Champions League possible line-ups and team news
Monday 6 December 2021
Article summary
Who's likely to start and who is unavailable or doubtful? UEFA.com predicts the Matchday 6 line-ups.
Article top media content
Article body
UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting the line-ups for this week's UEFA Champions League group stage games.
We've also got the details of which players are suspended and who are injury doubts ahead of the matches.Play Fantasy Football
Tuesday 7 December
Paris vs Club Brugge
Paris: Donnarumma; Dagba, Kehrer, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes; Dina Ebimbe, Gueye, Wijnaldum; Messi, Mbappé, Di María
Out: Draxler (thigh), Neymar (ankle)
Doubtful: Ramos (muscle), Herrera (muscle)
Misses next match if booked: none
Club Brugge: Mignolet; Sobol, Mechele, Hendry, Mata; Vanaken, Balanta, Vormer; De Ketelaere, Lang, Sowah
Out: none
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Éder Balanta, Lang
Leipzig vs Man. City
Leipzig: Gulácsi; Simakan, Gvardiol, Klostermann; Adams, Kampl, Nkunku, Angeliño, Forsberg; André Silva, Brobbey
Out: Olmo (thigh), Saracchi (knee), Haidara (ankle), Poulsen (calf), Halstenberg (knee)
Doubtful: Orbán (illness), Novoa (illness), Moriba (back)
Misses next match if booked: Simakan
Man. City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Aké, Zinchenko; Gündoğan, Fernandinho, Bernardo Silva; Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Grealish
Out: Torres (foot)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: João Cancelo
Porto vs Atlético de Madrid
Porto: Diogo Costa; João Mário, Mbemba, Pepe, Zaidu; Sérgio Oliveira, Vítor Ferreira, Luis Díaz, Otávio; Taremi, Evanilson
Out: Uribe (suspended), Marcano (foot), Pepê (illness)
Doubtful: João Mário (fatigue), Grujić (muscle), Francisco Conceição (hip)
Misses next match if booked: Mbemba, Vitinha
Atlético: Oblak; Llorente, Vrsaljko, Hermoso, Lodi; Correa, Koke; Kondogbia, Lemar; Griezmann, Suárez
Out: Felipe (suspended), Savić (hamstring), Trippier (shoulder), Šaponjić (thigh), Giménez (muscle)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: João Félix, Kondogbia, Luis Suárez
AC Milan vs Liverpool
Milan: Maignan; Kalulu, Romagnoli, Tomori, Theo Hernández; Kessie, Tonali; Saelemaekers, Krunić, Brahim Díaz; Ibrahimović
Out: Rebić (ankle), Plizzari (knee), Kjær (knee), Calabria (calf), Giroud (thigh), Leão (thigh)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Giroud, Theo Hernández, Tomori
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Thiago Alcántara, Morton, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Origi, Mané
Out: Milner (suspended), Firmino (hamstring), Jones (eye), Elliot (ankle)
Doubtful: Gomez (calf), Keïta (hamstring)
Misses next match if booked: none
Dortmund vs Beşiktaş
Dortmund: Kobel; Meunier, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro; Witsel; Bellingham, Dahoud; Reus, Malen, Wolf
Out: Emre Can (suspended), Morey (knee), Moukoko (muscular), Schmelzer (knee), Unbehaun (hand), Brandt (concussion), Bürki (illness)
Doubtful: Hazard (illness), Reyna (match fitness)
Misses next match if booked: none
Beşiktaş: Ersin Destanoğlu; Rosier, Vida, Montero, Umut Meraş; Souza, Hutchinson, Can Bozdoğan, Ghezzal, Larin; Batshuayi
Out: Mert Günok (knee), Pjanić (flu), Alex Teixeira (muscle), N'Koudou (ankle), Gökhan Töre (knee)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Larin
Ajax vs Sporting CP
Ajax: Pasveer; Mazraoui, Timber, Martínez, Blind; Álvarez, Berghuis, Gravenberch; Antony, Haller, Tadić
Out: Klaiber (knee), Kudus (ribs), Stekelenburg (groin)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Timber
Sporting: Virgínia; Inácio, Neto, Esgaio; Gonçalo Esteves, Ugarte, Bragança, Matheus Reis; Sarabia, Paulinho, Pote
Out: Jovane (knee), Vinagre (knee), João Palhinha (thigh), Coates (illness), Feddal (muscle)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Feddal, João Palhinha, Matheus Nunes, Pedro Porro
Real Madrid vs Inter
Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Nacho, Alaba, Marcelo; Valverde, Casemiro, Camavinga; Asensio, Jović, Vinícius
Out: Bale (calf), Ceballos (ankle), Benzema (muscle)
Misses next match if booked: Casemiro, Mendy
Inter: Handanovič; Škriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozović, Çalhanoğlu, Perišić; Džeko, Lautaro Martínez
Out: Darmian (thigh), Ranocchia (thigh), Correa (thigh)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sheriff
Shakhtar: Trubin; Dodô, Marlon, Matviyenko, Korniienko; Marcos Antônio, Stepanenko; Tetê, Sudakov, Mudryk; Pedrinho
Out: Traoré (knee), Dentinho (released)
Doubtful: Júnior Moraes (knee), Ismaily (unspecified), Alan Patrick (unspecified), Fernando (unspecified), Maycon (unspecified), Vitão (unspecified)
Misses next match if booked: none
Sheriff: Athanasiadis; Fernando, Arboleda, Dulanto, Cristiano; Addo, Thill; Traore, Kolovos, Castañeda; Yansane
Out: Kyabou (muscle), Yakhshiboev (muscle)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Addo, Dulanto, Costanza
Wednesday 8 December
Bayern vs Barcelona
Bayern: Neuer; Pavard, Süle, Nianzou, Richards; Roca, Tolisso; Gnabry, Musiala, Coman; Lewandowski
Out: Cuisance (quarantine), Kimmich (quarantine), Sabitzer (calf), Sarr (adductor), Stanišić (thigh)
Doubtful: Hernández (ankle)
Misses next match if booked: Lucas Hernandez
Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Araújo, Piqué, Lenglet; Dembélé, F De Jong, Busquets, Alba; Nico González, Depay, Gavi
Out: Agüero (heart), Pedri (quadriceps), Sergi Roberto (quadriceps), Fati (hamstring), Braithwaite (knee)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Gavi, Piqué
Benfica vs Dynamo Kyiv
Benfica: Vlachodimos; Morato, Otamendi, Vertonghen; Gilberto, Weigl, João Mário, Grimaldo; Rafa, Yaremchuk, Darwin
Out: Lucas Veríssimo (knee), Rodrigo Pinho (knee), Radonjić (muscular)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Rafa Silva, Grimaldo, João Mário, Otamendi, Weigl
Dynamo: Bushchan; Tymchyk, Zabarnyi, Syrota, Mykolenko; Andriyevskiy, Shepeliev; Karavaev, Buyalskiy, De Pena; Kulach
Out: Besedin (knee), Kędziora (unspecified)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Garmash
Manchester United vs Young Boys
Man. United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Maguire, Alex Telles; McTominay, Fred; Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo
Out: Pogba (thigh), Varane (groin)
Doubtful: Cavani (tendon), Shaw (concussion)
Misses next match if booked: none
Young Boys: Faivre; Hefti, Lustenberger, Lauper, Lefort; Sulejmani, Sierro, Aebischer, Moumi Ngamaleu; Elia, Siebatcheu
Out: Garcia (calf), Fassnacht (concussion), Mambimbi (knee), Moteiro (knee), Petignat (match fitness), Rieder (illness), Nsame (achilles), Zesiger (foot)
Doubtful: Kanga (head)
Misses next match if booked: Aebischer, Moumi Ngamaleu, Sierro
Atalanta vs Villarreal
Atalanta: Musso; Tolói, Demiral, Palomino; Zappacosta, Koopmeiners, De Roon, Mæhle; Pašalić; Malinovskyi, Zapata
Out: Gosens (thigh), Lovato (thigh)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: De Roon
Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza; Trigueros, Capoue, Parejo, Moi Gómez; Chukwueze, Gerard Moreno
Out: Yeremi Pino (suspended)
Doubtful: Danjuma (unspecified), Coquelin (unspecified)
Misses next match if booked: none
Salzburg vs Sevilla
Salzburg: Köhn; Kristensen, Solet, Onguéné, Ulmer; Camara; Sučić, Aaronson, Seiwald; Adamu, Adeyemi
Out: Bernardo (knee), Junuzović (heel), Okoh (knee), Wöber (calf)
Doubtful: Okafor (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: Adeyemi, Camara, Seiwald
Sevilla: Bounou; Montiel, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Augustinsson; Jordán, Fernando, Rakitić; Ocampos, Rafa Mir, Gómez
Out: En-Nesyri (muscle), Navas (muscle), Lamela (shoulder)
Doubtful: Acuña (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: Delaney, Diego Carlos
Wolfsburg vs LOSC
Wolfsburg: Casteels; Lacroix, Guilavogui, Brooks; Baku, Arnold, Vranckx, Paulo Otávio; Lukebakio, Weghorst, Waldschmidt
Out: Nmecha (suspended)
Doubtful: Casteels (illness), Steffen (calf)
Misses next match if booked: Arnold, Guilavogui, Lacroix, Mbabu, Weghorst
LOSC: Grbić; Zeki Çelik, Fonte, Botman, Reinildo; Ikoné, André, Renato Sanches, Yusuf Yazıcı; David, Burak Yılmaz
Out: Bamba (suspended), Xeka (suspended), Weah (muscular)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Burak Yılmaz
Zenit vs Chelsea
Zenit: Kerzhakov; Karavaev, Lovren, Rakitskyy, Douglas Santos, Krugovoi; Malcom, Kuzyaev, Barrios, Claudinho; Azmoun
Out: Chistiakov (suspended), Kritsyuk (knee)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rüdiger; James, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Werner, Pulišić
Out: Kovačić (hamstring), Kanté (knee), Chilwell (knee), Chalobah (hamstring)
Doubtful: Alonso (back), Havertz (ankle), Jorginho (hip)
Misses next match if booked: none
Juventus vs Malmö
Juventus: Szczęsny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Kulusevski, Rabiot, Locatelli, Bernardeschi; Dybala, Morata
Out: Chiesa (thigh), Danilo (thigh), Ramsey (thigh)
Doubtful: McKennie (knee), De Sciglio (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: Cuadrado
Malmö: Dahlin; Larsson, Ahmedhodžić, Brorsson, Moisander; Peña, Innocent, Lewicki, Rieks; Birmančević, Čolak
Out: Toivonen (knee), Knudsen (knee), Beijmo (unspecified), Christiansen (unspecified), Berget (unspecified)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Brorsson, Larsson, Nielsen