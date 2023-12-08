Club World Cup: Champions League holders Man City representing Europe

UEFA Champions League winners Man City are set to represent Europe at the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup, with games taking place in Saudi Arabia.

Get the key information ahead of the tournament.

Fixtures and results 12/12 Al-Ittihad vs Auckland City (first round)

15/12 Al Ahly vs Al-Ittihad/Auckland City (second round)

15/12 León vs Urawa Red Diamonds (second round)

18/12 Fluminense vs Second round winner (semi-finals)

19/12 Second round winner vs Man City (semi-finals)

22/12 Semi-final runner-up vs Semi-final runner-up (third-place play-off)

22/12 Semi-final winner vs Semi-final winner (final)

Who is playing at the Club World Cup?

The competition features champions from the six FIFA confederations plus Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad, who are representing the host nation.

UEFA (Europe): Man City (ENG)

AFC (Asia): ﻿Urawa Red Diamonds (JAP)

CAF (Africa): Al Ahly (EGY)

CONCACAF (North and Central America, plus the Caribbean): León (MEX)

CONMEBOL (South America): Fluminense (BRA)

OFC (Oceania): Auckland City (NZL)



The European and South American champions do not enter the competition until the semi-final stage.

When and where is the Club World Cup?

This year's tournament is taking place at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from 12 to 22 December.

How did Man City qualify for the Club World Cup? Rodri scored the only goal in the final against Inter as City were crowned European champions for the first time in Istanbul.

2023 final highlights: Man City 1-0 Inter

Man City's Club World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: TBC

Defenders: TBC

Midfielders: TBC

Forwards: TBC

Who has won the Club World Cup?

Real Madrid 5 (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2023)

Barcelona 3 (2009, 2011, 2015)

Bayern 2 (2013, 2021)

Corinthians 2 (2000, 2012)

AC Milan 1 (2007)

Chelsea 1 (2022)

Internacional 1 (2006)

Internazionale Milano 1 (2010)

Liverpool 1 (2019)

Man United 1 (2008)

São Paulo 1 (2005)

Which nations' teams are most successful at the Club World Cup?

8: Spain

4: Brazil

3: England

2: Germany, Italy

Who has won the most overall world club titles?*

Real Madrid won the Club World Cup in 2023 AFP via Getty Images

Real Madrid 8 (1960, 1998, 2002; 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2023)

AC Milan 4 (1969, 1989, 1990; 2007)

Bayern 4 (1976, 2001; 2013, 2021)

Barcelona 3 (2009, 2011, 2015)

Boca Juniors 3 (1977, 2000, 2003)

Internazionale Milano 3 (1964, 1965; 2010)

Nacional 3 (1971, 1980, 1988)

Peñarol 3 (1961, 1966, 1982)

São Paulo 3 (1992, 1993; 2005)

*European/South American Cup plus FIFA Club World Cup

European sides' Club World Cup scorers

7: Cristiano Ronaldo (Man United, Real Madrid)

6: Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

5: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Luis Suárez (Barcelona)

4: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

3: Nicolas Anelka (Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Wayne Rooney (Man United), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

2: Adriano (Barcelona), Peter Crouch (Liverpool), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Quinton Fortune (Man United), Raúl González (Real Madrid), Filippo Inzaghi (AC Milan), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern), Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea), Pedro Rodríguez (Barcelona), own goals

Clarence Seedorf and Kaká have both scored in Club World Cups Getty Images

1: Sergio Arribas (Real Madrid), Jonathan Biabiany (Inter Milan), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Nicky Butt (Man United), Dante (Bayern), Deco (Barcelona), Samuel Eto'o (Inter Milan), Cesc Fàbregas (Barcelona), Darren Fletcher (Man United), Geremi (Real Madrid), Steven Gerrard (Liverpool), Mario Götze (Bayern), Eidur Gudjohnsen (Barcelona), Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Xavi Hernández (Barcelona), Fernando Hierro (Real Madrid), Isco (Real Madrid), Kaká (AC Milan), Naby Keïta (Liverpool), Seydou Keita (Barcelona), Marcos Llorente (Real Madrid), Mario Mandžukić (Bayern), Rafael Márquez (Barcelona), Juan Mata (Chelsea), Maxwell (Barcelona), Diego Milito (Inter Milan), Luka Modrić (Real Madrid), Fernando Morientes (Real Madrid), Alessandro Nesta (AC Milan), Goran Pandev (Inter Milan), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern), Franck Ribéry (Bayern), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Ronaldinho (Barcelona), Sávio (Real Madrid), Clarence Seedorf (AC Milan), Dejan Stanković (Inter Milan), Thiago Alcántara (Bayern), Fernando Torres (Chelsea), Nemanja Vidić (Man United), Dwight Yorke (Man United), Javier Zanetti (Inter Milan)