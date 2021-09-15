Champions League top scorer: four-goal Haller out in front

Sébastien Haller is making the early running for the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League's top scorer honour thanks to his four goals in Ajax's 5-1 victory at Sporting CP on Matchday 1.

The Ajax marksman hit the net twice inside nine minutes then, in the second half, became the first player to score four goals on his Champions League debut since Marco van Basten in 1992.

Christopher Nkunku is just one adrift after he struck all of Leipzig's goals in the Bundesliga side's 6-3 defeat at Manchester City.

Robert Lewandowski is the only other player with more than one goal to his name following his double in Bayern's impressive 3-0 success at Barcelona – it was the 18th successive game in which he has found the net in all club competitions.

2021/22 UEFA Champions League top scorers

4 Sébastien Haller (Ajax)

3 Christopher Nkunku (Leipzig)

2 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern)



UEFA Champions League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

UEFA Forward of the Season 2020/21 - Erling Haaland

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Dortmund) 10

2019/20: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15

2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15

2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16

2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10

2013/14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17

2012/13: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2011/12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14

2010/11: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2009/10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8

2008/09: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9

2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8

2006/07: Kaká (AC Milan) 10

2005/06: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9

2004/05: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8

2003/04: Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9

2002/03: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12

2001/02: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10

2000/01: Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7

1999/00: Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10

1998/99: Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8

1997/98: Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10

1996/97: Milinko Pantić (Atlético Madrid) 5

1995/96: Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9

1994/95: George Weah (Paris Saint-Germain) 7

1993/94: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5

1992/93: Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5