Lewandowski, Mbappé, Ronaldo: Who was the top scorer in 2021?

Robert Lewandowski has finished the top scorer playing in Europe for club and country for the third calendar year running.

The Poland striker followed up his 54 goals in 2019 and 47 in 2020 with an incredible 69 in 2021, including a record 43 in the Bundesliga for Bayern München. That is the joint-second best return in the past decade alongside Cristiano Ronaldo (69 in 2013), but still well behind Lionel Messi's mind-blowing 91 in 2012.

Top scorers in 2021 for club and country

Top Europa League scorers of 2021

69 in 59 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern & Poland)﻿

51 in 67 Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain & France)

49 in 51 Erling Haaland (Dortmund & Norway)﻿﻿

47 in 63 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid & France)

46 in 64 Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/Manchester United & Portugal)

43 in 60 Lionel Messi (Barcelona/Paris Saint-Germain & Argentina)

41 in 56 Dušan Vlahović (Fiorentina & Serbia)

﻿39 in 51 Arthur Cabral (Basel)

39 in 57 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool & Egypt)

39 in 60 Memphis Depay (Lyon/Barcelona & Netherlands)



For European top-flight club (including domestic cups, excluding friendlies) and senior international team (including friendlies)

Who was the top scorer in men's UEFA competition (club and country) in 2021?

22 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern & Poland)

20 Harry Kane (Tottenham & England)

17 Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain & France)

17 Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/Manchester United & Portugal)

16 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid & France)

14 Memphis Depay (Barcelona & Netherlands)

12 Erling Haaland (Dortmund & Norway)

11 Antoine Griezmann (Atlético & France)

10 Sébastien Haller (Ajax)

10 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

10 Leroy Sané (Bayern & Germany)

Women's Champions League 2021 top scorers

Who was the top scorer in men's UEFA club competition in 2021?

11 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern, UEFA Champions League)

10 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, UEFA Champions League)

10 Sébastien Haller (Ajax, UEFA Champions League)

10 Kylian Mbappé (Paris, UEFA Champions League)

9 Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City, UEFA Champions League)

8 Edin Džeko (Roma/Inter, UEFA Europa League/UEFA Champions League)

8 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal, UEFA Europa League/UEFA Super Cup)

Who were the top scorers in each UEFA club competition in 2021?

UEFA Champions League: Robert Lewandowski, Bayern (11)

UEFA Europa League: Gerard Moreno, Villarreal; Mislav Oršić, Dinamo Zagreb (7)

UEFA Europa Conference League: Tammy Abraham, Roma (6)

UEFA Women's Champions League: Jenni Hermoso, Barcelona (9)