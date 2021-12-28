Lewandowski, Mbappé, Ronaldo: Who was the top scorer in 2021?
Tuesday 28 December 2021
Karim Benzema, Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo make up the top six – but in what order?
Robert Lewandowski has finished the top scorer playing in Europe for club and country for the third calendar year running.
The Poland striker followed up his 54 goals in 2019 and 47 in 2020 with an incredible 69 in 2021, including a record 43 in the Bundesliga for Bayern München. That is the joint-second best return in the past decade alongside Cristiano Ronaldo (69 in 2013), but still well behind Lionel Messi's mind-blowing 91 in 2012.
Top scorers in 2021 for club and country
69 in 59 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern & Poland)
51 in 67 Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain & France)
49 in 51 Erling Haaland (Dortmund & Norway)
47 in 63 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid & France)
46 in 64 Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/Manchester United & Portugal)
43 in 60 Lionel Messi (Barcelona/Paris Saint-Germain & Argentina)
41 in 56 Dušan Vlahović (Fiorentina & Serbia)
39 in 51 Arthur Cabral (Basel)
39 in 57 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool & Egypt)
39 in 60 Memphis Depay (Lyon/Barcelona & Netherlands)
For European top-flight club (including domestic cups, excluding friendlies) and senior international team (including friendlies)
Who was the top scorer in men's UEFA competition (club and country) in 2021?
22 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern & Poland)
20 Harry Kane (Tottenham & England)
17 Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain & France)
17 Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/Manchester United & Portugal)
16 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid & France)
14 Memphis Depay (Barcelona & Netherlands)
12 Erling Haaland (Dortmund & Norway)
11 Antoine Griezmann (Atlético & France)
10 Sébastien Haller (Ajax)
10 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
10 Leroy Sané (Bayern & Germany)
Who was the top scorer in men's UEFA club competition in 2021?
11 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern, UEFA Champions League)
10 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, UEFA Champions League)
10 Sébastien Haller (Ajax, UEFA Champions League)
10 Kylian Mbappé (Paris, UEFA Champions League)
9 Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City, UEFA Champions League)
8 Edin Džeko (Roma/Inter, UEFA Europa League/UEFA Champions League)
8 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal, UEFA Europa League/UEFA Super Cup)
Who were the top scorers in each UEFA club competition in 2021?
UEFA Champions League: Robert Lewandowski, Bayern (11)
UEFA Europa League: Gerard Moreno, Villarreal; Mislav Oršić, Dinamo Zagreb (7)
UEFA Europa Conference League: Tammy Abraham, Roma (6)
UEFA Women's Champions League: Jenni Hermoso, Barcelona (9)
Calendar year top scorers
2021: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern München & Poland) 69 goals from 59 games
2020: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern München & Poland) 47 goals from 44 games
2019: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern München & Poland) 54 goals from 58 games
2018: Lionel Messi (Barcelona & Argentina) 51 goals from 54 games
2017: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur & England) 56 goals from 52 games
2016: Lionel Messi (Barcelona & Argentina) 59 goals from 62 games
2015: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid & Portugal) 57 goals from 57 games
2014: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid & Portugal) 61 goals from 60 games
2013: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid & Portugal) 69 goals from 59 games
2012: Lionel Messi (Barcelona & Argentina) 91 goals from 69 games
2011: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid & Portugal) 60 goals from 60 games