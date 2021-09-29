Sheriff and Thill sum up thrills and spills of enthralling Champions League group stage

With an exciting mix of drama, surprises and intriguing subplots, the opening rounds of this season's UEFA Champions League have offered a reminder that the competition remains the high-water mark for club football the world over.

For spectators in the stadiums and TV audiences across the globe, there has been much to capture the imagination – with the competition's magical capacity to serve up the spectacular (and the unexpected) summed up on Tuesday night by Sébastien Thill's brilliant late strike which earned newcomers Sheriff a stunning 2-1 victory at Real Madrid.

Coming two weeks after Switzerland's Young Boys rallied from behind to beat Manchester United, Sheriff's triumph in the Spanish capital was another shock to savour, highlighting the sense of opportunity that exists for every club in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Thill-seeker

Sheriff's winner from every angle

If Lionel Messi's first Paris Saint-Germain goal on the same night had a beauty that we have come to expect from the Argentinian, the winning goal which Sheriff midfielder Thill struck at the Santiago Bernabéu was the stuff of David meets Goliath.

Thill is a 27-year-old who only left Luxembourg a year ago, first for Russia and now Moldova. And there he was, firing a wonderfully arrowed half-volley high into the top corner of Thibaut Courtois' goal in the 90th minute. With it, he delivered one of the group stage's great upsets as the new boys prevailed at the home of the 13-time winners, having withstood a barrage that featured 30 Madrid goal attempts (to four from Sheriff).

It was also the first goal in the competition by a player from Luxembourg – the 105th nation to join that list.

Late goals

Watch last-gasp Young Boys winner

There has already been a flurry of late winners in this 2021/22 group stage. On Matchday 1, Young Boys spoiled Cristiano Ronaldo's first European night back in a Manchester United shirt with a 95th-minute strike by Jordan Siebatcheu.

The San Siro witnessed last-gasp drama on Matchday 2 as Atlético de Madrid defeated AC Milan via a 97th-minute Luis Suárez penalty. That contest also highlighted how the football gods enjoy a good subplot, with Antoine Griezmann hitting his first goal since rejoining Atlético at the venue of his penalty miss in the 2016 UEFA Champions League final. There was a wry symmetry too as Messi struck his first Paris goal in a master-and-pupil reunion with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Those who appreciate an underdog story will likewise note the efforts of Club Brugge, another less-fancied side holding their own in this season's group stage, having already come from behind to draw with Paris and win at Leipzig.

Shocks across the years

Great Champions League group stage shocks

Sheriff's victory at Madrid is a result which gives hope to all of the competition's smaller clubs – and is arguably the biggest group stage upset suffered by a Spanish club since Rubin won 2-1 at reigning champions Barcelona in October 2009.

Other noteworthy shocks of recent memory include Zürich beating Milan 1-0 at San Siro in 2009, Celtic's 2-1 home win over Barcelona in 2012 (secured by Tony Watt, an 18-year-old making his UEFA Champions League debut), and BATE Borisov's 3-1 success over Bayern in Minsk in 2012.