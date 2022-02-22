USA scorers in the Champions League: Christian Pulišić leads the way

Chelsea forward Christian Pulišić is one of 11 players from the United States to have scored in the UEFA Champions League.

American goalscorers in the UEFA Champions League* 6: Christian Pulišić (Dortmund, Chelsea)

4: DaMarcus Beasley (PSV, Rangers)

2: Fabian Johnson (Mönchengladbach)

2: Jermaine Jones (Schalke)

2: Weston McKennie (Schalke, Juventus)

2: Jordan Siebatcheu (Young Boys)

1: Tyler Adams (Leipzig)

1: Sergiño Dest (Barcelona)

1: Maurice Edu (Rangers)

1: Jovan Kirovski (Dortmund)

1: Sacha Kljestan (Anderlecht) *Group stage to final

Pulišić took his tally in Europe's premier club competition to six goals, group stage to final, with the Blues's second against LOSC Lille in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie.

He also made history last season when he became the first American to appear in a European Cup final, after coming on as a substitute in Chelsea's victory against Manchester City in Porto.

The 23-year-old likewise leads the way in terms of appearances in the competition and all UEFA club competitions.

Most appearances by US nationals in European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League (group stage to final)

40: Christian Pulišić (Dortmund, Chelsea)

23: Jermaine Jones (Leverkusen, Schalke)

22: DaMarcus Beasley (PSV Eindhoven, Rangers)

18: Weston McKennie (Schalke, Juventus)

16: Sergiño Dest (Ajax, Barcelona)

14: Tyler Adams (Leipzig)

14: Sacha Kljestan (Anderlecht)

10: Tim Howard (Man. United)

10: Fabian Johnson (Mönchengladbach)

10: Giovanni Reyna (Dortmund)

Young Boys striker Jordan Siebatcheu leads the way in all UEFA club competitions Getty Images

Top-scoring US nationals in men's UEFA club competition (including qualifying)

9: Jordan Siebatcheu (Rennes, Young Boys)

7: Clint Dempsey (Fulham, Tottenham)

6: Christian Pulišić (Dortmund, Chelsea)

6: DaMarcus Beasley (PSV Eindhoven, Rangers)

4: Jozy Altidore (Villarreal, AZ Alkmaar)

4: Sacha Kljestan (Anderlecht)



Most appearances by US nationals in men's UEFA club competition (including qualifying)

48: Christian Pulišić (Dortmund, Chelsea)

40: Brad Friedel (Liverpool, Blackburn, Aston Villa, Tottenham)

40: Tim Howard (Manchester United, Everton)

39: Jermaine Jones (Leverkusen, Schalke)

37: Oguchi Onyewu (La Louvière, Standard Liège, AC Milan, Twente, Sporting CP, Málaga)

34: Sacha Kljestan (Anderlecht)