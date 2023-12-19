Club World Cup: Champions League holders Man City reach final

UEFA Champions League winners Man City have reached the final of the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia.

An own goal on the stroke of the interval followed by second-half efforts from Mateo Kovačić and Bernardo Silva ensured Pep Guardiola's side saw off Urawa Red Diamonds 3-0 in the semi-finals, setting up a decider with Brazilian side Fluminense on Friday.

Fixtures and results 12/12: Al-Ittihad 3-0 Auckland City (first round)

15/12: Al Ahly 3-1 Al-Ittihad (second round)

15/12: León 0-1 Urawa Red Diamonds (second round)

18/12: Fluminense 2-0 Al Ahly (semi-finals)

19/12: Urawa Red Diamonds 0-3 Man City (semi-finals)

22/12: Al Ahly﻿ vs Urawa Red Diamonds (third-place play-off)

22/12: Fluminense vs Man City (final)

Who is playing at the Club World Cup?

The competition features champions from the six FIFA confederations plus Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad, who are representing the host nation.

UEFA (Europe): Man City (ENG)

AFC (Asia): ﻿Urawa Red Diamonds (JAP)

CAF (Africa): Al Ahly (EGY)

CONCACAF (North and Central America, plus the Caribbean): León (MEX)

CONMEBOL (South America): Fluminense (BRA)

OFC (Oceania): Auckland City (NZL)



The European and South American champions entered the competition in the semi-final stage.

2023 final highlights: Man City 1-0 Inter

When and where is the Club World Cup?

This year's tournament is taking place at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from 12 to 22 December.

Man City's Club World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Ederson, Stefan Ortega, Scott Carson

Defenders: Kyle Walker, Joško Gvardiol, Manuel Akanji, Rúben Dias, John Stones, Nathan Aké, Sergio Gómez, Rico Lewis

Midfielders: Rodri, Kalvin Phillips, Mateo Kovačić, Matheus Nunes, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish

Forwards: Oscar Bobb, Jérémy Doku, Julián Álvarez, Erling Haaland

How did Man City qualify for the Club World Cup? Rodri scored the only goal in the final against Inter as City were crowned European champions for the first time in Istanbul.

Who has won the Club World Cup?

Real Madrid 5 (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2023)

Barcelona 3 (2009, 2011, 2015)

Bayern 2 (2013, 2021)

Corinthians 2 (2000, 2012)

AC Milan 1 (2007)

Chelsea 1 (2022)

Internacional 1 (2006)

Internazionale Milano 1 (2010)

Liverpool 1 (2019)

Man United 1 (2008)

São Paulo 1 (2005)

Which nations' teams are most successful at the Club World Cup?

8: Spain

4: Brazil

3: England

2: Germany, Italy

Who has won the most overall world club titles?*

Real Madrid won the 2022 edition NurPhoto via Getty Images

Real Madrid 8 (1960, 1998, 2002; 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022)

AC Milan 4 (1969, 1989, 1990; 2007)

Bayern 4 (1976, 2001; 2013, 2020)

Barcelona 3 (2009, 2011, 2015)

Boca Juniors 3 (1977, 2000, 2003)

Internazionale Milano 3 (1964, 1965; 2010)

Nacional 3 (1971, 1980, 1988)

Peñarol 3 (1961, 1966, 1982)

São Paulo 3 (1992, 1993; 2005)

*European/South American Cup plus FIFA Club World Cup

European sides' Club World Cup scorers

7: Cristiano Ronaldo (Man United, Real Madrid)

6: Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

5: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Luis Suárez (Barcelona)

4: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

3: Nicolas Anelka (Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Wayne Rooney (Man United), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid), own goals

2: Adriano (Barcelona), Peter Crouch (Liverpool), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Quinton Fortune (Man United), Raúl González (Real Madrid), Filippo Inzaghi (AC Milan), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern), Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea), Pedro Rodríguez (Barcelona)

Clarence Seedorf and Kaká have both scored in Club World Cups Getty Images

1: Sergio Arribas (Real Madrid), Bernardo Silva (Man City), Jonathan Biabiany (Inter), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Nicky Butt (Man United), Dante (Bayern), Deco (Barcelona), Samuel Eto'o (Inter Milan), Cesc Fàbregas (Barcelona), Darren Fletcher (Man United), Geremi (Real Madrid), Steven Gerrard (Liverpool), Mario Götze (Bayern), Eidur Gudjohnsen (Barcelona), Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Xavi Hernández (Barcelona), Fernando Hierro (Real Madrid), Isco (Real Madrid), Kaká (AC Milan), Naby Keïta (Liverpool), Seydou Keita (Barcelona), Mateo Kovačić (Man City), Marcos Llorente (Real Madrid), Mario Mandžukić (Bayern), Rafael Márquez (Barcelona), Juan Mata (Chelsea), Maxwell (Barcelona), Diego Milito (Inter), Luka Modrić (Real Madrid), Fernando Morientes (Real Madrid), Alessandro Nesta (AC Milan), Goran Pandev (Inter), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern), Franck Ribéry (Bayern), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Ronaldinho (Barcelona), Sávio (Real Madrid), Clarence Seedorf (AC Milan), Dejan Stanković (Inter), Thiago Alcántara (Bayern), Fernando Torres (Chelsea), Nemanja Vidić (Man United), Dwight Yorke (Man United), Javier Zanetti (Inter Milan)