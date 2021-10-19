Tuesday round-up: Liverpool edge thriller as Manchester City and Ajax impress

A thrilling evening of UEFA Champions League football witnessed testing wins for Liverpool, Paris and Inter, irresistible performances from Ajax, Manchester City and Real Madrid as well as notable Portuguese successes.

UEFA.com rounds up all the action – and there was a lot – from Matchday 3.

Click on any scoreline to look back at the drama as it happened. Highlights are available from midnight local time.

Group A

Highlights: Club Brugge 1-5 Man. City

The English champions were at their scintillating best in what Josep Guardiola described as "one of our best European performances", making light work of a Club Brugge side that began the day top of Group A. João Cancelo, Riyad Mahrez (2), Kyle Walker and teenage substitute Cole Palmer all found the net, while Hans Vanaken's consolation offered scant cheer for the hosts.

Key stat: Kyle Walker is the 15th Manchester City player to hit the target in all competitions this season, with Mahrez their six-goal leading scorer.

03/11: Man. City vs Club Brugge

Highlights: Paris 3-2 Leipzig

Lionel Messi struck twice as Paris came out on top in a topsy-turvy thriller. Kylian Mbappé fired the home team ahead, but André Silva drew Leipzig level, having earlier rattled a post. The unmarked Nordi Mukiele put the visitors in front after half-time, only for Mbappé to tee up Messi to equalise before the Argentinian's cool Panenka penalty gave Paris the advantage. When Messi then let Mbappé take Paris' second spot kick in stoppage time, the Frenchman sent his effort over the bar.

Key stat: This is the 34th time Messi has scored two or more in a Champions League game.

03/11: Leipzig vs Paris

Group B

Highlights: Porto 1-0 Milan

Porto sit level on points with second-placed Atlético in Group B after a deserved first victory of the campaign. Luis Díaz's early long-range attempt struck a post, but the wide man eventually scored the winner with a low finish from the edge of Milan's area 20 minutes into the second half.

Key stat: The Dragons earned a first win at home to Milan at the fifth attempt, more than 42 years after the Rossoneri first visited Porto.

03/11: Milan vs Porto

Highlights: Atlético 2-3 Liverpool

Mohamed Salah converted a late penalty to fend off a comeback from a spirited Atlético side. The visitors raced into the lead through Salah's deflected effort and Naby Keïta's crisp volley before Antoine Griezmann netted twice in an absorbing first half. However, Griezmann was dismissed soon after the break and Diego Simeone's men were hanging on until Mario Hermoso was adjudged to have caught substitute Diogo Jota in the box. In-form Salah made no mistake from the spot.

Key stat: Salah has scored in a club record nine successive matches for the Reds.

03/11: Liverpool vs Atlético

Group C

Highlights: Beşiktaş 1-4 Sporting CP

The Portuguese champions got off the mark in style in Group C, two Sebastián Coates headers from corners either side of Cyle Larin's equaliser and a Pablo Sarabia penalty giving them a 3-1 cushion at the interval. Paulinho was twice denied by the woodwork in the second period before curling in a stylish fourth in the closing stages.

Key stat: Sporting recorded their biggest away win in the Champions League, scoring four goals away from home for the first time.

03/11: Sporting CP vs Beşiktaş

Highlights: Ajax 4-0 Dortmund

A dominant showing in Amsterdam saw Ajax keep up their 100% record as they romped to a deserved victory. Dušan Tadić's early free-kick was flicked in by Marco Reus for an own goal before Daley Blind scored for the first time in a year. Antony's fine solo third and a Sébastien Haller header – his sixth UEFA Champions League goal of the season – rounded off a one-sided success.

Key stat: The result equals Ajax's best winning scoreline in the competition – and goes down as Dortmund’s worst.

03/11: Dortmund vs Ajax

Group D

Highlights: Inter 3-1 Sheriff

Sheriff's giant-killing spree was brought to a halt by Inter in Milan, despite Sébastien Thill giving the Italian champions a fright. Edin Džeko finally bagged the Nerazzurri's first goal of the competition with a sublime first-half volley, before Thill's dipping free-kick levelled. Jolted by the equaliser, Inter rebuilt their lead through goals from Arturo Vidal and Stefan de Vrij.

Key stat: This was Inter's first win in six Champions League home matches and ended Sheriff's ten-game unbeaten run in Europe this season.

03/11: Sheriff vs Inter

Highlights: Shakhtar Donetsk 0-5 Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti's men were at their irresistible best in Kyiv. Serhiy Kryvtsov's own goal separated the teams at the break, but a Vinícius Júnior double – his second a stunning individual goal – took the game away from the Ukrainian side before Rodrygo and Karim Benzema added further gloss.

Key stat: The Merengues have rattled in 22 goals in their last seven games against Ukrainian clubs.

03/11: Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk