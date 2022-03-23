UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Man. City vs Atlético Champions League quarter-final preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups

Wednesday 23 March 2022

When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg between Manchester City and Atlético.

Bernardo Silva has been on song for City this season
Bernardo Silva has been on song for City this season Getty Images

Manchester City and Atlético meet in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday 5 April.

Manchester City vs Atlético at a glance

When: Tuesday 5 April (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: City of Manchester Stadium, Manchester
What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg (second leg 13 April)
Where to watch Manchester City vs Atlético on TV

What do you need to know?

Josep Guardiola vs Diego Simeone. It has the feel like a heavyweight meeting that has thrown up several classic bouts but, surprisingly, their paths have crossed only three times to date: Guardiola has won two games to Simeone's one. City have been pretty much unstoppable over the past six months but if you needed a candidate to halt their charge then Atleti, the ultimate upsetters, would be high up the list, fresh from ousting Manchester United in the last 16.

Line-ups

Man. City: Ederson; Egan-Riley, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gündoğan, Fernandinho, Bernardo Silva; Foden, Jesus, Sterling (round of 16 second leg line-up)
Suspended: Walker
Misses next match if booked: Cancelo, De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus

Atlético: Oblak; Savić, Giménez, Reinildo; Marcos Llorente, Herrera, Koke, De Paul, Renan Lodi; João Félix, Griezmann (round of 16 second leg line-up)
Suspended: Carrasco
Misses next match if booked: João Félix, Héctor Herrera, Kondogbia, Llorente, Reinildo, Suárez

Away goals rule abolished

There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

Form guide

Man. City
Form guide (all competitions, most recent first): WDDWW
Where they stand: 1st in Premier League, FA Cup semi-finals

Atlético
Form guide (all competitions, most recent first): WWWWW ﻿
Where they stand: 4th in Liga

Expert predictions

View from the camps

Josep Guardiola, Man. City manager: "They went through an incredibly tough group stage and against United [in the last 16], over the 180 minutes, they were better. They are a team that are what they are. They are able to avoid who you are and the way you play – their biggest quality – to make it difficult to impose your game."

Koke, Atlético captain: "They're one of the favourites. Last season, they came very close to winning the Champions League. They have a great coach and players, and play great football, but we like that sort of challenge."

Where is the 2022 Champions League final?

The Stade de France in Saint-Denis will host the final on Saturday 28 May at 21:00 CET.

The winners gain a place in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.

