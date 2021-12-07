Champions League possible line-ups and team news

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting the line-ups for this week's UEFA Champions League group stage games.

We've also got the details of which players are suspended and who the injury doubts are ahead of the matches.

Tuesday 7 December

Porto: Diogo Costa; João Mário, Mbemba, Pepe, Zaidu; Sérgio Oliveira, Vítor Ferreira, Luis Díaz, Otávio; Taremi, Evanilson

Out: Uribe (suspended), Marcano (foot), Pepê (illness)

Doubtful: João Mário (fatigue), Grujić (muscle)﻿, Francisco Conceição (hip)

Misses next match if booked: Mbemba, Vitinha

Atlético: Oblak; Llorente, Vrsaljko, Hermoso, Lodi; Correa, Koke; Kondogbia, Lemar; Griezmann, Suárez

Out: Felipe (suspended), Savić (hamstring), Trippier (shoulder), Šaponjić (thigh), Giménez (muscle)

Doubtful: ﻿none﻿

Misses next match if booked: João Félix, Kondogbia, Luis Suárez

Milan: Maignan; Kalulu, Romagnoli, Tomori, Theo Hernández; Kessie, Tonali; Saelemaekers, Krunić, Brahim Díaz; Ibrahimović

Out: Rebić (ankle), Plizzari (knee), Kjær (knee), Calabria (calf), Giroud (thigh), Leão (thigh)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Giroud, Theo Hernández, Tomori

2005 final highlights: Milan vs Liverpool

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Matip, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Morton, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Origi, Mané

Out: Milner (suspended), Firmino (hamstring), Jones (eye), Elliot (ankle)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Dortmund: Kobel; Meunier, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro; Witsel; Bellingham, Dahoud; Reus, Malen, Wolf

Out: Emre Can (suspended), Morey (knee), Moukoko (muscular), Schmelzer (knee), Unbehaun (hand), Brandt (concussion), Bürki (illness)

Doubtful: Hazard (illness), Reyna (match fitness)

Misses next match if booked: none

Beşiktaş: Ersin Destanoğlu; Rosier, Vida, Montero, Umut Meraş; Souza, Hutchinson﻿, Can Bozdoğan, Ghezzal, Larin; Batshuayi

Out: Mert Günok (knee), Pjanić (flu), Alex Teixeira (muscle), N'Koudou (ankle), Gökhan Töre (knee)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Larin

Ajax: Onana; Mazraoui, Blind, Martínez, Tagliafico; Álvarez, Berghuis, Gravenberch; Antony, Haller, Neres

Out: Klaiber (knee), Kudus (ribs), Stekelenburg (groin)

Doubtful: Tadić (back)

Misses next match if booked: Timber

Sporting: Virgínia; Inácio, Neto, Esgaio; Gonçalo Esteves, Ugarte, Bragança, Matheus Reis; Sarabia, Paulinho, Pote

Out: Jovane (knee), Vinagre (knee), João Palhinha (thigh), Coates (illness), Feddal (muscle)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Feddal, João Palhinha, Matheus Nunes, Pedro Porro

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Marcelo; Modrić, Casemiro, Kroos; Rodrygo, Jović, Vinícius

Out: Bale (calf), Ceballos (ankle), Benzema (muscle)﻿

Misses next match if booked: Casemiro, Mendy

Flashback: Inter beat Real Madrid 3-1 in 1998

Inter: Handanovič; Škriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozović, Çalhanoğlu, Perišić; Džeko, Lautaro Martínez

Out: Darmian (thigh), Ranocchia (thigh), Correa (thigh)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Shakhtar: Trubin; Dodô, Bondar, Matviyenko, Korniienko; Marcos Antônio, Maycon; Tetê, Sudakov, Mudryk; Fernando

Out: Traoré (knee), Dentinho (released), Alan Patrick (unspecified), Marlon (rested), Stepanenko (rested), Pedrinho (rested)

Doubtful: Júnior Moraes (knee), Ismaily (unspecified), Vitão (unspecified)

Misses next match if booked: none

Sheriff: Athanasiadis; Fernando, Arboleda, Dulanto, Cristiano; Addo, Thill; Traore, Kolovos, Castañeda; Yansane

Out: Kyabou (muscle), Yakhshiboev (muscle)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Addo, Dulanto, Costanza

Wednesday 8 December

Bayern: Neuer; Pavard, Süle, Nianzou, Davies; Roca, Tolisso; Musiala, Müller, Coman; Lewandowski

Out: Cuisance (quarantine), Kimmich (quarantine), Sabitzer (calf), Sarr (adductor), Stanišić (thigh), Choupo-Moting (match fitness), Goretzka (knock), Gnabry (adductor)

Doubtful: Hernández (ankle)

Misses next match if booked: Lucas Hernandez

2019/20 highlights: Barcelona 2-8 Bayern

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Araújo, Piqué, Lenglet; Dembélé, F De Jong, Busquets, Alba; Nico González, Depay, Gavi

Out: Agüero (heart), Pedri (quadriceps), Sergi Roberto (quadriceps), Fati (hamstring), Braithwaite (knee)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Gavi, Piqué

Benfica: Vlachodimos; Morato, Otamendi, Vertonghen; Gilberto, Weigl, João Mário, Grimaldo; Rafa, Yaremchuk, Darwin

Out: Lucas Veríssimo (knee), Rodrigo Pinho (knee), Radonjić (muscular)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Rafa Silva, Grimaldo, João Mário, Otamendi, Weigl

Dynamo: Bushchan; Tymchyk, Zabarnyi, Syrota, Mykolenko; Andriyevskiy, Shepeliev; Karavaev, Buyalskiy, De Pena; Kulach

Out: Besedin (knee), Kędziora (unspecified)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Garmash

Man. United: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Maguire, Alex Telles; McTominay, Van de Beek; Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo

Out: Pogba (thigh), Varane (groin), Cavani (tendon), Martial (knock)

Doubtful: ﻿Shaw (concussion)

Misses next match if booked: none

2018 highlights: Man. United 1-0 Young Boys

Young Boys: Faivre; Hefti, Lustenberger, Lauper, Lefort; Sulejmani, Sierro, Aebischer, Moumi Ngamaleu; Elia, Siebatcheu

Out: Garcia (calf), Fassnacht (concussion), Mambimbi (knee), Moteiro (knee), Petignat (match fitness), Rieder (illness), Nsame (achilles), Zesiger (foot)

Doubtful: Kanga (head)

Misses next match if booked: Aebischer, Moumi Ngamaleu, Sierro

Atalanta: Musso; Tolói, Demiral, Palomino; Zappacosta, Koopmeiners, De Roon, Mæhle; Pašalić; Malinovskyi, Zapata

Out: Gosens (thigh), Lovato (thigh)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: De Roon

Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza; Trigueros, Capoue, Parejo, Moi Gómez; Chukwueze, Gerard Moreno

Out: Yeremi Pino (suspended)

Doubtful: Danjuma (unspecified), Coquelin (unspecified)

Misses next match if booked: none

Salzburg: Köhn; Kristensen, Solet, Onguéné, Ulmer; Camara; Sučić, Aaronson, Seiwald; Adamu, Adeyemi

Out: Bernardo (knee), Junuzović (heel), Okoh (knee), Wöber (calf)

Doubtful: Okafor (thigh)

Misses next match if booked: Adeyemi, Camara, Seiwald

Highlights: Sevilla 1-1 Salzburg

Sevilla: Bounou; Montiel, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Augustinsson; Jordán, Fernando, Rakitić; Ocampos, Rafa Mir, Gómez

Out: Acuña (thigh), En-Nesyri (muscle), Navas (muscle), Lamela (shoulder), ﻿Suso (muscular)

Misses next match if booked: Delaney, Diego Carlos

Wolfsburg: Casteels; Lacroix, Guilavogui, Brooks; Baku, Arnold, Vranckx, Paulo Otávio; Lukebakio, Weghorst, Waldschmidt

Out: Nmecha (suspended)

Doubtful: Casteels (illness), Steffen (calf)

Misses next match if booked: Arnold, Guilavogui, Lacroix, Mbabu, Weghorst

LOSC: Grbić; Zeki Çelik, Fonte, Botman, Reinildo; Ikoné, André, Renato Sanches, Yusuf Yazıcı; David, Burak Yılmaz

Out: Bamba (suspended), Xeka (suspended), Weah (muscular)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Burak Yılmaz

Zenit: Kerzhakov; Karavaev, Lovren, Rakitskyy, Douglas Santos, Krugovoi; Malcom, Kuzyaev, Barrios, Claudinho; Azmoun

Out: Chistiakov (suspended), Kritsyuk (knee)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Watch the best goals from Matchday 5

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rüdiger; James, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Werner, Pulišić

Out: Kovačić (hamstring), Kanté (knee), Chilwell (knee), Chalobah (hamstring)

Doubtful: Alonso (back), Havertz (ankle), Jorginho (hip)

Misses next match if booked: none

Juventus: Szczęsny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Kulusevski, Rabiot, Locatelli, Bernardeschi; Dybala, Morata

Out: Chiesa (thigh), Danilo (thigh), Ramsey (thigh)

Doubtful: McKennie (knee), De Sciglio (thigh)

Misses next match if booked: Cuadrado

Malmö: Dahlin; Larsson, Ahmedhodžić, Nielsen, Moisander; Berget, Christiansen, Innocent, Peña; Birmančević, Čolak

Out: Toivonen (knee), Knudsen (knee), Beijmo (collarbone), Sejdiu (knee)

Doubtful: Christiansen (hamstring), Lewicki (knee)

Misses next match if booked: Brorsson, Larsson, Nielsen