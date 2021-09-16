Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Thursday 16 September 2021
Article summary
Ten different clubs are represented in this season's first Fantasy Football Team of the Week.
Article body
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.
Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@ChampionsLeague) using #UCL.
Goalkeeper
Mike Maignan (AC Milan) – 8 points
Defenders
João Cancelo (Man. City) – 11 points
Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica) – 11 points
Cristiano (Sheriff) – 16 points
Alex Sandro (Juventus) – 14 points
Midfielders
Jude Bellingham (Dortmund) – 15 points
Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) – 12 points
Christopher Nkunku (Leipzig) – 20 points
Forwards
Antony (Ajax) – 12 points
Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) – 13 points
Sébastien Haller (Ajax) – 21 points
The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.