Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Thursday 16 September 2021

Ten different clubs are represented in this season's first Fantasy Football Team of the Week.

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Goalkeeper

Mike Maignan (AC Milan) – 8 points

Defenders

João Cancelo (Man. City) – 11 points

Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica) – 11 points

Cristiano (Sheriff) – 16 points

Alex Sandro (Juventus) – 14 points

Midfielders

Jude Bellingham (Dortmund) – 15 points

Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) – 12 points

Christopher Nkunku (Leipzig) – 20 points

Forwards

Antony (Ajax) – 12 points

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) – 13 points

Sébastien Haller (Ajax) – 21 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.

