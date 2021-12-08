Atalanta vs Villarreal: Who needs what to qualify for the last 16?

Through to round of 16: Ajax*, Atlético, Bayern*, Benfica, Chelsea, Inter, Juventus*, Liverpool*, LOSC Lille*, Manchester City*, Manchester United*, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid*, Salzburg, Sporting CP

Could still reach the round of 16: ﻿﻿Atalanta, Villarreal

Will enter UEFA Europa League knockout play-offs: Barcelona, Dortmund, Leipzig, Porto, Sevilla, Sheriff, Zenit

*Confirmed as group winners





All information in this article is subject to final confirmation from UEFA. These examples may not cover all potential situations.

Standings are provisional until all group matches have been played and officially validated by UEFA.

Thursday 9 December

Group F

Fixture: Atalanta (6) vs Villarreal (7)

• Villarreal will go through if they avoid defeat. They will finish third if they lose.

• Atalanta will go through if they win. They will finish third if they draw or lose.