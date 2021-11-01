Results: Best celebrations in UEFA Champions League history

To celebrate 30 seasons of That #UCLFeeling we're asking fans to decide the greatest moment in UEFA Champions League history.

Over the course of the 2021/22 season, UEFA is asking fans to vote for the most iconic moments since the rebranding of the European Cup in the early 1990s. '30 Seasons of That #UCLFeeling' gives fans an opportunity to vote on everything from unforgettable goals and comebacks to sensational skills and impossible saves, with the top two moments from each of the eight categories going into the head-to-head knockout stages for the overall title.

By voting in the various polls, fans are in with a chance to win unbelievable prizes from match tickets to limited edition memorabilia.

Our first category was memorable celebrations and the results are in, so which two moments have qualified for the knockout stages?

Most memorable celebrations

José Mourinho's touchline sprint

Manchester United 1-1 Porto, 09/03/2004 – round of 16 second leg

Is Mourinho's touchline sprint your favourite celebration?

Sir Alex Ferguson's United trailed 2-1 from the first leg, but looked set to progress on away goals as they held on to a 1-0 lead at Old Trafford, Paul Scholes having found the target on 31 minutes. However, the 2002/03 UEFA Cup winners turned the tables at the death, Costinha finishing after Tim Howard failed to hold a Benni McCarthy free-kick.

Elated coach José Mourinho pelted up the touchline to celebrate, and had sympathy for his opposite number afterwards. "I understand why Ferguson is a bit emotional," he said. "You would be really sad if your team got as clearly dominated as that by an opponent built on maybe 10% of the budget."

Didier Drogba's trophy dash

Bayern 1-1 Chelsea (aet, Chelsea win 4-3 on pens), 19/05/2012 – final

Is Drogba's trophy dash your favourite celebration?

After eight years chasing the UEFA Champions League dream at Chelsea, including a red card in their 2008 final defeat, Didier Drogba had every right to be overwhelmed by the occasion as he followed up scoring the equalising header in the 2012 decider against Bayern by coolly converting the winning penalty in the shoot-out.

"I'm really happy and I don't know if there are enough words to describe how I feel now," the Ivorian said after the final whistle, his celebration with the trophy saying more than words ever could. "We gave everything. I don't know if we have enough energy to party tonight but we're going to find it."

Lionel Messi's boot kiss (Barcelona 2-0 Man. United, 27/05/2009 – final)

Cristiano Ronaldo's shrug (Man. United 2-1 Sporting CP, 27/11/2007 – group stage)

Ronaldinho's dance (Milan 1-1 Real Madrid, 03/11/2009 – group stage)

Erling Haaland's 'Zen' (Dortmund 2-1 Paris, 18/02/2020 – round of 16 first leg)

What next?

The next vote – for best assists – is already open.

The winners of the first vote, José Mourinho's touchline sprint and Didier Drogba's trophy dash, move into the round of 16, where they will be pitted against other memorable moments from the past 30 seasons early next year.

From then on it is a straight knockout, culminating in the crowning of the greatest moment in UEFA Champions League history.