zenit

03/11: Man. City vs Club Brugge

03/11: Leipzig vs Paris

03/11: AC Milan vs Porto

03/11: Liverpool vs Atlético de Madrid

03/11: Sporting CP vs Beşiktaş

03/11: Dortmund vs Ajax

03/11: Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk

03/11: Sheriff vs Inter

Matchday 5

23/11: Dynamo Kyiv vs Bayern

23/11: Barcelona vs Benfica

23/11: Villarreal vs Man. United

23/11: Young Boys vs Atalanta

23/11: Sevilla vs Wolfsburg

23/11: LOSC vs Salzburg

23/11: Malmö vs Zenit

23/11: Chelsea vs Juventus

24/11: Man. City vs Paris

24/11: Club Brugge vs Leipzig

24/11: Atlético de Madrid vs AC Milan

24/11: Liverpool vs Porto

24/11: Beşiktaş vs Ajax

24/11: Sporting CP vs Dortmund

24/11: Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk

24/11: Sheriff vs Real Madrid

Match 6

07/12: Paris vs Club Brugge

07/12: Leipzig vs Man. City

07/12: Porto vs Atlético de Madrid

07/12: AC Milan vs Liverpool

07/12: Dortmund vs Beşiktaş

07/12: Ajax vs Sporting CP

07/12: Real Madrid vs Inter

07/12: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sheriff

08/12: Benfica vs Dynamo Kyiv

08/12: Bayern vs Barcelona

08/12: Man. United vs Young Boys

08/12: Atalanta vs Villarreal

08/12: Salzburg vs Sevilla

08/12: Wolfsburg vs LOSC

08/12: Juventus vs Malmö

08/12: Zenit vs Chelsea