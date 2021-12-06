UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Champions League possible line-ups and team news

Monday 6 December 2021

Who's likely to start and who is unavailable or doubtful? UEFA.com predicts the Matchday 6 line-ups.

Georginio Wijnaldum in training with Paris ahead of their meeting with Club Brugge
Georginio Wijnaldum in training with Paris ahead of their meeting with Club Brugge PSG via Getty Images

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting the line-ups for this week's UEFA Champions League group stage games.

We've also got the details of which players are suspended and who are injury doubts ahead of the matches.

Tuesday 7 December

Paris vs Club Brugge

Paris: Donnarumma; Dagba, Kehrer, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes; Dina Ebimbe, Gueye, Wijnaldum; Messi, Mbappé, Di María
Out: Draxler (thigh), Neymar (ankle)
Doubtful: Ramos (muscle), Herrera (muscle)
Misses next match if booked: none

Paris vs Club Brugge: Mbappé's 2019 hat-trick
Club Brugge: Mignolet; Sobol, Mechele, Hendry, Mata; ﻿Vanaken, Balanta, ﻿Vormer; De Ketelaere, ﻿Lang, Sowah ﻿
Out: none
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Éder Balanta, Lang

Leipzig vs Man. City

Leipzig: Gulácsi; Simakan, Gvardiol, Klostermann; Adams, Kampl, Nkunku, Angeliño, Forsberg; André Silva, Brobbey
Out: Olmo (thigh), Saracchi (knee), Haidara (ankle), Poulsen (calf), Halstenberg (knee)
Doubtful: Orbán (illness), Novoa (illness), Moriba (back)
Misses next match if booked: Simakan

Man. City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Aké, Zinchenko; Gündoğan, Fernandinho, Bernardo Silva; Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Grealish
Out: Torres (foot)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: João Cancelo

Porto vs Atlético de Madrid

Porto: Diogo Costa; João Mário, Mbemba, Pepe, Zaidu; Sérgio Oliveira, Vítor Ferreira, Luis Díaz, Otávio; Taremi, Evanilson
Out: Uribe (suspended), Marcano (foot), Pepê (illness)
Doubtful: João Mário (fatigue), Grujić (muscle)﻿, Francisco Conceição (hip)
Misses next match if booked: Mbemba, Vitinha

Atlético: Oblak; Llorente, Vrsaljko, Hermoso, Lodi; Correa, Koke; Kondogbia, Lemar; Griezmann, Suárez
Out: Felipe (suspended), Savić (hamstring), Trippier (shoulder), Šaponjić (thigh), Giménez (muscle)
Doubtful: ﻿none﻿
Misses next match if booked: João Félix, Kondogbia, Luis Suárez

AC Milan vs Liverpool

Milan: Maignan; Kalulu, Romagnoli, Tomori, Theo Hernández; Kessie, Tonali; Saelemaekers, Krunić, Brahim Díaz; Ibrahimović
Out: Rebić (ankle), Plizzari (knee), Kjær (knee), Calabria (calf), Giroud (thigh), Leão (thigh)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Giroud, Theo Hernández, Tomori

2005 final highlights: Milan vs Liverpool
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Thiago Alcántara, Morton, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Origi, Mané
Out: Milner (suspended), Firmino (hamstring), Jones (eye), Elliot (ankle)
Doubtful: Gomez (calf), Keïta (hamstring)
Misses next match if booked: none

Who can still qualify?

Dortmund vs Beşiktaş

Dortmund: Kobel; Meunier, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro; Witsel; Bellingham, Dahoud; Reus, Malen, Wolf
Out: Emre Can (suspended), Morey (knee), Moukoko (muscular), Schmelzer (knee), Unbehaun (hand), Brandt (concussion), Bürki (illness)
Doubtful: Hazard (illness), Reyna (match fitness)
Misses next match if booked: none

Beşiktaş: Ersin Destanoğlu; Rosier, Vida, Montero, Umut Meraş; Souza, Hutchinson﻿, Can Bozdoğan, Ghezzal, Larin; Batshuayi
Out: Mert Günok (knee), Pjanić (flu), Alex Teixeira (muscle), N'Koudou (ankle), Gökhan Töre (knee)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Larin

Ajax vs Sporting CP

Ajax: Pasveer; Mazraoui, Timber, Martínez, Blind; Álvarez, Berghuis, Gravenberch; Antony, Haller, Tadić
Out: Klaiber (knee), Kudus (ribs), Stekelenburg (groin)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Timber

Sporting: Virgínia; Inácio, Neto, Esgaio; Gonçalo Esteves, Ugarte, Bragança, Matheus Reis; Sarabia, Paulinho, Pote
Out: Jovane (knee), Vinagre (knee), João Palhinha (thigh), Coates (illness), Feddal (muscle)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Feddal, João Palhinha, Matheus Nunes, Pedro Porro

Real Madrid vs Inter

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Nacho, Alaba, Marcelo; Valverde, Casemiro, Camavinga; Asensio, Jović, Vinícius
Out: Bale (calf), Ceballos (ankle), Benzema (muscle)
Misses next match if booked: Casemiro, Mendy

Flashback: Inter beat Real Madrid 3-1 in 1998
Inter: Handanovič; Škriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozović, Çalhanoğlu, Perišić; Džeko, Lautaro Martínez
Out: Darmian (thigh), Ranocchia (thigh), Correa (thigh)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sheriff

Shakhtar: Trubin; Dodô, Marlon, Matviyenko, Korniienko; Marcos Antônio, Stepanenko; Tetê, Sudakov, Mudryk; Pedrinho
Out: Traoré (knee), Dentinho (released)
Doubtful: Júnior Moraes (knee), Ismaily (unspecified), Alan Patrick (unspecified), Fernando (unspecified), Maycon (unspecified), Vitão (unspecified)
Misses next match if booked: none

Sheriff: Athanasiadis; Fernando, Arboleda, Dulanto, Cristiano; Addo, Thill; Traore, Kolovos, Castañeda; Yansane
Out: Kyabou (muscle), Yakhshiboev (muscle)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Addo, Dulanto, Costanza

Wednesday 8 December

Bayern vs Barcelona

Bayern: Neuer; Pavard, Süle, Nianzou, Richards; Roca, Tolisso; Gnabry, Musiala, Coman; Lewandowski
Out: Cuisance (quarantine), Kimmich (quarantine), Sabitzer (calf), Sarr (adductor), Stanišić (thigh)
Doubtful: Hernández (ankle)
Misses next match if booked: Lucas Hernandez

2019/20 highlights: Barcelona 2-8 Bayern
Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Araújo, Piqué, Lenglet; Dembélé, F De Jong, Busquets, Alba; Nico González, Depay, Gavi
Out: Agüero (heart), Pedri (quadriceps), Sergi Roberto (quadriceps), Fati (hamstring), Braithwaite (knee)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Gavi, Piqué

Benfica vs Dynamo Kyiv

Benfica: Vlachodimos; Morato, Otamendi, Vertonghen; Gilberto, Weigl, João Mário, Grimaldo; Rafa, Yaremchuk, Darwin
Out: Lucas Veríssimo (knee), Rodrigo Pinho (knee), Radonjić (muscular)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Rafa Silva, Grimaldo, João Mário, Otamendi, Weigl

Dynamo: Bushchan; Tymchyk, Zabarnyi, Syrota, Mykolenko; Andriyevskiy, Shepeliev; Karavaev, Buyalskiy, De Pena; Kulach
Out: Besedin (knee), Kędziora (unspecified)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Garmash

Manchester United vs Young Boys

Man. United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Maguire, Alex Telles; McTominay, Fred; Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo
Out: Pogba (thigh), Varane (groin)
Doubtful: Cavani (tendon), Shaw (concussion)
Misses next match if booked: none

2018 highlights: Man. United 1-0 Young Boys
Young Boys: Faivre; Hefti, Lustenberger, Lauper, Lefort; Sulejmani, Sierro, Aebischer, Moumi Ngamaleu; Elia, Siebatcheu
Out: Garcia (calf), Fassnacht (concussion), Mambimbi (knee), Moteiro (knee), Petignat (match fitness), Rieder (illness), Nsame (achilles), Zesiger (foot)
Doubtful: Kanga (head)
Misses next match if booked: Aebischer, Moumi Ngamaleu, Sierro

Atalanta vs Villarreal

Atalanta: Musso; Tolói, Demiral, Palomino; Zappacosta, Koopmeiners, De Roon, Mæhle; Pašalić; Malinovskyi, Zapata
Out: Gosens (thigh), Lovato (thigh)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: De Roon

Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza; Trigueros, Capoue, Parejo, Moi Gómez; Chukwueze, Gerard Moreno
Out: Yeremi Pino (suspended)
Doubtful: Danjuma (unspecified), Coquelin (unspecified)
Misses next match if booked: none

Salzburg vs Sevilla

Salzburg: Köhn; Kristensen, Solet, Onguéné, Ulmer; Camara; Sučić, Aaronson, Seiwald; Adamu, Adeyemi
Out: Bernardo (knee), Junuzović (heel), Okoh (knee), Wöber (calf)
Doubtful: Okafor (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: Adeyemi, Camara, Seiwald

Highlights: Sevilla 1-1 Salzburg
Sevilla: Bounou; Montiel, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Augustinsson; Jordán, Fernando, Rakitić; Ocampos, Rafa Mir, Gómez
Out: En-Nesyri (muscle), Navas (muscle), Lamela (shoulder)
Doubtful: Acuña (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: Delaney, Diego Carlos

Wolfsburg vs LOSC

Wolfsburg: Casteels; Lacroix, Guilavogui, Brooks; Baku, Arnold, Vranckx, Paulo Otávio; Lukebakio, Weghorst, Waldschmidt
Out: Nmecha (suspended)
Doubtful: Casteels (illness), Steffen (calf)
Misses next match if booked: Arnold, Guilavogui, Lacroix, Mbabu, Weghorst

LOSC: Grbić; Zeki Çelik, Fonte, Botman, Reinildo; Ikoné, André, Renato Sanches, Yusuf Yazıcı; David, Burak Yılmaz
Out: Bamba (suspended), Xeka (suspended), Weah (muscular)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Burak Yılmaz

Zenit vs Chelsea

Zenit: Kerzhakov; Karavaev, Lovren, Rakitskyy, Douglas Santos, Krugovoi; Malcom, Kuzyaev, Barrios, Claudinho; Azmoun
Out: Chistiakov (suspended), Kritsyuk (knee)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Watch the best goals from Matchday 5
Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rüdiger; James, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Werner, Pulišić
Out: Kovačić (hamstring), Kanté (knee), Chilwell (knee), Chalobah (hamstring)
Doubtful: Alonso (back), Havertz (ankle), Jorginho (hip)
Misses next match if booked: none

Juventus vs Malmö

Juventus: Szczęsny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Kulusevski, Rabiot, Locatelli, Bernardeschi; Dybala, Morata
Out: Chiesa (thigh), Danilo (thigh), Ramsey (thigh)
Doubtful: McKennie (knee), De Sciglio (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: Cuadrado

Malmö: Dahlin; Larsson, Ahmedhodžić, Brorsson, Moisander; Peña, Innocent, Lewicki, Rieks; Birmančević, Čolak
Out: Toivonen (knee), Knudsen (knee), Beijmo (unspecified), Christiansen (unspecified), Berget (unspecified)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Brorsson, Larsson, Nielsen

