Manchester United vs Atlético Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, squad changes

Monday 28 February 2022

When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg between Manchester United and Atlético.

Anthony Elanga scored Manchester United's equaliser in the first leg
Anthony Elanga scored Manchester United's equaliser in the first leg Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Manchester United and Atlético meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on Tuesday 15 March.

Manchester United vs Atlético at a glance

When: Tuesday 15 March (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Old Trafford, Manchester
What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg
How it stands: Level at 1-1 after the first leg
Where to watch Manchester United vs Atlético on TV

What happened in the first leg?

Highlights: Atlético 1-1 Man. United
United were second best for much of the first leg but somehow left Madrid with parity. Diego Simeone's side made a turbo-charged start and were ahead just seven minutes in thanks to João Félix's thumping header. Šime Vrsaljko hit the bar as looked to capitalise on their dominance, but United clung on and were level late on thanks to 19-year-old substitute Anthony Elanga's cool finish. Antoine Griezmann was then denied by the woodwork to compound the hosts' frustrations.

First leg starting line-ups

Manchester United: De Gea; Lindelöf, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, Pogba; Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Atlético: Oblak; J.M. Giménez, Savić, Reinildo; Vrsaljko, Llorente, Herrera, Kondogbia, Lodi; Correa, João Félix

Predicted second leg line-ups to follow

Away goals rule abolished

There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

Form guide

Manchester United
Since first leg: D
Where they stand: 4th in Premier League

Atlético
Since first leg: W
Where they stand: 4th in Spanish Liga

Expert predictions

What the coaches say

