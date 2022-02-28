Manchester City vs Sporting CP Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, squad changes
Monday 28 February 2022
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg between Manchester City and Sporting CP.
Manchester City and Sporting CP meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on Wednesday 9 March.
Man. City vs Sporting at a glance
When: Wednesday 9 March (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: City of Manchester Stadium, Manchester
What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg
How it stands: City lead 5-0 after the first leg
Where to watch Man. City vs Sporting on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What happened in the first leg?
In a nutshell, City turned on the style and Sporting could not live with them. Josep Guardiola's side burst out the blocks and were 4-0 up by half-time thanks to two goals from Bernardo Silva and one apiece for Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden. Raheem Sterling added a fifth after the break, leaving Sporting to ponder where they go from here.
First leg line-ups
Man. City: Ederson; Stones , Rúben Dias, Laporte, João Cancelo; Bernardo Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling
Sporting: Adán; Ricardo Esgaio, Coates, Gonçalo Inácio; Pedro Porro, João Palhinha, Matheus Nunes, Mathues Reis; Sarabia, Paulinho, Pedro Gonçalves
Second leg predicted line-ups to follow.
Away goals rule abolished
There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.
Form guide
Man. City
Since first leg: WL
Where they stand: 1st in Premier League, FA Cup 5th round
Sporting
Since first leg: DW
Where they stand: 2nd in Portuguese Liga, Portuguese League Cup winners, Portuguese Cup semi-finals
Expert predictions
What the coaches say
