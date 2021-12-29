Which teams are top of the UEFA rankings for 2021?
Wednesday 29 December 2021
Article summary
Bayern began the year top of the pile but English trio Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City have all made giant strides in 2021 – did the German side hold on?
Article top media content
Article body
We take a look at who heads into 2022 at the top of UEFA's various club and national-team coefficient rankings.
Top of the rankings
Men's club: Bayern
Men's association: England
Women's club: Lyon
Women's association: France
Men's futsal national team: Spain
UEFA club (five-year coefficient)
1 (= change since last season) Bayern (GER) 133.000
2 (+4) Manchester City (ENG) 124.000
3 (+7) Liverpool (ENG) 122.000
4 (+7) Chelsea (ENG) 116.000
5 (-1) Real Madrid (ESP) 113.0006 (+1) Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 110.000
7 (-5) Barcelona (ESP) 108.000
8 (-5) Juventus (ITA) 106.000
9 (=) Manchester United (ENG) 104.000
10 (-5) Atlético de Madrid (ESP) 100.000
UEFA association club rankings (five-year coefficient)
1 (+1) England 99.212
2 (-1) Spain 89.284
3 (=) Italy 72.045
4 (=) Germany 69.641
5 (=) France 54.081
6 (=) Portugal 49.716
7 (+1) Netherlands 43.500
8 (+2) Austria 37.450
9 (+2) Scotland 33.700
10 (-3) Russia 33.482
What are the UEFA rankings?
UEFA rankings are based on the results of clubs competing in Europe, with points awarded for wins, draws, qualification and more. The rankings determine the seeding of each club in relevant UEFA competition draws and the number of places allocated to an association (country) in upcoming club competitions.
Get an in-depth rundown of the criteria on these links: men's club, men's association, women's club, women's association, futsal.
UEFA women's club rankings (five-year coefficient)
1 (=) Lyon (FRA) 114.133
2 (+1) Barcelona (ESP) 100.100
3 (-1) Wolfsburg (GER) 92.133
4 (+1) Bayern (GER) 79.133
5 (+2) Chelsea (ENG) 77.866
6 (-2) Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 77.133
7 (-1) Manchester City (ENG) 62.866
8 (=) Slavia Praha (CZE) 47.366
9 (+1) Atlético de Madrid (ESP) 43.100
10 (-1) Rosengård (SWE) 38.633
UEFA women's association club rankings (five-year coefficient)
1 (=) France 80.666
2 (=) Germany 70.666
3 (=) England 64.333
4 (=) Spain 60.500
5 (=) Sweden 33.166
6 (=) Czech Republic 31.833
7 (=) Denmark 27.750
8 (+2) Italy 27.000
9 (+2) Iceland 24.250
10 (-1) Kazakhstan 23.000
UEFA men's futsal national team rankings
1 (=) Spain 2493.789
2 (+1) Russia 2464.226
3 (-1) Portugal 2450.616
4 (=) Kazakhstan 2385.842
5 (+2) Croatia 2051.042
6 (-1) Serbia 2050.143
7 (-1) Azerbaijan 2015.589
8 (=) Italy 1934.516
9 (+1) Czech Republic 1887.535
10 (-1) Ukraine 1856.420
*Coefficients up to date as of 29 December