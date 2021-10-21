Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Goalkeeper

Ivo Grbić (LOSC) – 8 points

Defenders

Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP) – 18 points

Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) – 15 points

Daley Blind (Ajax) – 22 points

Jordi Alba (Barcelona) – 14 points

Midfielders

Leroy Sané (Bayern) – 18 points

Riyad Mahrez (Man. City) – 14 points

Jorginho (Chelsea) – 18 points

Noah Okafor (Salzburg) – 15 points

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 13 points

Forwards

Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) – 13 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.