Man. City vs Atlético Champions League quarter-final preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups
Wednesday 23 March 2022
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg between Manchester City and Atlético.
Manchester City and Atlético meet in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday 5 April.
Manchester City vs Atlético at a glance
When: Tuesday 5 April (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: City of Manchester Stadium, Manchester
What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg (second leg 13 April)
Where to watch Manchester City vs Atlético on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Josep Guardiola vs Diego Simeone. It has the feel like a heavyweight meeting that has thrown up several classic bouts but, surprisingly, their paths have crossed only three times to date: Guardiola has won two games to Simeone's one. City have been pretty much unstoppable over the past six months but if you needed a candidate to halt their charge then Atleti, the ultimate upsetters, would be high up the list, fresh from ousting Manchester United in the last 16.
Line-ups
Man. City: Ederson; Egan-Riley, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gündoğan, Fernandinho, Bernardo Silva; Foden, Jesus, Sterling (round of 16 second leg line-up)
Suspended: Walker
Misses next match if booked: Cancelo, De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus
Atlético: Oblak; Savić, Giménez, Reinildo; Marcos Llorente, Herrera, Koke, De Paul, Renan Lodi; João Félix, Griezmann (round of 16 second leg line-up)
Suspended: Carrasco
Misses next match if booked: João Félix, Héctor Herrera, Kondogbia, Llorente, Reinildo, Suárez
Away goals rule abolished
There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.
Form guide
Man. City
Form guide (all competitions, most recent first): WDDWW
Where they stand: 1st in Premier League, FA Cup semi-finals
Atlético
Form guide (all competitions, most recent first): WWWWW
Where they stand: 4th in Liga
Expert predictions
View from the camps
Josep Guardiola, Man. City manager: "They went through an incredibly tough group stage and against United [in the last 16], over the 180 minutes, they were better. They are a team that are what they are. They are able to avoid who you are and the way you play – their biggest quality – to make it difficult to impose your game."
Koke, Atlético captain: "They're one of the favourites. Last season, they came very close to winning the Champions League. They have a great coach and players, and play great football, but we like that sort of challenge."
Where is the 2022 Champions League final?
The Stade de France in Saint-Denis will host the final on Saturday 28 May at 21:00 CET.
The winners gain a place in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.