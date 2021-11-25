Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Goalkeeper

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) – 7 points

Defenders

Reece James (Chelsea) – 14 points

Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea) – 15 points

Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica) – 14 points

David Alaba (Real Madrid) – 13 points

Pedro Porro (Sporting CP) – 13 points

Midfielders

Christopher Nkunku (Leipzig) – 14 points

Thiago Alcántara (Liverpool) – 13 points

Pedro Gonçalves (Sporting CP) – 18 points

Emil Forsberg (Leipzig) – 18 points

Forwards

Edin Džeko (Inter) – 13 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.