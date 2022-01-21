Paris vs Real Madrid Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, squad changes

Paris and Real Madrid meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Tuesday 15 February.

Paris vs Real Madrid at a glance When: Tuesday 15 February (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Parc des Princes, Paris

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg (second leg 9 March)

Who: Group A runners-up Paris vs Group D winners Real Madrid

What do you need to know?

Highlights: Paris 3-0 Real Madrid

This is perhaps the tie of the round, with two bona fide heavyweights set to duke it out for a place in the quarter-finals. Madrid had the more assertive group stage and – with 13 titles to their name and European Cup doyen Carlo Ancelotti in the dugout – no shortage of pedigree to call upon. Paris, though, promise to be quite the challenge.

Possible line-ups

Paris: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembé, Nuno Mendes; Verratti, Gueye, Wijnaldum; Messi, Mbappé, Neymar

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Mendy; Modrić, Casemiro, Kroos; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicíus Júnior

Form guide

Paris

Since Matchday 6 (all competitions, most recent first): WDWDWW

Where they stand: 1st in Ligue 1, French Cup round of 16

Real Madrid

Since Matchday 6: WWWWWLWDW

Where they stand: 1st in Liga, Copa del Rey quarter-finals

Expert predictions

What the coaches say

Squad changes

