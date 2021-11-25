Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Thursday 25 November 2021
Chelsea, Leipzig, Real Madrid and Sporting CP all have two players in this week's all-star XI.
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.
Goalkeeper
Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) – 7 points
Defenders
Reece James (Chelsea) – 14 points
Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea) – 15 points
Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica) – 14 points
David Alaba (Real Madrid) – 13 points
Pedro Porro (Sporting CP) – 13 points
Midfielders
Christopher Nkunku (Leipzig) – 14 points
Thiago Alcántara (Liverpool) – 13 points
Pedro Gonçalves (Sporting CP) – 18 points
Emil Forsberg (Leipzig) – 18 points
Forwards
Edin Džeko (Inter) – 13 points
The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.