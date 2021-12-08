Atalanta vs Villarreal: Who needs what to qualify for the last 16?
Wednesday 8 December 2021
Article summary
Who is already through to the Champions League knockout stage and how will the final place be decided?
Article top media content
Article body
Through to round of 16: Ajax*, Atlético, Bayern*, Benfica, Chelsea, Inter, Juventus*, Liverpool*, LOSC Lille*, Manchester City*, Manchester United*, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid*, Salzburg, Sporting CP
Could still reach the round of 16: Atalanta, Villarreal
Will enter UEFA Europa League knockout play-offs: Barcelona, Dortmund, Leipzig, Porto, Sevilla, Sheriff, Zenit
*Confirmed as group winners
All information in this article is subject to final confirmation from UEFA. These examples may not cover all potential situations.
Standings are provisional until all group matches have been played and officially validated by UEFA.
Thursday 9 December
Group F
Fixture: Atalanta (6) vs Villarreal (7)
• Villarreal will go through if they avoid defeat. They will finish third if they lose.
• Atalanta will go through if they win. They will finish third if they draw or lose.