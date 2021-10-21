UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Thursday 21 October 2021

Ajax's Daley Blind was the top points scorer in the selection for Matchday 3.

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@ChampionsLeague) using #UCL.

Goalkeeper

Ivo Grbić (LOSC) – 8 points

Defenders

Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP) – 18 points

Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) – 15 points

Daley Blind (Ajax) – 22 points

Jordi Alba (Barcelona) – 14 points

Midfielders

Leroy Sané (Bayern) – 18 points

Riyad Mahrez (Man. City) – 14 points

Jorginho (Chelsea) – 18 points

Noah Okafor (Salzburg) – 15 points

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 13 points

Forwards

Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) – 13 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.

