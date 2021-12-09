Champions League round of 16: who can play who?
Thursday 9 December 2021
With the line-up for the UEFA Champions League round of 16 confirmed, UEFA.com looks at each side's potential opponents and past records.
Group winners (seeded): Ajax (NED), Bayern (GER), Juventus (ITA), Liverpool (ENG), LOSC Lille (FRA), Manchester City (ENG), Manchester United (ENG), Real Madrid (ESP)
Group runners-up (unseeded): Atlético (ESP), Benfica (POR), Chelsea (ENG), Inter (ITA), Paris Saint-Germain (FRA), Salzburg (AUT), Sporting CP (POR), Villarreal (ESP)
Ajax (NED)
Can play: Atlético, Benfica, Chelsea, Inter, Paris, Salzburg, Villarreal
Previous meetings
Atlético P4 W2 D1 L1 F7 A4
Benfica P7 W4 D2 L1 F10 A5
Chelsea P2 W0 D1 L1 F4 A5
Inter P5 W1 D1 L3 F5 A6
Paris P2 W0 D1 L1 F2 A4
Salzburg P6 W2 D2 L2 F8 A8
Villarreal N/A
Atlético (ESP)
Can play: Ajax, Bayern, Juventus, LOSC, Manchester City, Manchester United
Previous meetings
Ajax P4 W1 D1 L2 F4 A7
Bayern P8 W2 D2 L4 F5 A13
Juventus P11 W3 D2 L6 F13 A16
LOSC N/A
Manchester City N/A
Manchester United P2 W1 D1 L0 F4 A1
Bayern (GER)
Can play: Atlético, Chelsea, Inter, Paris, Salzburg, Sporting, Villarreal
Previous meetings
Atlético P8 W4 D2 L2 F13 A5
Chelsea P6 W3 D2 L1 F15 A10
Inter P7 W3 D1 L3 F9 A9
Paris P11 W5 D0 L6 F15 A15
Salzburg P2 W2 D0 L0 F9 A3
Sporting P4 W3 D1 L0 F13 A1
Villarreal P2 W2 D0 L0 F5 A1
Benfica (POR)
Can play: Ajax, Juventus, Liverpool, LOSC, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid
Previous meetings
Ajax P7 W1 D2 L4 F5 A10
Juventus P6 W4 D1 L1 F7 A5
Liverpool P10 W4 D0 L6 F11 A19
LOSC P2 W1 D1 L0 F1 A0
Manchester City N/A
Manchester United N/A
Real Madrid P3 W2 D0 L1 F11 A6
Chelsea (ENG)
Can play: Ajax, Bayern, LOSC, Real Madrid
Previous meetings
Ajax P2 W1 D1 L0 F5 A4
Bayern P6 W1 D2 L3 F10 A15
LOSC P2 W2 D0 L0 F4 A2
Real Madrid P5 W3 D2 L0 F7 A3
Inter (ITA)
Can play: Ajax, Bayern, Liverpool, LOSC, Manchester City, Manchester United
Previous meetings
Ajax P5 W3 D1 L1 F6 A5
Bayern P7 W3 D1 L3 F9 A9
Liverpool P4 W1 D0 L3 F4 A6
LOSC P2 W2 D0 L0 F3 A1
Manchester City N/A
Manchester United P4 W0 D2 L2 F1 A5
Juventus (ITA)
Can play: Atlético, Benfica, Paris, Salzburg, Sporting, Villarreal
Previous meetings
Atlético P11 W6 D2 L3 F16 A13
Benfica P6 W1 D1 L4 F5 A7
Paris P8 W6 D2 L0 F17 A6
Salzburg P2 W0 D2 L0 F1 A1
Sporting P2 W0 D1 L1 F3 A4
Villarreal N/A
Liverpool (ENG)
Can play: Benfica, Inter, Paris, Salzburg, Sporting, Villarreal
Previous meetings
Benfica P10 W6 D0 L4 F19 A11
Inter P4 W3 D0 L1 F6 A4
Paris P4 W2 D0 L2 F6 A7
Salzburg P2 W2 D0 L0 F6 A3
Sporting N/A
Villarreal P2 W1 D0 L1 F3 A1
LOSC (FRA)
Can play: Atlético, Benfica, Chelsea, Inter, Sporting, Villarreal
Previous meetings
Atlético N/A
Benfica P2 W0 D1 L1 F0 A1
Chelsea P2 W0 D0 L2 F2 A4
Inter P2 W0 D0 L2 F1 A3
Sporting P2 W0 D0 L2 F1 A3
Villarreal P2 W0 D1 L1 F0 A1