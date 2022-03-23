UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Benfica vs Liverpool Champions League quarter-final preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups

Wednesday 23 March 2022

When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg between Benfica and Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah has scored eight Champions League goals this season
Mohamed Salah has scored eight Champions League goals this season Getty Images

Benfica and Liverpool meet in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday 5 April.

Benfica vs Liverpool at a glance

When: Tuesday 5 April (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Estádio do SL Benfica, Lisbon
What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg (second leg 13 April)
Where to watch Benfica vs Liverpool on TV

What do you need to know?

The Liverpool juggernaut rolls into Lisbon with many predicting a fairly smooth ride to the last four for a side that had won seven out of seven before a narrow loss in the last 16 at home to Inter; their first-leg endeavours were enough. Benfica were also second favourites against Ajax in the first knockout stage, though, and that didn't end too badly thanks to the exciting Darwin Núñez. Whether they can soak up the same kind of pressure again is the question.

In the Zone: Benfica's counterattack threat
Line-ups

Benfica: Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo; Weigl, Taarabt; Everton, Gonçalo Ramos, Rafa Silva; Darwin Núñez (round of 16 second leg line-up)
Misses next match if booked: Grimaldo, João Mário, Otamendi, Gonçalo Ramos, Rafa Silva, Weigl, Yaremchuk

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Fabinho, Thiago Alcántara; Salah, Diogo Jota, Mané (round of 16 second leg line-up)
Misses next match if booked: Jota, Mané

Away goals rule abolished

There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

Form guide

Benfica
Form guide (all competitions, most recent first): WWDWW
Where they stand: 3rd in Portuguese Liga, League Cup runners-up

Liverpool vs Benfica: 2006 highlights
Liverpool
Form guide (all competitions, most recent first): WWWLW
Where they stand: 2nd in Premier League, FA Cup semi-finals, League Cup winners

Expert predictions

To follow

View from the camps

Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool coach: "I know people will say we are the favourites, but... we are too long in the business now to make these kinds of mistakes. I respect a lot what they are doing there, it's a massive club. Obviously we have a few guys with a Porto history in my coaching staff, so maybe there's a little bit of a feeling of a derby."

Luisão, Benfica director: "In 2006 we faced Liverpool and they were the holders, and we went through. Liverpool are a very strong team. They have high-level players in defence, but where they are strongest is really the attack."

Gonçalo Ramos, Benfica forward: "It's going to be a tough mission against Liverpool. They're one of the best teams in the world. But we're here and that means we can knock out any team."

Odysseas Vlachodimos, Benfica goalkeeper: "Liverpool are a big club, a historic club. I will really enjoy playing at Anfield, but first I will savour our game here with our fans behind us. We will give our all and see where that takes us."

Where is the 2022 Champions League final?

The Stade de France in Saint-Denis will host the final on Saturday 28 May at 21:00 CET.

The winners gain a place in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.

