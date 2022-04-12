UEFA Champions League: Who can play who, head-to-head records

UEFA.com runs through all the possible fixtures between now and the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League final in Saint-Denis on Saturday 28 May.

Check out the head-to-head records of the teams still in contention, with previous results including UEFA club competition games only. Domestic meetings between teams from the same nation are not represented.

Who's still in the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League?

Atlético (ESP), Benfica (POR), Liverpool (ENG), Man. City (ENG), Real Madrid (ESP), Villarreal (ESP)

Semi-finals

Real Madrid P10 W3 D2 L5 F11 A16

Final

Benfica P2 W1 D0 L1 F3 A3

﻿Liverpool P8 W3 D2 L3 F10 A11

Villarreal N/A

Semi-finals

Villarreal P2 W0 D1 L1 F1 A2

Final

Atlético P2 W1 D0 L1 F3 A3

Manchester City N/A

Real Madrid P3 W2 D0 L1 F11 A6

Semi-finals

Villarreal P2 W1 D0 L1 F3 A1

Final

Atlético P8 W3 D2 L3 F11 A10

Manchester City P2 W2 D0 L0 F5 A1

Real Madrid P8 W3 D1 L4 F8 A10

Semi-finals

Real Madrid P6 W2 D2 L2 F7 A7

Final

Benfica N/A

﻿Liverpool P2 W0 D0 L2 F1 A5

﻿Villarreal P2 W2 D0 L0 F5 A1



Semi-finals

Atlético P10 W5 D2 L3 F16 A11

Manchester City P6 W2 D2 L2 F7 A7

Final

Benfica P3 W1 D0 L2 F6 A11

﻿Liverpool P8 W4 D1 L3 F10 A8

﻿Villarreal N/A

Semi-finals

Benfica P2 W1 D1 L0 F2 A1

Liverpool P2 W1 D0 L1 F1 A3

Final

Atlético N/A

﻿Manchester City P2 W0 D0 L2 F1 A5

Real Madrid N/A

Champions League key dates

Quarter-finals

Remaining second legs: 13 April

Semi-finals

First legs: 26/27 April

Second legs: 3/4 May

Final

Saturday 28 May (Stade de France, Paris)