Atalanta vs Villarreal: Who needs what to qualify for the last 16?

Wednesday 8 December 2021

Who is already through to the Champions League knockout stage and how will the final place be decided?

Unai Emery's Villarreal will go through if they avoid defeat
Through to round of 16: Ajax*, Atlético, Bayern*, Benfica, Chelsea, Inter, Juventus*, Liverpool*, LOSC Lille*, Manchester City*, Manchester United*, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid*, Salzburg, Sporting CP

Could still reach the round of 16: ﻿﻿Atalanta, Villarreal

Will enter UEFA Europa League knockout play-offs: Barcelona, Dortmund, Leipzig, Porto, Sevilla, Sheriff, Zenit

*Confirmed as group winners

Latest standings


Thursday 9 December

Group F

Fixture: Atalanta (6) vs Villarreal (7)

Villarreal will go through if they avoid defeat. They will finish third if they lose.

Atalanta will go through if they win. They will finish third if they draw or lose.

