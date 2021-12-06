Champions League possible line-ups and team news

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting the line-ups for this week's UEFA Champions League group stage games.

We've also got the details of which players are suspended and who are injury doubts ahead of the matches.

Tuesday 7 December

Paris: Donnarumma; Dagba, Kehrer, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes; Dina Ebimbe, Gueye, Wijnaldum; Messi, Mbappé, Di María

Out: Draxler (thigh), Neymar (ankle)

Doubtful: Ramos (muscle), Herrera (muscle)

Misses next match if booked: none

Paris vs Club Brugge: Mbappé's 2019 hat-trick

Club Brugge: Mignolet; Sobol, Mechele, Hendry, Mata; ﻿Vanaken, Balanta, ﻿Vormer; De Ketelaere, ﻿Lang, Sowah ﻿

Out: none

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Éder Balanta, Lang

Leipzig: Gulácsi; Simakan, Gvardiol, Klostermann; Adams, Kampl, Nkunku, Angeliño, Forsberg; André Silva, Brobbey

Out: Olmo (thigh), Saracchi (knee), Haidara (ankle), Poulsen (calf), Halstenberg (knee)

Doubtful: Orbán (illness), Novoa (illness), Moriba (back)

Misses next match if booked: Simakan

Man. City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Aké, Zinchenko; Gündoğan, Fernandinho, Bernardo Silva; Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Grealish

Out: Torres (foot)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: João Cancelo

Porto: Diogo Costa; João Mário, Mbemba, Pepe, Zaidu; Sérgio Oliveira, Vítor Ferreira, Luis Díaz, Otávio; Taremi, Evanilson

Out: Uribe (suspended), Marcano (foot), Pepê (illness)

Doubtful: João Mário (fatigue), Grujić (muscle)﻿, Francisco Conceição (hip)

Misses next match if booked: Mbemba, Vitinha

Atlético: Oblak; Llorente, Vrsaljko, Hermoso, Lodi; Correa, Koke; Kondogbia, Lemar; Griezmann, Suárez

Out: Felipe (suspended), Savić (hamstring), Trippier (shoulder), Šaponjić (thigh), Giménez (muscle)

Doubtful: ﻿none﻿

Misses next match if booked: João Félix, Kondogbia, Luis Suárez

Milan: Maignan; Kalulu, Romagnoli, Tomori, Theo Hernández; Kessie, Tonali; Saelemaekers, Krunić, Brahim Díaz; Ibrahimović

Out: Rebić (ankle), Plizzari (knee), Kjær (knee), Calabria (calf), Giroud (thigh), Leão (thigh)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Giroud, Theo Hernández, Tomori

2005 final highlights: Milan vs Liverpool

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Thiago Alcántara, Morton, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Origi, Mané

Out: Milner (suspended), Firmino (hamstring), Jones (eye), Elliot (ankle)

Doubtful: Gomez (calf), Keïta (hamstring)

Misses next match if booked: none

Dortmund: Kobel; Meunier, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro; Witsel; Bellingham, Dahoud; Reus, Malen, Wolf

Out: Emre Can (suspended), Morey (knee), Moukoko (muscular), Schmelzer (knee), Unbehaun (hand), Brandt (concussion), Bürki (illness)

Doubtful: Hazard (illness), Reyna (match fitness)

Misses next match if booked: none

Beşiktaş: Ersin Destanoğlu; Rosier, Vida, Montero, Umut Meraş; Souza, Hutchinson﻿, Can Bozdoğan, Ghezzal, Larin; Batshuayi

Out: Mert Günok (knee), Pjanić (flu), Alex Teixeira (muscle), N'Koudou (ankle), Gökhan Töre (knee)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Larin

Ajax: Pasveer; Mazraoui, Timber, Martínez, Blind; Álvarez, Berghuis, Gravenberch; Antony, Haller, Tadić

Out: Klaiber (knee), Kudus (ribs), Stekelenburg (groin)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Timber

Sporting: Virgínia; Inácio, Neto, Esgaio; Gonçalo Esteves, Ugarte, Bragança, Matheus Reis; Sarabia, Paulinho, Pote

Out: Jovane (knee), Vinagre (knee), João Palhinha (thigh), Coates (illness), Feddal (muscle)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Feddal, João Palhinha, Matheus Nunes, Pedro Porro

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Nacho, Alaba, Marcelo; Valverde, Casemiro, Camavinga; Asensio, Jović, Vinícius

Out: Bale (calf), Ceballos (ankle), Benzema (muscle)

Misses next match if booked: Casemiro, Mendy

Flashback: Inter beat Real Madrid 3-1 in 1998

Inter: Handanovič; Škriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozović, Çalhanoğlu, Perišić; Džeko, Lautaro Martínez

Out: Darmian (thigh), Ranocchia (thigh), Correa (thigh)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Shakhtar: Trubin; Dodô, Marlon, Matviyenko, Korniienko; Marcos Antônio, Stepanenko; Tetê, Sudakov, Mudryk; Pedrinho

Out: Traoré (knee), Dentinho (released)

Doubtful: Júnior Moraes (knee), Ismaily (unspecified), Alan Patrick (unspecified), Fernando (unspecified), Maycon (unspecified), Vitão (unspecified)

Misses next match if booked: none

Sheriff: Athanasiadis; Fernando, Arboleda, Dulanto, Cristiano; Addo, Thill; Traore, Kolovos, Castañeda; Yansane

Out: Kyabou (muscle), Yakhshiboev (muscle)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Addo, Dulanto, Costanza

Wednesday 8 December

Bayern: Neuer; Pavard, Süle, Nianzou, Richards; Roca, Tolisso; Gnabry, Musiala, Coman; Lewandowski

Out: Cuisance (quarantine), Kimmich (quarantine), Sabitzer (calf), Sarr (adductor), Stanišić (thigh)

Doubtful: Hernández (ankle)

Misses next match if booked: Lucas Hernandez

2019/20 highlights: Barcelona 2-8 Bayern

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Araújo, Piqué, Lenglet; Dembélé, F De Jong, Busquets, Alba; Nico González, Depay, Gavi

Out: Agüero (heart), Pedri (quadriceps), Sergi Roberto (quadriceps), Fati (hamstring), Braithwaite (knee)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Gavi, Piqué

Benfica: Vlachodimos; Morato, Otamendi, Vertonghen; Gilberto, Weigl, João Mário, Grimaldo; Rafa, Yaremchuk, Darwin

Out: Lucas Veríssimo (knee), Rodrigo Pinho (knee), Radonjić (muscular)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Rafa Silva, Grimaldo, João Mário, Otamendi, Weigl

Dynamo: Bushchan; Tymchyk, Zabarnyi, Syrota, Mykolenko; Andriyevskiy, Shepeliev; Karavaev, Buyalskiy, De Pena; Kulach

Out: Besedin (knee), Kędziora (unspecified)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Garmash

Man. United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Maguire, Alex Telles; McTominay, Fred; Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo

Out: Pogba (thigh), Varane (groin)

Doubtful: Cavani (tendon), Shaw (concussion)

Misses next match if booked: none

2018 highlights: Man. United 1-0 Young Boys

Young Boys: Faivre; Hefti, Lustenberger, Lauper, Lefort; Sulejmani, Sierro, Aebischer, Moumi Ngamaleu; Elia, Siebatcheu

Out: Garcia (calf), Fassnacht (concussion), Mambimbi (knee), Moteiro (knee), Petignat (match fitness), Rieder (illness), Nsame (achilles), Zesiger (foot)

Doubtful: Kanga (head)

Misses next match if booked: Aebischer, Moumi Ngamaleu, Sierro

Atalanta: Musso; Tolói, Demiral, Palomino; Zappacosta, Koopmeiners, De Roon, Mæhle; Pašalić; Malinovskyi, Zapata

Out: Gosens (thigh), Lovato (thigh)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: De Roon

Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza; Trigueros, Capoue, Parejo, Moi Gómez; Chukwueze, Gerard Moreno

Out: Yeremi Pino (suspended)

Doubtful: Danjuma (unspecified), Coquelin (unspecified)

Misses next match if booked: none

Salzburg: Köhn; Kristensen, Solet, Onguéné, Ulmer; Camara; Sučić, Aaronson, Seiwald; Adamu, Adeyemi

Out: Bernardo (knee), Junuzović (heel), Okoh (knee), Wöber (calf)

Doubtful: Okafor (thigh)

Misses next match if booked: Adeyemi, Camara, Seiwald

Highlights: Sevilla 1-1 Salzburg

Sevilla: Bounou; Montiel, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Augustinsson; Jordán, Fernando, Rakitić; Ocampos, Rafa Mir, Gómez

Out: En-Nesyri (muscle), Navas (muscle), Lamela (shoulder)

Doubtful: Acuña (thigh)

Misses next match if booked: Delaney, Diego Carlos

Wolfsburg: Casteels; Lacroix, Guilavogui, Brooks; Baku, Arnold, Vranckx, Paulo Otávio; Lukebakio, Weghorst, Waldschmidt

Out: Nmecha (suspended)

Doubtful: Casteels (illness), Steffen (calf)

Misses next match if booked: Arnold, Guilavogui, Lacroix, Mbabu, Weghorst

LOSC: Grbić; Zeki Çelik, Fonte, Botman, Reinildo; Ikoné, André, Renato Sanches, Yusuf Yazıcı; David, Burak Yılmaz

Out: Bamba (suspended), Xeka (suspended), Weah (muscular)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Burak Yılmaz

Zenit: Kerzhakov; Karavaev, Lovren, Rakitskyy, Douglas Santos, Krugovoi; Malcom, Kuzyaev, Barrios, Claudinho; Azmoun

Out: Chistiakov (suspended), Kritsyuk (knee)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Watch the best goals from Matchday 5

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rüdiger; James, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Werner, Pulišić

Out: Kovačić (hamstring), Kanté (knee), Chilwell (knee), Chalobah (hamstring)

Doubtful: Alonso (back), Havertz (ankle), Jorginho (hip)

Misses next match if booked: none

Juventus: Szczęsny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Kulusevski, Rabiot, Locatelli, Bernardeschi; Dybala, Morata

Out: Chiesa (thigh), Danilo (thigh), Ramsey (thigh)

Doubtful: McKennie (knee), De Sciglio (thigh)

Misses next match if booked: Cuadrado

Malmö: Dahlin; Larsson, Ahmedhodžić, Brorsson, Moisander; Peña, Innocent, Lewicki, Rieks; Birmančević, Čolak

Out: Toivonen (knee), Knudsen (knee), Beijmo (unspecified), Christiansen (unspecified), Berget (unspecified)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Brorsson, Larsson, Nielsen