Champions League top scorer: Lewandowski takes over on landmark night

Robert Lewandowski has taken over from Sébastien Haller at the top of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League scoring charts after hitting a hat-trick in his landmark 100th appearance.

The Bayern ace took his overall tally this term to eight with that starring role in his side's 5-2 defeat of Benfica, the eighth consecutive Champions League game in which he has struck. In the process, he reached the 80-goal mark in the competition quicker than any other player, surpassing Lionel Messi's 102 appearances and Cristiano Ronaldo's 116.

Lewandowski now stands two goals clear of Haller in the race for this season's scoring honour, though the Côte d'Ivoire striker will be hoping to respond when Ajax visit Dortmund on Wednesday. Haller's haul of six goals includes the four he plundered in Ajax's 5-1 victory at Sporting CP on Matchday 1, when he became the first player to score four times on his Champions League debut since Marco van Basten in 1992.

Ronaldo and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah have the leading duo in their sights on five goals apiece, while Lewandowski's team-mate Leroy Sané is one of two players on four along with Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku.

2021/22 UEFA Champions League top scorers

8 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern)

6 Sébastien Haller (Ajax)

5 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

5 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

4 Leroy Sané (Bayern)

4 Christopher Nkunku (Leipzig)

3 Paulo Dybala (Juventus)

3 Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge)

3 Antoine Griezmann (Atlético)

3 Darwin Nuñez (Benfica)

3 Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

3 Lionel Messi (Paris)

3 Karim Adeyemi (Salzburg)



UEFA Champions League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

UEFA Forward of the Season 2020/21 - Erling Haaland

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Dortmund) 10

2019/20: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15

2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15

2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16

2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10

2013/14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17

2012/13: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2011/12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14

2010/11: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2009/10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8

2008/09: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9

2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8

2006/07: Kaká (AC Milan) 10

2005/06: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9

2004/05: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8

2003/04: Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9

2002/03: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12

2001/02: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10

2000/01: Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7

1999/00: Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10

1998/99: Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8

1997/98: Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10

1996/97: Milinko Pantić (Atlético Madrid) 5

1995/96: Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9

1994/95: George Weah (Paris Saint-Germain) 7

1993/94: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5

1992/93: Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5