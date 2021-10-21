Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Thursday 21 October 2021
Ajax's Daley Blind was the top points scorer in the selection for Matchday 3.
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.
Goalkeeper
Ivo Grbić (LOSC) – 8 points
Defenders
Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP) – 18 points
Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) – 15 points
Daley Blind (Ajax) – 22 points
Jordi Alba (Barcelona) – 14 points
Midfielders
Leroy Sané (Bayern) – 18 points
Riyad Mahrez (Man. City) – 14 points
Jorginho (Chelsea) – 18 points
Noah Okafor (Salzburg) – 15 points
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 13 points
Forwards
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) – 13 points
The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.