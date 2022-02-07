Results: Best skills, celebrations, assists, goals, comebacks, saves and free-kicks in UEFA Champions League history

To celebrate 30 seasons of That #UCLFeeling we're asking fans to decide the greatest moment in UEFA Champions League history.

Over the course of the 2021/22 season, UEFA is asking fans to vote for the most iconic moments since the rebranding of the European Cup in the early 1990s. '30 Seasons of That #UCLFeeling' gives fans an opportunity to vote on everything from unforgettable goals and comebacks to sensational skills and impossible saves, with the top two moments from each of the eight categories going into the head-to-head knockout stages for the overall title.

We have had best skills, celebrations, assists, goals, comebacks, saves, free-kicks and moments of this, the 30th season of the UEFA Champions League era – so which moments (two per category) have qualified for the knockout stages?

Lionel Messi's first goal for Paris

Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Manchester City, 28/09/2021 – group stage

30 Seasons of That #UCLFeeling: 30th Season Moments – Messi

Lionel Messi's move from Barcelona to Paris was one of the big stories of the summer of 2021, with the Argentinian faced with a huge task at the age of 34 of acclimatising to a new club and a new league for the first time since he first came to the Camp Nou as a boy in 2001.

There was some trepidation after he failed to score in his first two games for the French side, but his class told in this Matchday 2 meeting with City, the Argentinian trading passes with Kylian Mbappé before hitting an unstoppable shot from the edge of the box. "The goal was fantastic," said City boss Pep Guardiola.

Sheriff's shock winner at Real Madrid

Real Madrid 1-2 Sheriff, 28/11/2021 – group stage

30 Seasons of That #UCLFeeling: 30th Season Moments – Thill

Newcomers Sheriff turned heads when they won 2-0 at home against Shakhtar Donetsk on their group stage debut, but the Moldovan champions pulled off something even more special on Matchday 2, Sébastien Thill's spectacular 90th-minute finish from outside the box at the Santiago Bernabéu completing one of the competition's most dramatic upsets.

"The side were so brave with how we played and luckily enough I was able to score a bit of a stunner," the Luxembourg international told UEFA.com."It's the best and most important goal of my career, that's for sure!"

Lionel Messi's dead-ball masterclass, 2018/19

Barcelona 3-0 Liverpool (agg: 3-4), 01/05/2019 – semi-final second leg

30 Seasons of That #UCLFeeling: Free-kicks – Messi

Lionel Messi's 600th goal for Barcelona was one deserving of a major milestone, his hit from a central position bending round the Liverpool wall and into the top corner of Alisson Becker's net. It was not enough to earn Barcelona a final place, but was voted Goal of the Season for the 2019/20 campaign.

"I tried to strike it like I try to strike every free-kick," the Argentinian told UEFA.com at the start of the following season. "It was a bit further out than usual, I hit it with a lot of power; sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't. I had luck on my side that time and it went in."

Cristiano Ronaldo's piledriver, 2008/09

Arsenal 1-3 Manchester United (agg: 1-4), 05/05/2009 – semi-final second leg

30 Seasons of That #UCLFeeling: Free-kicks – Cristiano Ronaldo

"He scored the free-kick from somewhere near my hometown," said Cesc Fàbregas ruefully as he looked back to Arsenal's ill-fated semi-final decider against Manchester United. Cristiano Ronaldo's hit from out on the right somehow beat Manuel Almunia at his near post to make it 2-0 on the night despite being struck from the best part of 40 metres out.

Ronaldo had scored from a similarly ludicrous range against Porto in the previous round, but no amount of forewarning could deny him in his final season at Old Trafford. As Fàbregas put it: "You could feel he was special, unstoppable."

Oblak's three-pronged resistance

Atlético 0-0 Leverkusen, 15/03/2017 – round of 16 second leg

30 Seasons of That #UCLFeeling: Classic Saves - Oblak vs Leverkusen

Diego Simeone's men have always had a reputation for defensive stability but Jan Oblak's trio of saves against Leverkusen were a cut above even their usual high standards. Having stood tall to block Julian Brant's strike, the Slovenian then thrust himself first left then right to twice deny Kevin Volland in quick succession and maintain his clean sheet.

"These are things that happen – sometimes you save three efforts and other times they score all three," he told UEFA.com. "It's something that's hard to explain. I just saw the ball and went to make the saves with everything I had. Today everything went right for me and hopefully it continues to." It has – Oblak is still Atlético's No1 and remains one of the world's elite keepers nearly five later.

Coupet's header and recovery

Barcelona 2-0 Lyon, 10/10/2001 – group stage

30 Seasons of That #UCLFeeling: Classic Saves - Coupet vs Barcelona

Facing Barcelona's attacking riches at the Camp Nou is a stern enough challenge without having to worry about threats to your goal from your own players. Grégory Coupet encountered precisely that unexpected situation when Cláudio Caçapa's lobbed back pass left the Lyon No1 scampering back towards his own goal with Rivaldo in hot pursuit.

Quickly realising he could not use his hands, Coupet flew through the air to make a diving header only to see his unorthodox solution send the ball crashing against the bar. The 28-year-old then turned to see Rivaldo leaping to head in the rebound yet somehow flung himself low to his right to paw away the Brazilian's follow-up. Invention and brilliance rolled into one.

The Miracle of Istanbul

AC Milan 3-3 Liverpool (aet, Liverpool win 3-2 on pens) – 25/05/2005, final

30 Seasons of That #UCLFeeling: Great comebacks - Liverpool vs Milan

Paolo Maldini's first-minute volley was the earliest goal in a European Cup final, and Milan appeared to have secured their seventh European Cup by half-time, Andriy Shevchenko and Kaká both laying on goals for Hernán Crespo. However, Liverpool rallied in an astonishing seven-minute spell between 54 and 60 minutes, Steven Gerrard and midfield partner Xabi Alonso striking either side of Vladimír Šmicer’s finish, and Jerzy Dudek made two saves as they ultimately won the final on penalties.

"Three-nil down at half-time and I thought I was going to be in tears at the final whistle but every one of us deserved this," said captain Gerrard. "This is the best feeling of my life." Team-mate Jamie Carragher added: "That must be one of the greatest cup finals." Hard to disagree.

Barcelona stun Paris

Barcelona 6-1 Paris Saint-Germain, 08/03/2017 – round of 16 second leg

30 Seasons of That #UCLFeeling: Great comebacks - Barcelona vs Paris

In 2016/17, Barcelona became the first team to fight back from four goals down to win a UEFA Champions League tie; this was only the fourth time it had been done in any UEFA club competition tie, a feat so special the match was given a name: La Remontada (The Comeback).

If Paris's demolition of Luis Enrique's men in France had been a shock, the Barça recovery was simply astonishing, Sergi Roberto striking deep in added time to decide the contest. "I told him: 'Get into the box! You're going to score!'" Neymar, who subsequently joined Paris, recalled. Sergi Roberto added: "I didn't know if I was dreaming. I have never known a noise like that."

Cristiano Ronaldo's bicycle kick

Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid, 03/04/2018 – quarter-final first leg