Pepsi Changemakers: Pivotal instances from the Champions League round of 16 second legs

UEFA Champions League Changemakers, brought to you by Pepsi, picks out the pivotal instances that proved decisive in shifting the momentum in the latest round of games.

Jan Oblak denies Anthony Elanga

Elanga's equaliser earned United an unlikely 1-1 draw in the first leg and he so nearly repeated the trick 13 minutes into the Old Trafford return. What Oblak knew of the point-blank save he made with his head is unclear, but there can be no doubt it proved a crucial building block of a vintage European away performance from Diego Simeone's men.

Gerard Moreno's goalscoring return

Out since 6 February, Moreno was held in reserve until clambering off the bench with 16 minutes left. Only four minutes later he was wheeling away in celebration after converting from the penalty spot – just the cool head needed to break the deadlock in this previously cagey second leg.

Kingsley Coman's last-ditch tackle

Salzburg showed little sign of being deflated by conceding so late in the first leg, so nearly taking the lead in Munich after only two minutes. Nicolas Capaldo was the man denied by Coman's superb block; who knows if Bayern would have ended up having it all their own way if they had fallen behind so early on?

Karim Benzema turns the tide

A Kylian Mbappé goal in each leg looked to have put Paris in charge of their tie against Real Madrid with less than half an hour to go. The 13-time champions can never be ruled out, however, not least with the experienced Benzema leading the line. It was his persistence that led to his first goal and, ultimately, to a whirlwind turnaround.