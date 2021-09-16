Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Goalkeeper

Mike Maignan (AC Milan) – 8 points

Defenders

João Cancelo (Man. City) – 11 points

Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica) – 11 points

Cristiano (Sheriff) – 16 points

Alex Sandro (Juventus) – 14 points

Midfielders

Jude Bellingham (Dortmund) – 15 points

Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) – 12 points

Christopher Nkunku (Leipzig) – 20 points

Forwards

Antony (Ajax) – 12 points

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) – 13 points

Sébastien Haller (Ajax) – 21 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.