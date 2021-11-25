UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Thursday 25 November 2021

Chelsea, Leipzig, Real Madrid and Sporting CP all have two players in this week's all-star XI.

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@ChampionsLeague) using #UCL.

Goalkeeper

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) – 7 points

Defenders

Reece James (Chelsea) – 14 points

Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea) – 15 points

Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica) – 14 points

David Alaba (Real Madrid) – 13 points

Pedro Porro (Sporting CP) – 13 points

Midfielders

Christopher Nkunku (Leipzig) – 14 points

Thiago Alcántara (Liverpool) – 13 points

Pedro Gonçalves (Sporting CP) – 18 points

Emil Forsberg (Leipzig) – 18 points

Forwards

Edin Džeko (Inter) – 13 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.

© 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday 25 November 2021

Related Items

Top scorer: Haller catches Lewandowski
Live

Top scorer: Haller catches Lewandowski

Sébastien Haller has drawn level with Robert Lewandowski in the race to be this season's top marksman.
All the fixtures and results
Live

All the fixtures and results

Keep up with all the fixtures and results in the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League.
Highlights: Five into last 16
Live

Highlights: Five into last 16

Manchester City, Paris, Real Madrid, Inter and Sporting CP are through to the round of 16.
Highlights: United and Chelsea qualify
Live

Highlights: United and Chelsea qualify

The English pair produced ruthless displays to seal their places in the round of 16.
Top scorer: Haller catches Lewandowski
Live

Top scorer: Haller catches Lewandowski

Sébastien Haller has drawn level with Robert Lewandowski in the race to be this season's top marksman.